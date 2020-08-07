Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem S.A.    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Braskem S A : Material Fact - Correspondence from its controlling shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

BRASKEM S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939
Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market that, it received, on this date, a correspondence from its controlling shareholder, Odebrecht S.A ('ODB'), informing that, in order to fulfill commitments assumed before Odebrecht Group's bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy creditors, ODB initiated preliminary acts to structure a process for the private sale of up to its total equity ownership in the Company, adopting the necessary measures to organize such process, with the support of legal and financial advisors.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on the material developments of this process, to the extent required by CVM Instruction 358/02, as new information received by the Company may constitute a material fact.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

São Paulo, August 07, 2020.
Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 02:53:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRASKEM S.A.
08/07BRASKEM S A : Fato Relevante - Informação recebida do acionista controlador
PU
08/07BRASKEM S A : Material Fact - Correspondence from its controlling shareholder
PU
08/06BRASKEM S A : Call Notice EGM 08.24.2020
PU
08/06BRASKEM S A : Edital de Convocação para AGE de 24.08.2020
PU
08/05BRASKEM S A : announces its 2Q20 earnings release and invites to the conference ..
PU
08/05BRASKEM S A : divulga os resultados do 2T20 e convida para teleconferência
PU
08/04BRASKEM S A : is ready to produce the higher-quality gasoline mandated by the AN..
PU
08/04BRASKEM S A : 2Q20 earnings release schedule
PU
08/03BRASKEM S A : Agenda de divulgação dos resultados 2T20
PU
07/27BRASKEM S A : Milbank Advises Initial Purchasers In Inaugural Issuance Of Hybrid..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 545 M 9 481 M 9 481 M
Net income 2020 -2 553 M -470 M -470 M
Net Debt 2020 44 429 M 8 172 M 8 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,67x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 18 530 M 3 415 M 3 408 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,65 BRL
Last Close Price 23,39 BRL
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões President & Chief Executive Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
João Cox Neto Vice Chairman
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-21.64%3 515
AIR LIQUIDE10.97%77 864
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.50%70 234
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.30%31 474
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-29.41%21 846
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.19.15%20 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group