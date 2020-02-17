Braskem S A : signs a settlement with the Labor Prosecution Office (MPT)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, February 17, 2020 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), announces to its shareholders and the market that signed at, in the amount of R$40 million, for implementing the Business Recovery and Promotion of Educational Activities Program for residents and workers in the districts of Mutange, Bom Parto, Pinheiro and Bebedouro in Maceió, Alagoas.

This program consists in constructing day care centers and schools, implementing vocational training programs and providing support to the Civil Defense authorities in hiring qualified personnel for continuing the process of monitoring the areas at risk in these districts.

As per the settlement, the Labor Prosecution Office agreed to withdraw the public-interest civil action and the request to freeze funds made in said action, as per the Notices to the Market disclosed by the Company on July 25 and October 10, 2019.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.