Braskem : Transcription - 2Q19 Results Conference Call

Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to Braskem's 2Q19 earnings conference call. Today with us, we have Fernando Musa, CEO; Pedro Freitas, CFO; and Pedro Teixeira, Corporate Finance an Investor Relations Director. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded, and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. After Braskem's remarks are completed, there will be a question and answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. Should any participant need assistance during this call, please press *0 to reach an operator. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Braskem and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Now I will turn the conference over to Pedro Teixeira, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Director. Mr. Teixeira, you may begin your conference. Pedro Teixeira: Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining Braskem's conference call for the 2Q19. Let us jump straight on slide 3, where we talk about our operations in Brazil. First of all, it is important to highlight that the demand in Brazil has fallen by 7% in the 2Q as compared to the 1Q19. Braskem's sales in the same period have fallen just 4%. It means that on the 2Q the market share has recuperated from 54% to 67%. Even though that the market has fallen by 7%, year-to-date, the market has grown in Brazil by 3%. What happened is that in the 1Q was affected by a movement of rebuilding inventories in the chain, and that is why the market has fallen by 7% on a quarterly basis. But however, on a year-to-date basis, the market is up by 3%. It is important to highlight that the utilization rate in this quarter was 89% off the crackers in Brazil. We ran our cracker in Bahia at lower utilization rates as a result of the shutdown of our operations in Alagoas. However, we ran our cracker in Rio de Janeiro with a higher utilization rate. That is why we kept the utilization rates in Brazil on a stable level quarter- over-quarter. 1 Conference Call Transcript 2Q19 Results Braskem (BRKM3 BZ) August 08, 2019 On the EBITDA, it has fallen by 47%, from US$293 million on the 1Q to US$154 million in the 2Q as the consequence of lower spreads of polymers, as a consequence of the new PE capacity in the U.S. and the lower growth pace of Chinese economy. Moving towards slide 4, here we highlight our operations in the U.S. and in Europe. In the U.S., we had a very good market. The market has grown by 9%, and our sales have risen by 7% driven by lower resin prices that encouraged converters to refuse inventories. In Europe, the movement was the opposite. The demand has fallen by 9%, and our sales have decreased by 20%. The demand in Europe was lower because of the slowdown in the economy in the region and by the summer. Usually, the demand is weaker during this time, during this quarter. Braskem's sales have fallen by 20% as a consequence of lower supply of propylene in one of our facilities in Germany as a consequence of operational issues in one of our suppliers, and we decided to anticipate and stockage from maintenance that would happen in the following quarters. We anticipate it to 2Q19. All in all, the EBITDA in U.S. and Europe went up by 50%. We will talk a little bit later, but spreads in U.S. are high. We run with a utilization rates much better in the 2Q as compared to the 1Q, so we were able to increase our EBITDA by 49%. Moving on to slide 5, here we talk about our operations in Mexico. The PE demand quarter-over-quarter was stable, as well as our sales, which was stable as well. We run our facility in Mexico with capacity utilization rates of 72%. It was 7 p.p. down in comparison with the 1Q19, reflecting a lower supply of ethane. As a consequence of that, we have lower availability of products to export. In the 1Q, we exported 90,000 tons, and in the 2Q, we decreased this number to 81,000 tons. The EBITDA of this quarter was 13% lower from US$100 million that we posted in the 1Q19 to US$88 million in the 2Q19, as a consequence of lower supply of ethane and also lower spreads that we faced in 2Q as compared to the 1Q. Moving to slide 6, here we talk about our CAPEX. We invested in the 1H19 R$1.1 million. This represented 36% of the R$3.3 billion that we announced as our investment budget in the beginning of the year. From this R$1.1 billion that we already invested, an important portion of that, of around R$400 million, is related to our new PP plant that we are constructing in the U.S. that reached 65.5% of physical completion and should become operational in 2020, and will add 450,000 tons of additional PP in the U.S. market. Considering the more challenging-than-expected petrochemical scenario impacted by the slower global economy growth, the Company will reduce its 2019 budget for investment by approximately US$100 million. We are still analyzing where the cuts will happen. However, because of the cycle, because of the petrochemical scenario and the economy growth, we are revisiting what products will be prioritized. Moving to slide 7, here we talk about our free cash flow for the 1H19. On a consolidated basis, we posted in this quarter an EBITDA of R$1.6 billion, adding up to an EBITDA that we posted in the 1Q of R$3.3 billion, resulting into an EBITDA of R$4.9 billion during the first six months of the year. 2 Conference Call Transcript 2Q19 Results Braskem (BRKM3 BZ) August 08, 2019 From this R$4.9 billion, R$2.2 billion were related to nonrecurring events, and the vast majority of such nonrecurring events happened in the 1Q19. We discussed such events in the previous calls, most of them are related to the recognition of physical tax revenue. So the current EBITDA for the 1H19, deducting such nonrecurring event, was R$2.7 billion. We had positive impact of working capital variation in this quarter in around R$2 billion, as a consequence of volume of sales that were down and this reduced the accounts receivable, and the increase of volume of imported naphtha at competitive prices and longer payment terms. The maintenance CAPEX, we have already discussed it, R$687 million. Interest paid accumulated R$1 billion since the beginning of the year, and we paid around R$200 million of income tax. Strategic investments and the vast majority of debt is the Delta project and the PP plant in the U.S., which amounted R$473 million. Adding all of these numbers, we had a positive free cash flow before debt of R$2.4 million, a strong free cash flow that would represent a 15% return for investors. Moving to slide 8, here we talk about our debt leverage and credit rating. We ended the quarter with a total cash position of US$2.4 billion. If we add the revolving credit facility of US$1 billion, we will reach US$3.4 billion of liquidity available for the Company. Such amount of US$3.4 billion is sufficient to cover the debt service of the Company, the amortization schedule of the Company during 46 months without considering any cash generation of the Company. Without considering the R$3.8 billion that we have in cash blockage as a result of the issue that we have in Alagoas that we will talk a little bit later in this presentation, the amount of liquidity of the Company is sufficient to cover the amortization schedule of the company throughout 38 months. So we have a sufficient amount of liquidity available to serve our debt. Moving to slide 10, here we bring a slide where we talk a little bit about the situation that we have in Alagoas, the impact, the status. First, it is important to discuss and explore what is the business model that we currently have in Alagoas. Before we stopped our operations in Alagoas, we had an integrated model that was integrated from the salt until the PVC. We explored salt in Alagoas, plus electricity. We produced caustic soda and chlorine. Caustic soda, we need to sell it to clients in the market, and chlorine was used for the production of EDC, VCM and PVC. And therefore, we used to sell PVC to the clients. The Company rapidly changed its business model in Alagoas into a nonintegrated business model. As of now, the Company is importing caustic soda, so we are no longer producing caustic soda in Alagoas. We do produce caustic soda in Bahia, and the caustic soda that we are importing is serving the clients. So the clients are being attended from the caustic soda that the Company imported. We are also importing EDC so that we are able to produce VCM, and therefore, produce PVC and be able to serve our clients here in Brazil. The nonintegrated model is, of course, less competitive than the integrated one, and we bring in the middle of the graph the difference of spreads between the integrated and the nonintegrated business. To give you a perspective on the impact, we ran our models and a nonintegrated business should have an impact around US$30 million to US$40 million 3 Conference Call Transcript 2Q19 Results Braskem (BRKM3 BZ) August 08, 2019 per quarter, lower as compared to an integrated model. We are working some optimization in order to reduce this impact. On the right side of the slide, we bring some status about the situation we have in Alagoas. On the operational front, we are temporarily operating to a nonintegrated business model. We are optimizing it to reduce the impact, and we are also evaluating salt mining alternatives. On the technical front, we are testing the sonars. We have already tested 15 out of 35 sonars in our mines, and we hired foreign and national experts, and we are conducting