Braskem S A : Startups present solutions with social and environmental impact to investors

On Thursday (3), the 22 companies accelerated by the programs Braskem Labs Scale and Ignition had an opportunity to present their solutions that cause social and environmental impact to investors and potential clients at the event that marked the end of the cycle of mentoring and workshops organized by Braskem, the leading petrochemical company in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymer producer. In addition to the presentations made to the evaluating panel formed by Braskem executives, the participants also had an opportunity to learn more about the initiatives of the other startups in their demonstration booths.

At the closing event, Marina Rossi, Sustainable Development manager at Braskem, highlighted how important it is for corporate agendas to pay close attention to the impacts of human action on the planet. 'The Braskem Labs platform already has accelerated more than 70 companies with social and environmental impact over the last five years. As of last year, of all the startups participating, 40% already had received investments and 94% are still in the market,' she added.

On the occasion, Braskem CEO Fernando Musa commented on the importance of the acceleration programs. 'The Braskem Labs platform is a great source of pride for us. It enables us to encourage innovation and sustainability in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by creating a channel dedicated to sustainable development, which enables solutions such as those presented here to take shape and help improve people's lives,' he said.

Supported by Quintessa, a partner in the project, 12 initiatives were selected to participate in Braskem Labs Scale, which prioritizes solutions that already have been validated and are available in the market, and another 10 were selected for Braskem Labs Ignition, which accelerates initiatives currently in the validation phase. From June to September, the entrepreneurs underwent an extensive calendar of training programs covering the challenges of growing a business, such as sales, team, leadership, attracting investment, business validation, understanding the customer profile, marketing tests, etc.

To learn more about this year's participants and their solutions with the potential to change the world, visit the social media and website of Braskem Labs.

About Braskem

Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the Circular Economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany and net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion), Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products and exports to Clients in approximately 100 countries.

Braskem on social media

www.facebook.com/BraskemSA

www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

Media relations contacts:

CDN Comunicação

Jessyca Trovão - +55 (11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br

Fernando Rubino - +55 (11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br

Fábio Souza - +55 (11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br

Fernanda Salatini - +55 (11) 4804-4830 - fernanda.salatini@cdn.com.br

For more information related to press, please contact::

CDN Communication

Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br

Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br

Fábio Souza - (55 11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br