Braskem : Answer to B3 letter - Valor Econômico 09/27/2019

São Paulo, September 27, 2019

To

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Attn: Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Issuer Listing & Oversight Department

cc: Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Attn: Fernando Soares Vieira - Company Relations Superintendent

Francisco José Bastos Santos - Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendent

Ref: Official Letter 876/2019-SLS - Request for clarification on news reports

To whom it may concern,

In response to Official Letter 876/2019-SLS received from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, whereby you request that Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') provide clarifications on the news report published on September 26, 2019 in the newspaper Valor Econômico, as transcribed below.

'Braskem S.A.

Attn: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Investor Relations Officer

Re.: Request for clarification on news reports

Dear Sirs,

An article published in the newspaper Valor Econômico on September 26, 2019, entitled 'Odebrecht e bancos intensificam busca de acordo sobre Braskem' [free translation: Odebrecht and banks intensify efforts for an agreement on Braskem,'] includes, inter alia, the following information:



1. The expectation is that Braskem will be put up for sale once again in 2020;

2. Odebrecht is urgently seeking an agreement regarding the future of Braskem's shares held by banks and the payment of dividends related to 2018;

3. Lazard, the investment bank that led the attempted sale of the company to LyondellBasell, is working on a proposal for this process.

We request clarifications on the above items by September 27, 2019, including whether or not you confirm the information and any other information deemed relevant.'

In this respect, Braskem clarifies that it has inquired Odebrecht regarding the abovementioned requests for clarification, and Odebrecht responded as follows:

'1. The expectation is that Braskem will be put up for sale once again in 2020.

Odebrecht continues to work on alternatives to create value for Braskem and for all of its shareholders, and informs that, at this moment, no decision has been made regarding the sale of its equity interest in Braskem in 2020.

2. Odebrecht is urgently seeking an agreement regarding the future of Braskem's shares held by banks and the payment of dividends related to 2018

Odebrecht also continues to engage in constructive negotiations with its creditors, including the beneficiaries of the fiduciary sale of Braskem's shares and, at this moment, there is no definition of the such matters.

3. Lazard, the investment bank that led the attempted sale of the company to LyondellBasell, is working on a proposal for this process.

Finally, Odebrecht informs that Lazard is still retained as an advisor on strategies to add value to Braskem.'

We remain available to provide any further clarifications that may be deemed necessary.

Sincerely,

Braskem S.A.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Investor Relations Officer