Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem SA    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/09
31.07 BRL   -0.58%
06:01pBRASKEM : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash
PU
08/08BRASKEM S A : Announces 2Q19 Results and Calls for Conference Call
AQ
08/08BRASKEM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

BRASKEM S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 42.150.391/0001-70
Company Registry (NIRE): 29.300.006.939
Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), in accordance with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) ('CVM') and complementing the Material Fact disclosed on June 26, 2019, informs its shareholders and the market that it took cognizance of the decision of the presiding judge of the Superior Court of Appeals (STJ) the lifted the freezing of cash in the approximate amount of R$3.7 billion, conditioned upon the effective presentation of a new insurance guarantee in the same amount by Braskem to the court.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

São Paulo, August 9, 2019.

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Braskem S.A.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 22:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASKEM SA
06:01pBRASKEM : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash
PU
08/08BRASKEM S A : Announces 2Q19 Results and Calls for Conference Call
AQ
08/08BRASKEM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07BRASKEM : announces 2Q19 results and invites to the conference call
PU
08/07BRASKEM : reports second-quarter EBITDA of R$1.6 billion
PU
07/25BRASKEM : Civil Action MPT-AL
PU
07/23BRASKEM : develops its first solvent made from renewable resources
PU
07/16BRASKEM : among 150 most innovative companies in Brazil
PU
07/15BRASKEM : Answer to CVM/B3 letter - G1 06/07/2019
PU
07/04BRASKEM : partners with another U.S. sports team on actions to promote the Circu..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 54 638 M
EBIT 2019 3 723 M
Net income 2019 2 751 M
Debt 2019 38 329 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 25 602 M
Chart BRASKEM SA
Duration : Period :
Braskem SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,38  BRL
Last Close Price 31,07  BRL
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA-32.50%6 510
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%83 171
AIR LIQUIDE14.71%59 349
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 349
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD29.98%41 773
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-7.25%25 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group