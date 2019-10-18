Log in
BRASKEM S.A.

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Braskem S A : Statement Article 12 ICVM 358 - Relevant Shareholding Sale (BlackRock)

10/18/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING SALE

São Paulo, October 18, 2019 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK) ('Company'), pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that it has received a notice from BlackRock, Inc., a non-resident investor, with principal place of business at 55 East 52nd Street, City of New York, State of New York 10022-0002, United States of America, legally represented by Citibank DTVM S.A., enrolled with CNPJ/ME under No. 33.868.597/0001-40, JP Morgan, enrolled with CNPJ/ME under No. 33.851.205/0001-30, and HSBC Bank Brasil S.A., enrolled with CNPJ/ME under No. 01.701.201/0001-89, informing that sold preferred shares class A issued by the Company, being that, on October 10, 2019, its participation reached, in an aggregate basis, 16,924,390 class A preferred shares, representative of approximately 4.90% of the total amount of class A preferred shares issued by the Company, and 1,176,330 derivative financial instruments referenced in class A preferred shares with financial settlement, representative of approximately 0.34% of the total amount of class A preferred shares issued by the Company.

BlackRock, Inc. also announced that (i) the participation above mentioned is held strictly for investment purposes, and it is not intended to change the controlling interest or the administrative structure of the Company; and (ii) BlackRock, Inc. has not entered into any agreement governing the exercise of voting rights or the sale or purchase of securities issued by the Company.

The correspondence received from BlackRock, Inc. is attached to this notice.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br .

Click here
for the Notice to the Market.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 00:05:01 UTC
