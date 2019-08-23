Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem SA    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Braskem : launches campaign for support to athletes that will compete in Parapan American Games in Lima

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

Sponsor of the Brazilian Paralympics Athletics Team since 2015, Braskem presents as of tomorrow, Friday (23), marketing campaign intended to support the athletes that will compete in Parapan American Games, to be held from August 23 to September 1st, in Lima, Peru. The company is also sponsoring the competition broadcasts in SportTV channels where the film will be transmitted during the period. The campaign counts on transmissions on digital platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Teeds, Verizon and Seedtag.

Under the title 'More than Para', the campaign seeks to reframe the term 'para', used to refer to athletes, in order to emphasize that they are ordinary people that train and live like any other persons. 'This campaign is, in fact, a call for the society to change its way of looking at the theme, seeing athletes as they are, people who don't stop', explains Ana Laura Sivieri, Braskem's Global Corporate Marketing manager.

Created by Africa agency, the films show that the athletes don't stop (referring to the Portuguese word 'parar', that means 'stop') their dedication, don't stop seeking the best at each competition, that is, they don't stop at all. To demonstrate that, the piece counts on the participation of Lorena Spoladore, Renato Spoladore, Vinícius Rodrigues, Raissa Machado, Yohansson do Nascimento and Claudiney Santos, who had already brought to Brazil several records and medals.

'We believe that the sponsorship to the Paralympics Athletics Team materializes our purpose of improving people's lives by creating chemistry and plastic sustainable solutions. The investment in innovation makes many people do things today that seemed impossible some time ago. We are very proud for supporting the athletes in this competition and hope the campaign will drive the whole society to support them as well', says Ana Laura.

The campaign emphasizes how the Paralympics Athletics Team led Brazil to the level of sports power in the world scenario. In the three last Paralympics Games the country obtained the ten first positions, and in the Parapan American Games, in five editions, Brazil leads the all-time medal table, with over thousand medals.

And plastic plays an important role in Paralympics sports. The raw material is used to compose prostheses, making them lighter and more comfortable to athletes and, as consequence, helping them obtain maximum performance. Braskem's sponsorship supports over 40 different sportspersons from the Paralympics Athletics Team in track and field competitions.

'The film counts on a dynamic, funny language, designed in several formats. Everything led by artist Naruna Costa with details provided by the athletes', comments Aaron Sutton, Africa's creative director. 'Despite the performance scenes, our look is fully turned to everything that doesn't stop in these medal winners' lives: the joy for competing and the will to keep on winning, like any athlete', adds Sibely Silveira, also creative director at the agency.

Watch the campaign video:

For more information related to press, please contact::
CDN Communication
Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Fábio Souza - (55 11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 19:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRASKEM SA
03:16pBRASKEM : launches campaign for support to athletes that will compete in Parapan..
PU
08/19BRASKEM : Civil Action MPF
PU
08/15BRASKEM : partners with renowned French consortium specializing in bioproduction..
PU
08/14BRASKEM : and Ledesma launch 100% sustainable notebooks in Argentina
PU
08/13BRASKEM : Transcription - 2Q19 Results Conference Call
PU
08/09BRASKEM : Material Fact - Unfreezing of cash
PU
08/08BRASKEM S A : Announces 2Q19 Results and Calls for Conference Call
AQ
08/08BRASKEM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07BRASKEM : announces 2Q19 results and invites to the conference call
PU
08/07BRASKEM : reports second-quarter EBITDA of R$1.6 billion
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 54 380 M
EBIT 2019 4 111 M
Net income 2019 2 451 M
Debt 2019 36 881 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 22 407 M
Chart BRASKEM SA
Duration : Period :
Braskem SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,44  BRL
Last Close Price 27,89  BRL
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Musa Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Moses de Oliveira Lyrio Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Patricio Almuina Chief Financial Officer
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM SA-40.16%5 530
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%81 903
AIR LIQUIDE14.52%58 603
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD27.61%41 033
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-13.25%24 185
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP54.81%19 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group