additional studies to really understand the situation there in Alagoas. On the legal front, we have R$3.8 billion of cash flow blocked. R$3.7 billion, we are waiting for a decision from STJ on the decision to unfreeze such amount of cash, and we are also waiting on the decision on our appeal by the Alagoas court. There was R$2.5 billion of new request to freeze our cash by the Public Ministry of Work. The judicial decision is still pending on that front, and the justification of hearing is scheduled for August 19. Moving towards slide 11, here we talk about the outlook for the spreads. And here, specifically, the spreads that would affect our operations in Brazil. Spreads for chemicals, we expect for 2019 to be 29% lower as compared to 2018. This is mainly as a consequence of new refineries that started up in Asia, making available more product in the market and putting the pressure on the prices of chemicals. On the polyolefins, the spread should be 28% lower this year, and this is mainly as a result of the new PE that entered in the market, and also as a result of the slowdown on demand as a result of the trade war. Let us move to slide 12. Here, we bring the forecast for spreads in the U.S. As you can see, the spreads in U.S. are stable, slightly higher than we expected spreads to be in 2019 as compared to 2018. The PP market is tight in U.S., the economy is hot, and there is a higher supply of propylene sustaining the price of propylene in a lower level. We brought, in this presentation, a new graph showing the level of imports in the U.S. As you can see, in the 1H19 we already we had in the market in U.S. 16,000 tons of PP, so it is an important sign that the market is capable to absorb the new capacity, the new 450,000 tons capacity that the Company will start up in 2020. Moving toward slide 13, here we bring the margins in Europe. Unfortunately, the margins should be lower in 2019 as compared to 2018 as a consequence of the slowdown in the Eurozone, especially to a weaker performance of the auto segment. The spread should, of course, be lower as well in Mexico because of the new capacities that are still coming online in the region. We are getting to the last slide of our presentation, and here we bring a comparison about what we previously estimated for our EBITDA in the 1Q19 and what is our current estimate for 2019. We have not changed much our view in terms of international spreads. From May until August - May was the time where we had this conference call last time - the spread has not changed much, so we are not expecting any huge impact in terms of spreads. 4 Conference Call Transcript 2Q19 Results Braskem (BRKM3 BZ) August 08, 2019 Utilization rates, we are not changing our perspective on that. However, demand should be a little bit lower, the growth of demand. The GDP in Brazil has reduced from 1.5% to 0.8%. We have not changed our expectation of growth in Europe, the GDP. In the U.S., in fact, it has increased from 2.3% to 2.6%. And in Mexico, the GDP that was estimated to grow by 1.6% was reduced to 0.2%. We are not expecting any important change in our EBITDA, in our current view as compared to the view that we had in May. So thank you very much. Let us move now to the Q&A session. Questions and Answers Gustavo Allevato, Santander: Good afternoon. I have a couple of questions. The first one is regarding the cash flow generation. We noticed that there was a revenue anticipation of R$500 million. I would like to understand what is that. And also, the supply account, we know that was a significant improvement. Can you explain... Fernando Musa: Gustavo, sorry to interrupt. Can you speak up a little bit? Gustavo Allevato: Okay. On the cash flow generation, I would like to understand the R$500 million regarding revenue anticipation from clients, and also, what drove the improvement in the supply account in the 2Q. This is the first question. The second question, when do you expect the updates for the 20-F? It seems we are two months before the trial in New York. And third, and the last point, and also regarding the Alagoas issue, you mentioned that there is a trial on August 9. So regarding the potential resume of the operations and potential liabilities, what is the status of the negotiations with the local authority? Thank you. Fernando Musa: Good afternoon, or good morning for some of you. Gustavo, thanks for your question. I will start with the last one, and then I will ask Pedro Freitas to address the two others. On Alagoas, I would separate it. There is a series of legal discussions that will take its necessary course. On the operational side, we have been working on a series of alternatives to move salt, which is the feedstock necessary for the chlor-alkali plant into the Maceió sites. 