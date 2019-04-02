Log in
Braskem : Pinheiro Geological Phenomenon

04/02/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 2, 2019 - BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has become aware, through the media, of a lawsuit filed against it by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Public Defender's Office, both of the State of Alagoas, requesting the freezing of amounts and assets in a total of approximately R$6.7 billion to guarantee any potential damages owed to the general public affected by the geological phenomenon which occurred in districts near the rock salt extraction area in Maceió.

In this regard, the Company informs that it was not served in the referred lawsuit, but will evaluate and take the pertinent measures within the applicable legal deadlines and keep the market informed of any relevant developments on the matter.

Regarding the phenomenon occurred in the Pinheiro neighborhood, the Company reiterates that it has been collaborating with the authorities to identify the causes, that the technical analysis of the competent bodies are still in progress and that, to date, it cannot be affirmed that Braskem's activities are the cause of the events observed in the neighborhood.

Braskem reaffirms its commitment to the population of Alagoas and to responsible business practices, and will continue contributing to identify and implement solutions.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 01:06:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 58 522 M
EBIT 2019 8 465 M
Net income 2019 739 M
Debt 2019 24 509 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,89
P/E ratio 2020 15,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 41 136 M
Chart BRASKEM SA
Duration : Period :
Braskem SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 57,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA9.18%10 915
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 038
AIR LIQUIDE5.12%54 604
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD18.38%35 785
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.82%31 207
GIVAUDAN9.49%23 591
