Braskem : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 08/30/2019

0
09/02/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

São Paulo, September 2, 2019

To
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Attn: Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira
Issuer Listing & Oversight Department

C/c: Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)
Attn: Fernando Soares Vieira - Company Relations Superintendent
Francisco José Bastos Santos - Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendent

Ref: Official Letter 781/2019-SLS
Request for clarification on news reports

To whom it may concern:
With regard to Official Letter 781/2019-SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which is transcribed below, Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') hereby clarifies the following:

'August 30, 2019
781/2019-SLS
Braskem S.A.
Attn: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Investor Relations Officer
Ref: Request for clarification on news reports
To whom it may concern,
The report published by the newspaper Valor Econômico on August 30, 30219, entitled 'Braskem perde valor e complica conversas de ODB com bancos' [Braskem loses value and complicates ODB's negotiations with banks], states, among other things, that the board of directors of Braskem approved the payment of dividends of R$2.67 billion, but now the expectation is for the management of the company - if the court's authorization of payment is maintained - will reduce the amount from just over 100% of net income to the mandatory minimum level, i.e. 25% (or close to R$ 650 million).
We request clarifications on the above item, by September 2, 2019, including whether or not you confirm the information and any other information deemed relevant.

The Company clarifies that, when said report was published no decision had been made with regard to management's proposal for allocating the net income for fiscal year 2018, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company only in the meeting held on said date of August 30, 2019, therefore after the publication of the article.

Accordingly, on the date hereof, an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was called to decide on said proposal, which calls for the distribution of the mandatory dividends, corresponding to 25% of adjusted net income for fiscal year 2018, in accordance with Article 202 of Federal Law 6,404/76, and to retain the remaining amount based on the capital budget, whose respective documents already are available on the Empresas.Net System of CVM, on the website of the B3 (www.b3.com.br) and on the Company's IR website (www.braskem-ri.com.br).

We remain available to provide any further clarifications that may be deemed necessary.

Sincerely,

Braskem S.A.
Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 22:09:03 UTC
