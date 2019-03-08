Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem SA    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/08
54.98 BRL   +0.88%
05:20pBRASKEM : 2017 Form 20-F Extension
PU
02/28BRASKEM : Green Plastic now part of Guarany equipment
PU
02/13BRASKEM : and Siemens establish partnership to improve energy efficiency in the São Paulo's ABC region
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem : 2017 Form 20-F Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:20pm EST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, March 8, 2019: Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or the 'Company') (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), following-up to the notices to the market dated May 1, 2018, May 21, 2018 and November 9, 2018, informs that the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') granted the Company an additional extension until May 16, 2019 to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 ('2017 Form 20-F') with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), which extension is subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis.

On November 9, 2018, Braskem filed a notice to the market informing that it had not been in a position to file its 2017 Form 20-F by November 16, 2018, as it was in the process of conducting additional procedures and analyses on our internal processes and controls and that the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') granted us an extension until March 15, 2019 to file the 2017 Form 20-F with the SEC.

The Company has not yet concluded the additional procedures and analyses on its internal processes and controls, and therefore, it will not be in a position to file its 2017 Form 20-F by March 15, 2019.

We note that, pursuant to the NYSE rules, there are no further extensions which may be granted in respect of the 2017 20-F. Accordingly, if we are unable to file the 2017 20-F by May 16, 2019, the NYSE will, on or about such date, commence delisting procedures and simultaneously halt the trading of our American Depository Shares (ADS) listed on the NYSE.

The Company will continue to endeavor all efforts to be able to comply its filing obligation. The Company, however, cannot assure that it will be able to file the 2017 Form 20-F by May 16, 2019. The continuing delay in filing the 2017 Form 20-F and related potential delisting may have an adverse effect on the Company.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASKEM SA
05:20pBRASKEM : 2017 Form 20-F Extension
PU
02/28BRASKEM : Green Plastic now part of Guarany equipment
PU
02/13BRASKEM : and Siemens establish partnership to improve energy efficiency in the ..
PU
02/12BRASKEM : opens applications for support programs for entrepreneurs at Campus Pa..
PU
02/06BRASKEM : and Haldor Topsoe startup demo unit for developing renewable MEG
PU
01/24BRASKEM : remains on A List in climate and water risk management
PU
01/232020 OLYMPIC GAMES : field hockey will be played on green plastic turf
PU
01/17BRASKEM : considered one of the most beloved companies by employees
PU
01/16BRASKEM : joins global alliance to combat plastic waste in the environment
PU
2018BRASKEM : to expand its Technology and Innovation Center with new building
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 56 548 M
EBIT 2018 8 566 M
Net income 2018 2 070 M
Debt 2018 22 934 M
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 16,10
P/E ratio 2019 13,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 43 191 M
Chart BRASKEM SA
Duration : Period :
Braskem SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 56,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA14.88%11 159
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 280
AIR LIQUIDE2.07%53 807
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD8.18%34 917
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.75%32 331
GIVAUDAN10.63%23 032
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.