BRASKEM SA

BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
My previous session
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/11
55.29 BRL   +0.56%
11:48aBRASKEM : First renewable trash bag launched in Chile
PU
03/08BRASKEM : 2017 Form 20-F Extension
PU
02/28BRASKEM : Green Plastic now part of Guarany equipment
PU
News 
Braskem : First renewable trash bag launched in Chile

Braskem : First renewable trash bag launched in Chile

0
03/12/2019 | 11:48am EDT

Green polyethylene stands out thanks to its renewable origin and represents a positive impact as a result of the combination of innovation, technology and sustainability.

Faced with the challenge of offering environmentally friendly products, Braskem, a global leader in the production of biopolymers, presents for the first time in Chile a trash bag produced with I'm greenTM green polyethylene, made from sugarcane, a renewable raw material.

Although this input has the same technical properties, appearance and versatility of traditional biopolymers of fossil origin, such as oil and natural gas, its main differentiator is the fact that it captures and fixes CO2 from the atmosphere, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to a study by ACV Brasil, 3.09 kg of CO2 are captured for every kg of Green Plastic produced.

'We are aware of the growing environmental and global concern and, as part of this industry, have taken on a voluntary commitment to join the Circular Economy in order to improve the lives of people, creating sustainable solutions in the industry. In this context, our main challenge is to develop businesses that are aligned with the care for the environment. This challenge is addressed precisely with the creation of green plastic, in which we are pioneers,' said Gustavo Sergi, Director of Renewable Chemicals at Braskem.

This first green polyethylene trash bag will be marketed by Fibro Chile SA, a company dedicated to the manufacturing, import and distribution of a wide range of cleaning and hygiene products. 'We have decided to incorporate this input, as it is in line with the quality, innovation and pioneering approach of the products we offer,' said the Fibro representatives.

Braskem began manufacturing green polyethylene in 2010, at its plant located in the Triunfo Petrochemical Complex, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (RS), in Brazil. The production process begins with the harvesting of sugarcane, a crop that captures CO2 from the atmosphere in its natural process of photosynthesis for its growth. The sugarcane is then referred to the factory for the process of grinding and conversion into ethanol, to later be dehydrated and converted into green ethylene and then green plastic. At this stage, it is transferred to third-generation companies, referred to as processing or conversion companies, where they will be transformed into containers, bags and packaging made I'm greenTM green polyethylene.

For more information, please contact:
CDN Communication
Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Pedro Orlandi - (55 11) 3643-2745 - pedro.orlandi@cdn.com.br

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 15:47:05 UTC
