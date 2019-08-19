Log in
BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
08/19
29.01 BRL   -1.99%
Braskem : Civil Action MPF

08/19/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, August 19, 2019 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that, in connection with the geological events in the State of Alagoas, it has taken cognizance of the filing of a Public-Interest Civil Action by the Federal Prosecution Office ('MPF') against the Company and other plaintiffs, with the following claims for interlocutory relief: (i) the accrual of an own private fund in the initial amount of R$3.075 billion for the execution of social and environmental programs and of emergency measures, and the maintenance in said fund of working capital in the amount of R$2 billion or, after the financial schedule is approved, an amount equivalent to 100% of the expenses projected for the subsequent 12-month period; (ii) the presentation of guarantees in the amount of R$20.5 billion; (iii) a prohibition on the encumbrance or divestment of any of the Company's fixed assets and on the distribution of profits, whether in dividends, interest on equity or any other form; (iv) a court-ordered freeze of any profits not distributed as of the date hereof; and (v) a suspension on financing facilities and government incentives, as well as on the prepayment of existing borrowings.

In this respect, the Company informs that it was not notified in the records of said action, but will evaluate and take all pertinent measures within the applicable legal periods and will keep the market informed of any relevant development in this matter.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 01:41:09 UTC
