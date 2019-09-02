Braskem : Fiscal Council Meeting of 03/12/2019 and 03/13/2019

BRASKEM S.A.

Tax ID (CNPJ) 42.150.391/0001-70 - NIRE 29300006939

MINUTES OF THE 173rd FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING

HELD AND DRAWN UP ON 3/12/2019 AND 3/13/2019

On March 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at the Company's office located at Rua Lemos Monteiro, nº 120, 15th floor, Butantã, São Paulo, SP, CEP 05501-050, the 173rd Meeting of the Fiscal Council of Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') was held, on a regular basis, with the presence of the undersigned Members. Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas, Executive Officer of the Company, Mrs. Alexandre Jerussalmy, Guilherme A. C. Furtado Filho, Ricardo Cubeiro, Patricio Almuita and Ms. Lilian Porto Bruno, members of the Company, as well as Mrs. Anselmo Macedo, Rafael Pereira and Ms. Adriana Ribeiro, representatives of KPMG Auditores Independentes ('KPMG'), attended the meeting. Mr. Cristiano Gadelha Vidal Campelo, Chairman of the Fiscal Council, chaired the meeting, and Ms. Alessandra Araripe was chosen to act as 'ad hoc' Secretary. After examining the matters on the agenda, and after the clarifications provided, the members of the Fiscal Council, by the authority vested on them by Law No. 6,404/76, as amended by Law No. 9,457/97 and Law No. 10,303/01, and complying with their duties as an Audit Committee, in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by requirement of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ('SOX'), unanimously resolved: 1) MANAGEMENT REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, TO BE FILED WITH CVM, REGARDING FISCAL YEAR ENDED 12/31/2018 AND PROPOSAL FOR ALLOCATION OF YEAR 2018 RESULTS - the members became aware of and expressed comfort with the clarifications provided regarding (i) the Annual Management Report, (ii) the individual and consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and based on international financial reporting standards (IFRS), approved by IASB, as the case may be, to be filed with the CVM, and (iii) the proposal for allocation of results, including the distribution of dividends, all related to fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which will be submitted for approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. During the presentation on the Annual Management Report, the members asked about the evaluation about the cash flow's reconstitution considering the proposed distribution of dividends. The management clarified that the income trends have been redone and that an analysis of the cash flow and leverage projections for the next two years show that the proposed distribution of dividends is adequate to maintain the cash flow and the Dividend Policy of the Company. The Finance and Investment Committee (CFI) also discussed the topic. During the presentation of the Financial Statements related to fiscal year 2018, the representatives of KPMG reaffirmed their independence and, after being questioned, stated that they had not identified any adjustment that could materially affect said Financial Statements. The members decided to suspend this meeting and resume it on March 13, 2019, so that the opinion will be issued on that day, after a meeting of the Board of Directors giving a favorable opinion or approving such proposal, as the case may be, on said items. In addition, the directors safeguarded their duty of diligence regarding the filing by the Company of a civil liability action against third parties, in view of their recommendation that the matter be revisited by the Board of Directors, which was done at a meeting held on December 6, 2018. The understanding of the Board of Directors for the non-filing of a lawsuit against the Company's former managers and/or controller was ratified in view of the reasons and considerations contained in the opinions prepared by specialized offices. 2) EXAMINATION OF THE TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY STUDY - the technical feasibility study that allows the realization of the Company's deferred tax asset was analyzed, pursuant to CVM Instruction 371/02, according to a copy thereof attached hereto as Exhibit I. There being no further business to discuss, these minutes were drawn up, and, after being read, discussed and found to be in order, were signed by all present.

