Braskem S A : expands export center network and announces new logistics and distribution unit in United States

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

June 22, 2020 Braskem expands export center network and announces new logistics and distribution unit in United States

The Brazilian petrochemical producer arrives at the Port of Charleston, in South Carolina, to expand its global footprint

Braskem announces to the Brazilian market the expansion of its export center network with a new unit in the Port of Charleston, South Carolina, on the U.S. East Coast, which will significantly expand its global footprint. Expected to be concluded in the third quarter of 2020, the new export center, with annual export capacity of 204,000 tons, will offer packing and storage services to support Braskem's polypropylene (PP) production units in the United States, especially Delta, the unit currently under construction in La Porte, Texas.

According to Mark Nikolich, Braskem's vice-president for North America, the company is focusing on reinvesting in its business and in its leadership position to support clients around the world. 'The construction of our new global export center in South Carolina will allow us to draw on our feedstock and polymer production assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to better meet the needs of our clients around the world. With excellent access to national rail and road networks, this new and important logistics and distribution unit significantly increases Braskem's export capacity in North America,' said Nikolich.

Braskem currently has distribution centers for its products in ten countries in the Americas and Europe that annually distribute over 16 million tons of thermoplastic resins and other chemicals to more than 100 countries.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:39 UTC
