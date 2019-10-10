Braskem S A : Denial of the preliminary injunctions filed by MPT-AL

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 10, 2019 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK), complementing the Notice to the Market published on July 25, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that the Judge of the 7th Labor Court of Maceió deny the preliminary injunctions filed by the Labor Public Prosecutor of the State of Alagoas ('MPT-AL') in the Public-Interest Civil Action against the Company in connection with the geological phenomenon in the City of Macéio, including the petition filed to freeze the amount of R$2.5 billion.

