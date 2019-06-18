Log in
BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/18
35.55 BRL   +4.71%
08:29pBRASKEM : Material Fact - Odebrecht Clarification
PU
06/13BRASKEM : Material Fact - Authorization of a Resolution on the Distribution of Dividends
PU
06/11BRASKEM : NYSE Hearing
PU
Braskem : Material Fact - Odebrecht Clarification

06/18/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

BRASKEM S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939
Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6.404/76 and with CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, in view of the court-supervised reorganization filed by Odebrecht S.A. and other companies of the Odebrecht Group ('ODB'), including the controlling shareholder of the Company, OSP Investimentos S.A. ('Court-Supervised Reorganization'), the Company was informed by ODB that there has been no change whatsoever in the controlling interest held in Braskem, with the totality of the common and preferred shares in the Company held by OSP Investimentos S.A. in fiduciary assignment agreement (alienação fiduciária em garantia) to the creditors of ODB.

The Company further informs that it has no relevant amounts receivable from ODB and that the Court-Supervised Reorganization does not trigger the early termination of any of its liabilities.

Braskem remains focused on conducting its business activities and on creating value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.

São Paulo, June 18, 2019
Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 00:28:08 UTC
