Braskem : acknowledged in first edition of Exame Diversity Guide

The Company was ranked as one of the highlights in the Chemical and Petrochemical category in the outlet's first guide, which acknowledges the companies that work best on the subject

Braskem was acknowledged on Wednesday the 27th, at an event held in São Paulo, as one of the highlights in the Chemical and Petrochemical category of the Exame Diversity Guide (Guia Exame de Diversidade) - the first publication by Exame magazine, which acknowledges the best companies for their work in favor of gender equality, racial equality, inclusion of the disabled, and the promotion of LGBTI+ rights.

'Through its Diversity and Inclusion Program, Braskem seeks to ensure an increasingly inclusive work environment with opportunities for all people', said Debora Gepp, responsible for Braskem's Diversity & Inclusion program.

With around 109 companies participating in the selection process, the Guide presented those that reached above-average scores in the online questionnaire, prepared by the Ethos Institute in partnership with the Center for Studies on Labor Relations and Inequalities, the Business Coalition for Equity Racial and Gender Issues, the Business and Rights LGBTI+ Forum, the Mulher 360 Movement, and the Corporate Social Inclusion Network.

Other Acknowledgments

Over the past year, Braskem has been awarded the Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, the largest global organization for LGBT+ rights in the workplace, in the defense of the diversity and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people in the professional field. In addition, Braskem was chosen as one of the most beloved companies by the Members in a survey conducted by Love Mondays, a Glassdoor digital platform, in which employees can evaluate the companies where they work, ranking among the Best Companies to Start a Career, according to with the survey by Você S/A magazine.

'The achievements are the result of initiatives such as training and action for the engagement of leaders and members, training of working groups and discussion for diversity and inclusion and for redefinition of recruitment and selection guidelines, so that the criteria and guidelines are in line with the promotion of diversity,' explained Camila Dantas, responsible for P&O Corporate.

