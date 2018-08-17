Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Brasil Brokers Participacoes SA    BBRK3   BRBBRKACNOR4

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES SA (BBRK3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to Shareholders - Share split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:21am CEST

Avenida Luis Carlos Prestes, 230, sl. 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil tel 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.613.550/0001-98

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SHARE SPLIT

Beginning of share adjustment period

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company" or "Brasil Brokers"), a publicly-held company with common shares traded on B3's Novo Mercado under the code BBRK3, in continuity to the Material Fact released on July 16, 2018, hereby informs that on this date, at 10:00 a.m., the Extraordinary General Meeting was held and approved the reverse share split for a total of three hundred sixty-two million, seven hundred and eighty-three thousand and thirty-five (362,783,035) common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value, issued by the Company, in the proportion of ten (10) common shares to one (1) common share, with no alteration in capital stock value, pursuant to Article 12 of Law 6.404/76.

Deadline for the share adjustment

A period of thirty (30) days, starting on August 17, 2018 and ending on September 17, 2018, will be granted for shareholders to adjust their share positions in multiples of 10 (ten) shares, through trading at B3.

Starting on September 18, 2018, the shares representing the Company's capital stock will be traded in multiples of ten (10).

After the deadline of thirty (30) days for the adjustment of share positions by the Company's shareholders, in observance to the option granted for shareholders to remain in the Company's shareholder base, any eventual fractions of shares remaining from the reverse split will be separated, grouped in whole numbers and sold in as many auctions as necessary, to be carried out in a timely manner at B3, and proceeds from these transactions will be distributed proportionally, after financial settlement, among the holders of the fractions of shares.

Further information on the auction for fractions of shares will be disclosed in due course.

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Andreas Yamagata

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Brasil Brokers Participações SA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 23:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACO
01:21aBRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders - Share split
PU
07/17BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Reverse share split
PU
07/06BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Shareholders - End of the period fo..
PU
07/03BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Shareholders - End of the period fo..
PU
06/18BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Eq..
PU
04/18BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Preview of Operating Resul..
PU
01/23BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Sale of Material Equity In..
PU
01/12BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Eq..
PU
01/12BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders - GSM Expected Date
PU
01/03BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Amendment to the Commercia..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14BRASIL BRKRS PART SA ORD 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. (BBZKF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 123 M
Chart BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
Brasil Brokers Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50  BRL
Spread / Average Target 52%
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Kava Hermolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney Victor da Costa Breyer Chairman
Renato de Vicq Telles da Silva Lobo Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Yamagata CFO, Director-Control & Investor Relation
Luis Henrique de Moura Gonçalves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPACOES SA-67.68%32
RELO GROUP INC-11.81%3 846
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD-11.82%2 957
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD13.87%2 661
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP-21.21%2 528
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%2 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.