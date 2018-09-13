Log in
Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Equity Interest

09/13/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

Avenida Luís Carlos Prestes, 230, salas 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil phone 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 08.613.550/0001-98

State Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company"), publicly-held company with common shares listed on B3's Novo Mercado under code BBRK3, pursuant to article 12, paragraph 6, of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a correspondence from Invesco Ltd., with headquarters at 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia, 30309, USA, communicating that, by acting on behalf of some of its clients, it has reached a position/exposure of 42,843,830 common shares issued by the Company, equivalent to 11.81% of the Company's capital stock.

Invesco Ltd. declares on its own behalf, and on behalf of its clients, that it does not intend to alter the Company's ownership or management structure.

The original correspondence is attached to this notice.

Rio de Janeiro, September 13, 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Nancy Tomassone Global Assurance Officer

Invesco Ltd.

Two Peachtree Pointe 1555 Peachtree Street NE Suite 1800 Atlanta GA 30309 Direct 404 479 2926nancy.tomassone@invesco.comwww.invesco.com

September 12, 2018

Andreas Yamagata CFO, Controller and IRO Avenida Luis Carlos Prestes, 230, salas 104-106

Rio de janeiro, RJ - 22775-055 Brasil

Re: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 12 of CVM 358

Dear Andreas Yamagata,

Invesco Ltd. is an investment adviser firm registered in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission and headquartered at 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia, 30309. Invesco Ltd., on behalf of certain of its clients, each of which are investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, hereby informs you pursuant to article 12 of CVM 358, of the acquisition of an equity interest greater than 10% of the total outstanding common shares ("TSO") of Brasil Brokers Participacoes SA (the "Company"). We currently hold 42,843,830 shares which represent 11.81% of the TSO of the Company. We emphasize that neither Invesco Ltd. nor its clients have any intention to alter the composition of the control or administrative structures of the Company. In compliance with article 12, paragraph 6 of the Instruction CVM 358, we kindly request the transmission of foregoing, as deemed necessary by the Company, to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil.

Sincerely,

Nancy Tomassone

Global Assurance Officer

Disclaimer

Brasil Brokers Participações SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 21:32:08 UTC
