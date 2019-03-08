Braskem : 2017 Form 20-F Extension

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, March 8, 2019: Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or the 'Company') (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), following-up to the notices to the market dated May 1, 2018, May 21, 2018 and November 9, 2018, informs that the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') granted the Company an additional extension until May 16, 2019 to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 ('2017 Form 20-F') with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), which extension is subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis.

On November 9, 2018, Braskem filed a notice to the market informing that it had not been in a position to file its 2017 Form 20-F by November 16, 2018, as it was in the process of conducting additional procedures and analyses on our internal processes and controls and that the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') granted us an extension until March 15, 2019 to file the 2017 Form 20-F with the SEC.

The Company has not yet concluded the additional procedures and analyses on its internal processes and controls, and therefore, it will not be in a position to file its 2017 Form 20-F by March 15, 2019.

We note that, pursuant to the NYSE rules, there are no further extensions which may be granted in respect of the 2017 20-F. Accordingly, if we are unable to file the 2017 20-F by May 16, 2019, the NYSE will, on or about such date, commence delisting procedures and simultaneously halt the trading of our American Depository Shares (ADS) listed on the NYSE.

The Company will continue to endeavor all efforts to be able to comply its filing obligation. The Company, however, cannot assure that it will be able to file the 2017 Form 20-F by May 16, 2019. The continuing delay in filing the 2017 Form 20-F and related potential delisting may have an adverse effect on the Company.

