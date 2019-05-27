Log in
Braskem : Material Fact - CGU/AGU Agreement

05/27/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

BRASKEM S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939
Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK), in connection with the Notice to the Market dated July 10, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that negotiations with the Office of the Federal Controller General (CGU) and the Office of the Attorney General (AGU) have been concluded and that its Board of Directors today approved the signing of a leniency agreement ('CGU/AGU Agreement').

The AGU/AGU Agreement encompasses the same facts that are the subject of the Global Settlement entered into in December 2016 with the Brazilian Federal Prosecution Office (MPF), the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Swiss Office of the Attorney General and provides for an additional disbursement of approximately R$410 million associated with the calculations and parameters adopted by CGU/AGU, in accordance with the payment schedule and the amount of the global payment stipulated in the specific appendix of CGU/ AGU Agreement. Said amount will be paid in two installments, in years 2024 and 2025, adjusted by the SELIC rate. The company currently is awaiting ratification by the Judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba of the allocation of amounts to the organizations affected before signing the CGU/AGU Agreement.

São Paulo, May 27, 2019.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 23:23:01 UTC
