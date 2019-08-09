Braskem : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash

BRASKEM S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70

Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in accordance with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) ('CVM') and complementing the Material Fact disclosed on June 26, 2019, informs its shareholders and the market that it took cognizance of the decision of the presiding judge of the Superior Court of Appeals (STJ) the lifted the freezing of cash in the approximate amount of R$3.7 billion, conditioned upon the effective presentation of a new insurance guarantee in the same amount by Braskem to the court.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

São Paulo, August 9, 2019.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.