BrasilAgro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas : 2020/2021 Events Calendar

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
2020/2021
|
|
Company Name
|
|
Brasilagro - Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|
|
Address
|
|
1.309, Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue - 5th floor - São Paulo/SP
|
|
Website
|
|
www.brasil-agro.com
|
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
|
Name:
|
Gustavo Javier Lopez
|
|
|
|
E-mail:
|
ri@brasil-agro.com
|
|
|
|
Phone:
|
55 (11) 3035-5350
|
|
Responsible for the
|
|
Name:
|
Ana Paula Zerbinati Ribeiro Gama
|
|
Investor Relations Area
|
|
E-mail:
|
ri@brasil-agro.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phone:
|
55 (11) 3035-5374
|
|
|
|
Fax:
|
55 (11) 3035-5366
|
|
Newspaper (and city) of
|
|
O Estado de São Paulo
|
|
corporate documents are
|
|
|
|
Diário Oficial of the State of São Paulo
|
|
published
|
Pursuant to the Arbitration Clause in the Company's By-laws, the Company is bound to submitall matters of arbitration to the Market Arbitration Chamber
Annual Financial Statement and Consolidated Financial Statement, when applicable,concerning the fiscal year ended on 06/30/2020
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to B3
|
08/27/20
|
|
Standardized Financial Statement - DFP, concerning the fiscal year ended on06/30/2020
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to B3
|
08/27/20
|
|
Reference Form, concerning the actual fiscal year (06/30/2021)
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to B3
|
11/30/20
|
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
|
Submission to B3
|
01/29/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Information - ITR
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
|
Submission to B3:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Referring to the quarter ended on 09/30/20 (1st quarter of 2021)
|
11/09/20
|
|
Referring to the quarter ended on 12/31/20 (2nd quarter of 2021)
|
02/08/21
|
|
Referring to the quarter ended on 03/31/21 (3rd quarter of 2021)
|
05/10/21
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
|
Submission of the Call Notice
|
09/15/20
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of the Management Proposal
|
09/15/20
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
10/15/20
|
|
|
|
|
Submission of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Minutes
|
10/15/20
|
|
to B3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Presentation for the Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
|
Public Presentation for the annual financial statements
|
08/28/20
|
|
|
|
|
Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 09/30/20 (1st quarter of 2021)
|
11/10/20
|
|
Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 12/31/20 (2nd quarter of 2021)
|
02/09/21
|
|
Public Presentation for the quarter ended on 03/31/21 (3rd quarter of 2021)
|
05/11/21
