Braskem : Partial redemption to the holders of 7.375% perpetual bonds

09/20/2018 | 12:38am CEST

NOTICE OF PARTIAL REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS OF

BRASKEM FINANCE LIMITED

7.375% PERPETUAL BONDS

(CUSIP Nos. 10553YAC9 and G1315RAC5)*

(ISIN Nos. US10553YAC93 and USG1315RAC54)*

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by Braskem Finance Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the 'Company'), to all holders (the 'Holders') of the Company's 7.375% Perpetual Bonds (the 'Bonds'), pursuant to Section 3.4 of the Indenture, dated as of October 4, 2010, as amended and supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 18, 2011, and the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 16, 2012 (collectively, the 'Indenture'), among the Company, Braskem S.A. (the 'Guarantor'), The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee, Registrar, Transfer Agent and Paying Agent, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust (Japan), Ltd., as Principal Paying Agent, as follows:

1. On September 26, 2018 (the 'Redemption Date'), pursuant to Section 3.1(c) of the Indenture and Paragraph 10(c) of the Bonds, the Company will redeem the amount of $200,000,000 of the aggregate principal amount of Bonds outstanding under CUSIP Nos. 10553YAC9 and G1315RAC5, and ISIN Nos. US10553YAC93 and USG1315RAC54, at the Redemption Price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Bonds to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the 'Redemption Price').

2. The Bonds must be surrendered to the Principal Paying Agent or the Paying Agent to collect the Redemption Price.

3. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent and Paying Agent is as follows:

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust (Japan), Ltd.

Fukoku Siemei Building

2-2-2 Uchisaiwai-cho

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

100-8580

Japan

The Bank of New York Mellon

101 Barclay Street, 4E

New York, New York 10286

United States

Attention: Corporate Trust - Latin America

4. On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price will become due and payable upon each redeemed Bond. Unless the Company defaults in making the Redemption Price payment or the Paying Agent is prohibited from making such payment pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, interest on the redeemed Bonds shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Upon redemption, the redeemed Bonds and the related guarantee by the Guarantor will be cancelled and any obligation thereunder extinguished.

5. Capitalized terms used herein and not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to them in the Indenture and the Bonds, as applicable.

BRASKEM FINANCE LIMITED

By: Issuer

September 19, 2018

IMPORTANT TAX INFORMATION

Please Read This Notice Carefully

UNDER U.S. FEDERAL BACKUP WITHHOLDING PROVISIONS, THE PAYING AGENT OR OTHER APPLICABLE WITHHOLDING AGENT MAY BE REQUIRED TO WITHHOLD TWENTY-FOUR PERCENT (24%) OF ANY GROSS PAYMENT TO A HOLDER WHO FAILS TO PROVIDE A CERTIFIED TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (SUCH AS AN EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER), UNLESS THE HOLDER OTHERWISE ESTABLISHES ELIGIBILITY FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE WITHHOLDING. PLEASE COMPLETE A FORM W-9 (OR THE APPLICABLE FORM W-8 IF YOU ARE A NON U.S. PERSON) AND SEND IT TO THE PAYING AGENT OR OTHER APPLICABLE WITHHOLDING AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE REDEMPTION.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

*No representation is made as to the accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN numbers either as printed on the Bonds or as set forth in this Notice of Partial Redemption and reliance may be placed only on the other identification numbers printed on the Bonds. The redemption of the Bonds shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 22:37:04 UTC
