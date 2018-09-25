Log in
BRASKEM SA (BRKM5)
Braskem : Material Fact - Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

09/25/2018 | 12:59am CEST

BRASKEM S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939
Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that, on this date, it was informed by its controlling shareholder about the execution of an amendment to the shareholders' agreement signed on February 8, 2010 to include the preferred shares held by Petrobras S.A. in the tag along rights established in item 7.12 of said agreement.

Braskem takes this opportunity to reiterate that, pursuant to its bylaws, all the shareholders are eligible for tag along rights in relation to their common and preferred shares in case of sale of control of the company.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

São Paulo, September 24, 2018.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 22:58:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 55 912 M
EBIT 2018 8 770 M
Net income 2018 2 851 M
Debt 2018 22 328 M
Yield 2018 4,54%
P/E ratio 2018 14,31
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 46 009 M
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 56,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA45.87%11 373
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 915
AIR LIQUIDE5.00%55 494
PRAXAIR7.64%47 881
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.63%40 680
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.17%37 007
