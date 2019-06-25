Log in
Braskem : Material Fact - Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy

06/25/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

BRASKEM S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939
Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in compliance with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ('CVM'), hereby announces to its shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of the Company, in a meeting held on June 13, 2019, approved the new Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy of the Company ('Disclosure and Trading Policy'), as made available on the website of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Investor Relations website of the Company (www.braskem-ri.com.br).

In accordance with the Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy, among other amendments, the Company will start to disclose its notices of material acts or facts, as of of the date hereof, on 'Portal NEO1' (www.portalneo1.net), with the information made available in full in a section accessible at no charge.

In addition to the above disclosure, the Company will continue to disclose its material acts or facts on its Investor Relations website (www.braskem-ri.com.br) and on the system for submitting periodic and non-recurring information of the CVM (Empresas.Net System).

The Company further informs that it will update its registration form to inform the new channel for disclosing material acts or facts stated in the Information Disclosure and Securities Policy.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 11 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

São Paulo, June 25, 2019
Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 23:26:10 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 58 628 M
EBIT 2019 6 729 M
Net income 2019 730 M
Debt 2019 26 270 M
Yield 2019 7,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
P/E ratio 2020 14,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 28 641 M
Chart BRASKEM SA
Duration : Period :
Braskem SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 51,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA-25.07%8 192
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%89 445
AIR LIQUIDE12.45%54 549
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD16.63%35 565
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.57%28 771
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 745
