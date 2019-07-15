Log in
BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
Braskem : Answer to CVM/B3 letter - G1 06/07/2019

07/15/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

São Paulo, July 15, 2019

To

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Rua Sete de Setembro, 111, 33º andar

Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Re.: Official Letter 206/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 206/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ('Letter') dated July 11, 2019, through which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') regarding a news report on June 7, 2019, in the news portal G1, entitled 'Justiça determina que Braskem devolva R$ 681 milhões para a União e para a Petrobras', [Court orders Braskem to return R$ 681 million to the Federal Government and to Petrobras], as follows:

'Dear Sir,

1. I refer to Official Letter 178/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, sent initially on June 7, 2019, with a typing error in Braskem's email address and resent on July 11, 2019.

2. In this regard, we request you to disregard said letter in view of a misunderstanding regarding the news item that the company needs to express its opinion about.

3. Nonetheless, we request your opinion on the news item entitled 'Justiça determina que Braskem devolva R$ 681 milhões para a União e para a Petrobras', published in the G1 news portal on June 7, 2019.

4. Your response must be made via the Empresa.NET system, in the category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarifications on CVM/B3 queries, subject: Article Published in Media, which should include a transcription of this letter.

5. Note that the Superintendent of Corporate Relations, in the exercise of his legal powers and, based on item II, article 9 of Federal Law 6,385/76 and on CVM Instruction 452/2007, can determine a fine of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00), without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance with the requirements stipulated in this letter, by July 15, 2019.

Sincerely,'

In this regard, Braskem clarifies that the news report refers to the public decision handed over by the Federal Courts on June 7, 2019, which ratified the request made by the Company and the Federal Prosecution Office about using the amounts deposited in court to pay the obligations stemming from the leniency agreement signed by Braskem with the Office of the Federal Controller General (CGU) and the Office of the Attorney General (AGU), as announced to the market on May 31, 2019.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 11 3576-9531 or send an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

Sincerely,

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRASKEM S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 22:14:04 UTC
