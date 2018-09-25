Braskem : Material Fact - Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

BRASKEM S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that, on this date, it was informed by its controlling shareholder about the execution of an amendment to the shareholders' agreement signed on February 8, 2010 to include the preferred shares held by Petrobras S.A. in the tag along rights established in item 7.12 of said agreement.

Braskem takes this opportunity to reiterate that, pursuant to its bylaws, all the shareholders are eligible for tag along rights in relation to their common and preferred shares in case of sale of control of the company.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

São Paulo, September 24, 2018.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.