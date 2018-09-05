Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Equity Interest

Avenida Luiz Carlos Prestes, 230, Salas 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil phone 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.613.550/0001-98

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company"), a publicly-held company with common shares traded in the Novo Mercado segment of B3 under the ticker BBRK3, pursuant to article 12, paragraph 6, of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a letter from UV Gestora de Ativos Financeiros Ltda., a company enrolled under corporate taxpayer (CNPJ/MF) number 07.213.252/0001-48, with headquarters in the city and state of São Paulo, at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, n° 2601, cj. 101, Jd. Paulistano, stating that it acquired additional shares issued by the Company and now holds seventeen million, nine hundred and eighty-two thousand, nine hundred and seventeen (17,982,917) Company shares, corresponding to approximately 5.06% of the capital stock.

UV Gestora de Ativos Financeiros Ltda. declared that it does not intend to change the Company's control or management structure and that the investment funds under its common discretionary management, and legally represented by it, do not hold debentures that are convertible into Company shares.

Furthermore, it asserted that it does not have an agreement, or signed contract, that regulates the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

The copy of the letter is attached to this notice and its original version is filed at the Company's headquarters.

Rio de Janeiro, September 04, 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.