Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem S.A.    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/19
28.06 BRL   -1.65%
05:50pBRASKEM S A : Ex-CEO of Brazil's Braskem arrested on U.S. corruption charges
RE
05:05pFormer CEO of Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Braskem Is Arrested
DJ
11/15BRASKEM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem S A : Ex-CEO of Brazil's Braskem arrested on U.S. corruption charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 05:50pm EST

The former chief executive of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA was arrested on Wednesday in New York on charges that he took part in a scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to officials to secure government contracts.

Jose Carlos Grubisich was charged with conspiracy to violate a U.S. foreign corruption law and with a money laundering conspiracy in a newly unsealed indictment in federal court in Brooklyn.

Grubisich was arrested Wednesday morning at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and entered a plea of not guilty in federal court in the afternoon, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the office of U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.

A hearing on whether Grubisich will be released on bail is expected at a later date, but has not yet been set.

Grubisich's lawyer, Daniel Stein of the firm Mayer Brown, could not be reached immediately for comment.

The prosecutors said in a court filing that Grubisich should not be released on bail because he poses a high risk of fleeing the country.

Grubisich led Braskem from about 2002 to 2008 and went on to hold various positions with its affiliated construction company Odebrecht SA. He later became CEO of pulp maker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, which he left in 2017.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Grubisich and other Braskem and Odebrecht employees took part in a conspiracy to divert about $250 million into a secret slush fund, which was used in part to bribe officials. The scheme ran from about 2002 to 2014, according to the indictment.

As CEO of Braskem, Grubisich helped cover up the scheme by falsifying the company's books and signing false certifications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prosecutors said.

Braskem and Odebrecht agreed in 2016 to pay a combined $3.5 billion in a settlement with U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities to resolve bribery allegations.

The U.S. Justice Department said at the time that about $2.6 billion would come from Odebrecht and $957 million from Braskem, and that most of the money would go to Brazil. Both companies pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges as part of the deal, which emerged from a three-year corruption investigation in Brazil dubbed "Operation Car Wash."

The investigation, which centered on payments made to state-owned oil company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras, led to dozens of arrests and political upheaval in Brazil, contributing to the 2016 ouster of President Dilma Rousseff.

By Brendan Pierson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRASKEM S.A. -1.65% 28.06 End-of-day quote.-40.82%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -1.03% 28.78 End-of-day quote.26.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASKEM S.A.
05:50pBRASKEM S A : Ex-CEO of Brazil's Braskem arrested on U.S. corruption charges
RE
05:05pFormer CEO of Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Braskem Is Arrested
DJ
11/15BRASKEM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/11BRASKEM S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/04BRASKEM S A : and Made In Space to send plastics recycler to International Space..
PU
11/01BRASKEM S A : wins SITIVESP Award in Solvents category
PU
10/29BRASKEM S A : Earnings Release Schedule |3Q19
PU
10/25BRASKEM S A : Statement Article 12 ICVM 358 - Relevant Shareholding Acquisition ..
PU
10/23BRASKEM S A : Answer to CVM letter - Valor Econômico 10/21/2019
PU
10/22BRASKEM S A : launches international volunteer week
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 53 947 M
EBIT 2019 4 873 M
Net income 2019 1 018 M
Debt 2019 39 854 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 22 713 M
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 38,78  BRL
Last Close Price 28,06  BRL
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Director
João Cox Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-40.82%5 393
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%75 357
AIR LIQUIDE23.08%63 363
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.90%31 027
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP64.81%20 612
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group