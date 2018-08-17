Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to Shareholders - Share split

Avenida Luis Carlos Prestes, 230, sl. 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil tel 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.613.550/0001-98

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SHARE SPLIT

Beginning of share adjustment period

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company" or "Brasil Brokers"), a publicly-held company with common shares traded on B3's Novo Mercado under the code BBRK3, in continuity to the Material Fact released on July 16, 2018, hereby informs that on this date, at 10:00 a.m., the Extraordinary General Meeting was held and approved the reverse share split for a total of three hundred sixty-two million, seven hundred and eighty-three thousand and thirty-five (362,783,035) common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value, issued by the Company, in the proportion of ten (10) common shares to one (1) common share, with no alteration in capital stock value, pursuant to Article 12 of Law 6.404/76.

Deadline for the share adjustment

A period of thirty (30) days, starting on August 17, 2018 and ending on September 17, 2018, will be granted for shareholders to adjust their share positions in multiples of 10 (ten) shares, through trading at B3.

Starting on September 18, 2018, the shares representing the Company's capital stock will be traded in multiples of ten (10).

After the deadline of thirty (30) days for the adjustment of share positions by the Company's shareholders, in observance to the option granted for shareholders to remain in the Company's shareholder base, any eventual fractions of shares remaining from the reverse split will be separated, grouped in whole numbers and sold in as many auctions as necessary, to be carried out in a timely manner at B3, and proceeds from these transactions will be distributed proportionally, after financial settlement, among the holders of the fractions of shares.

Further information on the auction for fractions of shares will be disclosed in due course.

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Andreas Yamagata

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer