Braskem : Answer to CVM/B3 letter - O Globo 05/31/2019

São Paulo, June 6, 2019

To

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil

Rua Sete de Setembro, 111, 33º andar

Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Ref: Official Letter 175/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Dear Sir/Madam:

In reference to Official Letter 175/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ('Letter') dated June 3, 2019, through which you request clarifications from Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') regarding the news report published on May 31, 2019, in the newspaper O Globo, entitled 'Uma solução para a venda da Braskem' [A solution for Braskem's sale], as transcribed below:

'Dear Officer,

1. We hereby refer to the article published on May 31, 2019 by the newspaper O Globo, entitled: 'Uma solução para a venda da Braskem' [A solution for Braskem's sale], which includes the following statements:

'The problematic sale of Odebrecht's interest in Braskem to LyondellBasell could be resolved.

Since the latest big impediment to reaching a deal is the company's legal problem in the state of Alagoas, the lawyers of the construction company are developing a solution that involves separating the Alagoas operation from the rest of Braskem.

If the solution works, the deal could be closed rapidly.

Braskem's sale would provide critical oxygen to allow Odebrecht to breathe.' (our highlight)

2. In this regard, we request that the Company confirm if the news report is accurate and, if so, explain the reasons why you believe this is not a material fact, and comment on any other information deemed relevant to the topic.

3. Said response must be made via the Sistema Empresa.NET system, in the category: Notice to the Market, type: Clarifications of CVM/B3 Consultations, subject matter: News Report in Media, which should include a transcript of this official letter.

4. Please be advised that, as determined by the Company Relations Superintendent, in the exercise of their legal powers and, based on item II, Article 9 of Federal Law 6,385/76 and on CVM Instruction 452/07, a fine of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00) will be levied, without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, for non-compliance with the requirements of this letter, sent exclusively via e-mail, by June 4, 2019, notwithstanding the provisions in the Sole Paragraph of Article 6 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.'

With regard to the matter, Braskem clarifies, in a timely manner1 , that it is not aware the subject cited in the highlighted section of the news report and that there is no information to be disclosed at this time.

Furthermore, it notes that, on June 4, 2019, the Company published a material fact notice informing that it was notified by its controlling shareholder, Odebrecht S.A. that it, jointly with LyondellBasell, decided to terminate negotiations for a potential transaction involving the transfer to LyondellBasell of the entire equity interest held by Odebrecht S.A. in the capital of the Company.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Sincerely,

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRASKEM S.A.

1 In accordance with the extended deadline for response in Official Letter 176/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-1