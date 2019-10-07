Braskem S A : files its 2017 Form 20-F

BRASKEM FILES ITS 2017 FORM 20-F

São Paulo, October 07, 2019 - Braskem S.A. ('Braskem') (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK) informs its shareholders and the market that its annual report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 ('2017 Form 20-F') was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). The document is already available for consultation on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem.com.br/ri

Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of Braskem`s audited financial statements included in the 2017 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

Braskem clarifies that it will continue to dedicate all efforts to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC as soon as possible.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br