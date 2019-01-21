Brasil Pharma : Material Fact - 2019/01/21

27th, 2018 and January 9th, 2018, and with the notices to the market disclosed on September

28th, 2018, September 27th, 2018 and September 17th, 2018, hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that:

As widely known in the market, on November 27th, 2018, the 2nd Bankruptcy and Court-Supervised Reorganization Court for the Central District of São Paulo/SP, ratified the Company's judicial reorganization plan, made available to the shareholders and to the market in general on Company's and on CVM's websites on September 17th, 2018 and approved by the creditors on September 27th, 2018 ("Judicial Reorganization Plan").

With the ratification of Judicial Reorganization Plan, the Company's management has been working to adopt the measures provided in the plan, in order to ensure the effectiveness of the corporate reorganization and to enable the continuity of corporate operations.

Among other measures, the Judicial Reorganization Plan provides for the alienation of certain corporate assets and units, including the drugstore chain "Farmais" ("UPIs Farmais") and other commercial units. The alienation of such assets will be held by means of a public bid described in the Judicial Reorganization Plan.

According to the terms and conditions of the bids, on January 17th, 2019, it ended the term for potential proponents to present required documentation to be enabled for participating in the respective bidding auctions.