Braskem S A : Answer to CVM letter - Valor Econômico 12/03/2019

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Attn: Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Issuer Listing & Oversight Department

C/c: Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Attn: Fernando Soares Vieira, Company Relations Superintendent

Francisco José Bastos Santos, Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendent

Ref: Official Letter 1.059/2019-SLS

Request for clarification of reports in media

With regard to Official Letter 1.059/2019-SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which is transcribed below, Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') hereby clarifies the following:

December 3, 2019

1.059/2019-SLS

Braskem S.A.

Attn: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Investor Relations Officer

Ref: Request for clarification of reports in mediaequest for clarification of reports in media

The report published in the newspaper Valor Econômico, on December 3, 2019, entitled 'Odebrecht terá três anos para vender Braskem e quitar dívidas' (Odebrecht will have three years to sell Braskem and settle its debts), includes the following information:

1. The Odebrecht group will have a period of three years to sell Braskem, its largest business;

2. Meanwhile, it will receive R$1 billion in dividends from the petrochemical producer, paid in four annual installments of R$250 million each;

3. These conditions will be included in the agreement that the conglomerate is finalizing with its creditor banks, which will include a framework for reorganizing the liabilities both under and outside of the court-supervised reorganization.

We request clarifications on the above items, by December 4, 2019, including whether or not you confirm the information and any other information deemed relevant.

On this matter, Braskem clarifies that it requested a response from Odebrecht with regard to the above questions, with Odebrecht responding as follows:

'1. Odebrecht S.A. - In Court-supervised Reorganization, jointly with its parent companies and certain subsidiaries (collectively, jointly, the ' Companies ') filed, on June 17, 2019, for court-supervised reorganization with the 1st Court of Bankruptcy of the judicial district of São Paulo, under number 1057756-77.2019.8.26.0100.

2. The General Meeting of Creditors of the Company is scheduled for tomorrow (December 4, 2019), as per the invitation notice published in strict observance of the applicable legislation.

3. Although the Companies are in constant contact with the creditors in connection with its court-supervised reorganization plan, which is common in such types of procedures, said conversations are of a private and confidential nature and the plan to be opportunely presented by the Companies must be submitted to the consideration and vote of the creditors in the General Meeting of Creditors to be duly convened for such purpose

4. Specifically with regard to the comments on the potential agreement with the creditor banks involving (i) the obligation to sell the interest held by the Odebrecht Group in Braskem S.A. and (ii) the distribution of dividends by Braskem, we inform that, at this moment, no decisions by the parties have been taken with such regard and no assurances may be given with regard to if, when and under what terms an agreement will in fact be reached.

5. We will inform Braskem if any new developments occur in the process of the court-supervised reorganization and/or the negotiations with creditors that characterize a material fact requiring its disclosure to the market.'

Braskem S.A.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer