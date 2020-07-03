Log in
BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Braskem S A : informs change in its corporate credit rating by Fitch Ratings

07/03/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, July 03, 2020 - BRASKEM S.A. (BOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby notifies its shareholders and the market that the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has changed the Company's corporate credit rating on a global scale to BB+, with a stable outlook.

As already disclosed to the market, Braskem highlights that, despite the adverse scenario resulting from the cycle and the pandemic, the Company maintains a solid cash position and a long indebtedness profile. The debt average maturity term at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was 16.4 years with approximately 50% of them maturing after 2030. In Braskem's view, our capital structure combined with the ongoing measures implemented by the Company and its market leadership would justify the maintenance of its investment grade.

Finally, the Company reinforces its commitment to maintaining its liquidity position and cost discipline and continuing to implement measures to reduce its corporate leverage to return to be assigned as an investment grade company.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 21:18:00 UTC
