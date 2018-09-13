Log in
News Summary

Brasil Brokers Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Answer to CVM request

09/13/2018 | 11:23pm CEST

Avenida Luís Carlos Prestes, 230, salas 104-106 22775-055 | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | Brasil phone 55 (21) 3433 3000 | fax 55 (21) 3433 3065 www.brasilbrokers.com.br

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID: 08.613.550/0001-98

State Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0028096-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasil Brokers Participações S.A. ("Company"), publicly-held company with common shares listed on B3's Novo Mercado under code BBRK3, in response to an inquiry made jointly by B3 and CVM within the scope of the Cooperation Agreement signed on 12/13/2011, clarifies the following:

"In view of the latest oscillations recorded with the shares issued by this company in number of trades and the traded volume, as provided below, we request that you inform, by 09/13/2018, if you are aware of any fact that justifies them.

ON Shares

Price (R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Last

Var. %

# Trades

Quantity

Volume

(R$)

08/29/2018

0.32

0.30

0.34

0.32

0.33

6.45

2,797

8,546,300

2,746,700.00

08/30/2018

0.33

0.32

0.34

0.33

0.34

3.03

3,615

5,618,300

1,844,920.00

08/31/2018

0.34

0.32

0.35

0.34

0.34

0.00

4,758

5,720,000

1,922,507.00

09/03/2018

0.34

0.33

0.35

0.34

0.34

0.00

1,483

1,687,500

576,920.00

09/09/2018

0.34

0.33

0.35

0.34

0.35

2.94

1,870

4,387,600

1,491,249.00

09/09/2018

0.35

0.33

0.36

0.35

0.36

2.85

4,027

4,696,000

1,640,125.00

09/09/2018

0.36

0.34

0.37

0.36

0.36

0.00

2,216

6,622,200

2,377,014.00

09/10/2018

0.36

0.34

0.37

0.35

0.35

-2.77

2,272

5,880,300

2,084,713.00

09/11/2018

0.35

0.34

0.38

0.36

0.37

5.71

2,998

6,439,800

2,333,760.00

09/12/2018*

0.38

0.37

0.43

0.40

0.41

10.81

4,210

12,524,500

5,058,948.00

The Company, through its Investor Relations Officer, appealed to all its executives (Directors and Officers), as well as to other parties who could have access to any material fact, to ascertain whether anyone has knowledge of an act that may justify the atypical oscillation observed over the last few days.

None of the questioned parties stated they were aware of any act, fact or situation that justified the oscillation in stock prices, number of trades and traded volume.

The Company will stay alert and will not hesitate to disclose any justifications if they are discovered.

Rio de Janeiro, September 13, 2018.

BRASIL BROKERS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Disclaimer

Brasil Brokers Participações SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 21:22:16 UTC
