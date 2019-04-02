Braskem : Pinheiro Geological Phenomenon

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 2, 2019 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has become aware, through the media, of a lawsuit filed against it by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Public Defender's Office, both of the State of Alagoas, requesting the freezing of amounts and assets in a total of approximately R$6.7 billion to guarantee any potential damages owed to the general public affected by the geological phenomenon which occurred in districts near the rock salt extraction area in Maceió.

In this regard, the Company informs that it was not served in the referred lawsuit, but will evaluate and take the pertinent measures within the applicable legal deadlines and keep the market informed of any relevant developments on the matter.

Regarding the phenomenon occurred in the Pinheiro neighborhood, the Company reiterates that it has been collaborating with the authorities to identify the causes, that the technical analysis of the competent bodies are still in progress and that, to date, it cannot be affirmed that Braskem's activities are the cause of the events observed in the neighborhood.

Braskem reaffirms its commitment to the population of Alagoas and to responsible business practices, and will continue contributing to identify and implement solutions.

