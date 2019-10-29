Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas    LND

BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE PRO

(LND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : - Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") filed today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Annual Report is available on our website at www.brasil-agro.com. In addition, all shareholders of BrasilAgro may request free of charge a hard copy of BrasilAgro's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC by contacting the Investor Relations Department of BrasilAgro, which contact information is as follows:

Investor Relations Department
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1309, 5th Floor
01452-002 - São Paulo - SP - Brazil
Tel.: +55 11 3035-5374
E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brasilagro---form-20-f-300947747.html

SOURCE BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRA
08:49pBRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE P : - Form 20-F
PR
10/17BRASILAGRO - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : Day 2018 Presentation*
PU
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : 1Q19 Presentation
PU
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : 1Q19 Results
PU
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : - Filing of Form 20-F
PR
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : Material Fact - Leasing Agreement
PU
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : Material Fact - Sale Jatobá Farm
PU
2018BRASILAGRO COMPANHIA BRASLR PROPDS A : Material Fact - Certificates of Agribusin..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group