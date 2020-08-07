Braskem S A : Material Fact - Correspondence from its controlling shareholder

BRASKEM S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market that, it received, on this date, a correspondence from its controlling shareholder, Odebrecht S.A ('ODB'), informing that, in order to fulfill commitments assumed before Odebrecht Group's bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy creditors, ODB initiated preliminary acts to structure a process for the private sale of up to its total equity ownership in the Company, adopting the necessary measures to organize such process, with the support of legal and financial advisors.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on the material developments of this process, to the extent required by CVM Instruction 358/02, as new information received by the Company may constitute a material fact.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

São Paulo, August 07, 2020.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.