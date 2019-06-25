Braskem : Material Fact - Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy

BRASKEM S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in compliance with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ('CVM'), hereby announces to its shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors of the Company, in a meeting held on June 13, 2019, approved the new Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy of the Company ('Disclosure and Trading Policy'), as made available on the website of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Investor Relations website of the Company (www.braskem-ri.com.br).

In accordance with the Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy, among other amendments, the Company will start to disclose its notices of material acts or facts, as of of the date hereof, on 'Portal NEO1' (www.portalneo1.net), with the information made available in full in a section accessible at no charge.

In addition to the above disclosure, the Company will continue to disclose its material acts or facts on its Investor Relations website (www.braskem-ri.com.br) and on the system for submitting periodic and non-recurring information of the CVM (Empresas.Net System).

The Company further informs that it will update its registration form to inform the new channel for disclosing material acts or facts stated in the Information Disclosure and Securities Policy.

São Paulo, June 25, 2019

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

