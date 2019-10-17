Log in
BRASKEM S.A.    BRKM5

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Braskem S A : files its 2018 Form 20-F

10/17/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 17, 2019 - Braskem S.A. ('Braskem') (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK) informs its shareholders and the market that following the hearing that took place today at New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE'), Braskem filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the '2018 Form 20-F') with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document is already available on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem.com.br/ri . Shareholders of the Company may receive a copy of Braskem`s audited financial statements included in the 2018 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

Braskem will request NYSE to resume trading of its American Depositary Shares ('ADS') and to terminate the delisting procedures as soon as possible.

Braskem will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any significant developments related to this matter.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department at +55 (11) 3576-9531 or braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 22:33:03 UTC
