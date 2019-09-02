Braskem : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 08/30/2019

São Paulo, September 2, 2019

To

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Attn: Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Issuer Listing & Oversight Department

C/c: Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Attn: Fernando Soares Vieira - Company Relations Superintendent

Francisco José Bastos Santos - Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendent

Ref: Official Letter 781/2019-SLS

Request for clarification on news reports

To whom it may concern:

With regard to Official Letter 781/2019-SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which is transcribed below, Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') hereby clarifies the following:

'August 30, 2019

781/2019-SLS

Braskem S.A.

Attn: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Investor Relations Officer

Ref: Request for clarification on news reports

To whom it may concern,

The report published by the newspaper Valor Econômico on August 30, 30219, entitled 'Braskem perde valor e complica conversas de ODB com bancos' [Braskem loses value and complicates ODB's negotiations with banks], states, among other things, that the board of directors of Braskem approved the payment of dividends of R$2.67 billion, but now the expectation is for the management of the company - if the court's authorization of payment is maintained - will reduce the amount from just over 100% of net income to the mandatory minimum level, i.e. 25% (or close to R$ 650 million).

We request clarifications on the above item, by September 2, 2019, including whether or not you confirm the information and any other information deemed relevant.

The Company clarifies that, when said report was published no decision had been made with regard to management's proposal for allocating the net income for fiscal year 2018, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company only in the meeting held on said date of August 30, 2019, therefore after the publication of the article.

Accordingly, on the date hereof, an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was called to decide on said proposal, which calls for the distribution of the mandatory dividends, corresponding to 25% of adjusted net income for fiscal year 2018, in accordance with Article 202 of Federal Law 6,404/76, and to retain the remaining amount based on the capital budget, whose respective documents already are available on the Empresas.Net System of CVM, on the website of the B3 (www.b3.com.br) and on the Company's IR website (www.braskem-ri.com.br).

We remain available to provide any further clarifications that may be deemed necessary.

Sincerely,

Braskem S.A.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer