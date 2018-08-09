Log in
BRASKEM SA (BRKM5)
Braskem SA : Braskem S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Braskem S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd Class A (NYSE: BAK) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CF375A534CEEB.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 55 544 M
EBIT 2018 8 359 M
Net income 2018 2 347 M
Debt 2018 22 129 M
Yield 2018 4,92%
P/E ratio 2018 14,28
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 43 758 M
Chart BRASKEM SA
Duration : Period :
Braskem SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Ernani Filgueiras de Carvalho Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA36.45%11 623
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%102 400
AIR LIQUIDE3.33%54 384
PRAXAIR1.53%45 158
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.49%44 461
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-8.35%42 461
