Braskem : Material Fact - Odebrecht Clarification

BRASKEM S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6.404/76 and with CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, in view of the court-supervised reorganization filed by Odebrecht S.A. and other companies of the Odebrecht Group ('ODB'), including the controlling shareholder of the Company, OSP Investimentos S.A. ('Court-Supervised Reorganization'), the Company was informed by ODB that there has been no change whatsoever in the controlling interest held in Braskem, with the totality of the common and preferred shares in the Company held by OSP Investimentos S.A. in fiduciary assignment agreement (alienação fiduciária em garantia) to the creditors of ODB.

The Company further informs that it has no relevant amounts receivable from ODB and that the Court-Supervised Reorganization does not trigger the early termination of any of its liabilities.

Braskem remains focused on conducting its business activities and on creating value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.

São Paulo, June 18, 2019

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.