Braskem : launches campaign for support to athletes that will compete in Parapan American Games in Lima

Sponsor of the Brazilian Paralympics Athletics Team since 2015, Braskem presents as of tomorrow, Friday (23), marketing campaign intended to support the athletes that will compete in Parapan American Games, to be held from August 23 to September 1st, in Lima, Peru. The company is also sponsoring the competition broadcasts in SportTV channels where the film will be transmitted during the period. The campaign counts on transmissions on digital platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Teeds, Verizon and Seedtag.

Under the title 'More than Para', the campaign seeks to reframe the term 'para', used to refer to athletes, in order to emphasize that they are ordinary people that train and live like any other persons. 'This campaign is, in fact, a call for the society to change its way of looking at the theme, seeing athletes as they are, people who don't stop', explains Ana Laura Sivieri, Braskem's Global Corporate Marketing manager.

Created by Africa agency, the films show that the athletes don't stop (referring to the Portuguese word 'parar', that means 'stop') their dedication, don't stop seeking the best at each competition, that is, they don't stop at all. To demonstrate that, the piece counts on the participation of Lorena Spoladore, Renato Spoladore, Vinícius Rodrigues, Raissa Machado, Yohansson do Nascimento and Claudiney Santos, who had already brought to Brazil several records and medals.

'We believe that the sponsorship to the Paralympics Athletics Team materializes our purpose of improving people's lives by creating chemistry and plastic sustainable solutions. The investment in innovation makes many people do things today that seemed impossible some time ago. We are very proud for supporting the athletes in this competition and hope the campaign will drive the whole society to support them as well', says Ana Laura.

The campaign emphasizes how the Paralympics Athletics Team led Brazil to the level of sports power in the world scenario. In the three last Paralympics Games the country obtained the ten first positions, and in the Parapan American Games, in five editions, Brazil leads the all-time medal table, with over thousand medals.

And plastic plays an important role in Paralympics sports. The raw material is used to compose prostheses, making them lighter and more comfortable to athletes and, as consequence, helping them obtain maximum performance. Braskem's sponsorship supports over 40 different sportspersons from the Paralympics Athletics Team in track and field competitions.

'The film counts on a dynamic, funny language, designed in several formats. Everything led by artist Naruna Costa with details provided by the athletes', comments Aaron Sutton, Africa's creative director. 'Despite the performance scenes, our look is fully turned to everything that doesn't stop in these medal winners' lives: the joy for competing and the will to keep on winning, like any athlete', adds Sibely Silveira, also creative director at the agency.

Watch the campaign video:

