BRASKEM S.A.

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/17
31.2 BRL   +0.87%
04:32pBRASKEM S A : signs a settlement with the Labor Prosecution Office (MPT)
PU
02/10BRASKEM S A : Idesa starts ethane import
PU
01/13BRASKEM S A : Date Scheduled For The Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Braskem S A : signs a settlement with the Labor Prosecution Office (MPT)

February 17, 2020

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, February 17, 2020 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), announces to its shareholders and the market that signed at, in the amount of R$40 million, for implementing the Business Recovery and Promotion of Educational Activities Program for residents and workers in the districts of Mutange, Bom Parto, Pinheiro and Bebedouro in Maceió, Alagoas.

This program consists in constructing day care centers and schools, implementing vocational training programs and providing support to the Civil Defense authorities in hiring qualified personnel for continuing the process of monitoring the areas at risk in these districts.

As per the settlement, the Labor Prosecution Office agreed to withdraw the public-interest civil action and the request to freeze funds made in said action, as per the Notices to the Market disclosed by the Company on July 25 and October 10, 2019.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 21:31:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 52 959 M
EBIT 2019 4 216 M
Net income 2019 -1 074 M
Debt 2019 32 087 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 -19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 182x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 25 801 M
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,89  BRL
Last Close Price 30,93  BRL
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
João Cox Neto Director
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.2.71%5 984
AIR LIQUIDE9.98%70 960
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%64 708
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-12.57%27 545
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.06%22 453
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 596
