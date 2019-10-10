Log in
BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Braskem S A : Denial of the preliminary injunctions filed by MPT-AL

10/10/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 10, 2019 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK), complementing the Notice to the Market published on July 25, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that the Judge of the 7th Labor Court of Maceió deny the preliminary injunctions filed by the Labor Public Prosecutor of the State of Alagoas ('MPT-AL') in the Public-Interest Civil Action against the Company in connection with the geological phenomenon in the City of Macéio, including the petition filed to freeze the amount of R$2.5 billion.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:00:01 UTC
