BRASKEM SA

BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/15
54.61 BRL   -1.34%
03:14pBRASKEM : invited to CDP 2019 Water Global Forum
PU
03/14BRASKEM : announces results for 4Q18 2018 and invites for teleconference
AQ
03/13BRASKEM : 4Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem : invited to CDP 2019 Water Global Forum

0
03/18/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Marcelo Cerqueira, leader of Basic Petrochemicals & Vinyls, will participate in the discussion on water smart economies

Braskem was invited to the CDP 2019 Water Global Forum, a webinar to be held on March 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., by Disclosure Insight Action, an organization that works to improve the management of environmental impacts by companies, cities and regions in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Marcelo Cerqueira, Vice-President of Basic Petrochemicals & Vinyls at Braskem, will be one of the speakers and explain how the company has been incorporating water issues into its business plan. This year's forum, which will be conducted in English, will discuss water smart economies. To participate, you must register on this link .

Braskem's participation in the CDP 2019 Water Global Forum is another action in its series of global initiatives to promote responsible business practices to minimize environmental and social impacts. Water efficiency is one of the ten macro goals of the sustainability strategy of Braskem, which has achieved 97% of the corporate targets it has set for the period from 2015 to 2018. During the period, it has invested R$78 million in environment projects. Braskem's new target is to achieve a water reuse rate of 40% by 2030.

The CDP 2019 Water Global Forum will feature Paul Simpson, CDP's CEO, Cate Lamb, head of CDP's water security initiative, Antoni Ballabriga, global head of the Spanish group BBVA, and Wilhelm Mohn, head of sustainability and corporate governance Initiatives at Norges Bank Investment Management.

A List recognition
Braskem was named an A List company by the CDP for the third straight year and in Water Security for the second straight year, making it one of only 16 companies around the world to figure in the highest classification in the two categories. The recognition highlights Braskem's good performance in the management of greenhouse gas emission, water use and forest management.

For more information, please contact:
CDN Communication
Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Pedro Orlandi - (55 11) 3643-2745 - pedro.orlandi@cdn.com.br

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:14:02 UTC
