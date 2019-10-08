Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem S.A.    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/08
27.99 BRL   -2.81%
09:26pBRASKEM S A : Startups present solutions with social and environmental impact to investors
PU
10/07BRASKEM S A : files its 2017 Form 20-F
PU
09/27BRASKEM : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 09/27/2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem S A : Startups present solutions with social and environmental impact to investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

On Thursday (3), the 22 companies accelerated by the programs Braskem Labs Scale and Ignition had an opportunity to present their solutions that cause social and environmental impact to investors and potential clients at the event that marked the end of the cycle of mentoring and workshops organized by Braskem, the leading petrochemical company in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymer producer. In addition to the presentations made to the evaluating panel formed by Braskem executives, the participants also had an opportunity to learn more about the initiatives of the other startups in their demonstration booths.

At the closing event, Marina Rossi, Sustainable Development manager at Braskem, highlighted how important it is for corporate agendas to pay close attention to the impacts of human action on the planet. 'The Braskem Labs platform already has accelerated more than 70 companies with social and environmental impact over the last five years. As of last year, of all the startups participating, 40% already had received investments and 94% are still in the market,' she added.

On the occasion, Braskem CEO Fernando Musa commented on the importance of the acceleration programs. 'The Braskem Labs platform is a great source of pride for us. It enables us to encourage innovation and sustainability in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by creating a channel dedicated to sustainable development, which enables solutions such as those presented here to take shape and help improve people's lives,' he said.

Supported by Quintessa, a partner in the project, 12 initiatives were selected to participate in Braskem Labs Scale, which prioritizes solutions that already have been validated and are available in the market, and another 10 were selected for Braskem Labs Ignition, which accelerates initiatives currently in the validation phase. From June to September, the entrepreneurs underwent an extensive calendar of training programs covering the challenges of growing a business, such as sales, team, leadership, attracting investment, business validation, understanding the customer profile, marketing tests, etc.

To learn more about this year's participants and their solutions with the potential to change the world, visit the social media and website of Braskem Labs.

About Braskem
Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the Circular Economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany and net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion), Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products and exports to Clients in approximately 100 countries.

Braskem on social media
www.facebook.com/BraskemSA
www.linkedin.com/company/braskem
www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

Media relations contacts:
CDN Comunicação
Jessyca Trovão - +55 (11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Fernando Rubino - +55 (11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Fábio Souza - +55 (11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br
Fernanda Salatini - +55 (11) 4804-4830 - fernanda.salatini@cdn.com.br

For more information related to press, please contact::
CDN Communication
Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Fábio Souza - (55 11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 01:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASKEM S.A.
09:26pBRASKEM S A : Startups present solutions with social and environmental impact to..
PU
10/07BRASKEM S A : files its 2017 Form 20-F
PU
09/27BRASKEM : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 09/27/2019
PU
09/25BRASKEM : Statement Article 12 ICVM 358 - Relevant Shareholding Acquisition - Al..
PU
09/24BRASKEM : is the only Brazilian company recognized by the UN Global Compact as a..
PU
09/20BRASKEM : Financial advisor Odebecht
PU
09/16BRASKEM : Alagoas - Analysis reports
PU
09/10BRASKEM : Statement Article 12 ICVM 358 - Relevant Shareholding Acquisition
PU
09/02BRASKEM : Fiscal Council Meeting of 03/12/2019 and 03/13/2019
PU
09/02BRASKEM : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 08/30/2019
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 54 082 M
EBIT 2019 4 671 M
Net income 2019 2 451 M
Debt 2019 36 881 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 23 232 M
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,16  BRL
Last Close Price 27,99  BRL
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-36.98%5 847
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%72 703
AIR LIQUIDE18.67%60 423
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.20%28 214
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP57.73%19 391
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%17 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group