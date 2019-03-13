Braskem S.A. : record free cash flow of R$7.1 billion in 2018, advancing 187% from 2017

SÃO PAULO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces today its results for 4Q18 and 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Braskem - Consolidated:

The Company posted free cash flow of R$7,068 million , or 187% more than in 2017.

, or 187% more than in 2017. The Company posted EBITDA of US$ 3,105 million .

. Net income was R$2,867 million , down 30% from 2017, corresponding to R$3.60 per common share and class "A" preferred share.

, down 30% from 2017, corresponding to per common share and class "A" preferred share. Financial leverage measured by the ratio of net debt to EBITDA in U.S. dollars ended 2018 at 2.06x.

The Company's management is proposing to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on April 16, 2019 , the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$2,670 million related to fiscal year 2018, equivalent to 100% of the net income distributable to shareholders.

, the distribution of dividends in the amount of related to fiscal year 2018, equivalent to 100% of the net income distributable to shareholders. The recordable and lost-time injury frequency rate (CAF+SAF) per million hours worked considering both Members and Partners was 1.07 in the year, which is 66% below the industry average.

Brazil:

Demand for resins (PE, PP and PVC) came to 5.2 million tons, up 2.4% from 2017.

In 2018, Braskem's crackers operated at an average capacity utilization rate of 91%, down 3 p.p. from 2017.

In this scenario, resin sales in Brazil came to 3.4 million tons, down 2% from 2017; and sales of key chemicals were 1% higher than 2017.

came to 3.4 million tons, down 2% from 2017; and sales of key chemicals were 1% higher than 2017. In 2018, the units in Brazil (including exports) posted an EBITDA of US$1,905 million ( R$6,985 million ), accounting for 61% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA from all segments.

United States and Europe:

PP demand in the U.S. market grew about 3% in comparison to 2017.

Plants in the region operated at an average capacity utilization of 87%, down 10 p.p. from 2017.

In the year, the units in the United States and Europe posted an EBITDA of US$608 million ( R$2,208 million ), representing 19% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA.

Mexico:

PE Demand in Mexico was 2.1 million tons, representing growth of 2.7% in relation to 2017.

was 2.1 million tons, representing growth of 2.7% in relation to 2017. The PE plants operated at a capacity utilization rate of 77%, down 11 p.p. from 2017, due to the lower supply of ethane in the period and the scheduled shutdown in May.

In the year, the Mexico unit posted EBITDA of US$617 million ( R$2,251 million ), representing 20% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: http://www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results TOMORROW, March 14, at 01:00 p.m. US ET. See connecting details on the Company's IR website.

For further information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Area:

braskem-ri@braskem.com.br, (+55 11) 3576-9531.

SOURCE Braskem S.A.