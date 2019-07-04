Log in
BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
Braskem : partners with another U.S. sports team on actions to promote the Circular Economy

07/04/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Seeking to advance the Circular Economy , Braskem is partnering with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union in actions to promote recycling and conscientious consumerism among the team's fans. The actions also include an educational program to be implemented at ten public schools in the Philadelphia area.

In the recycling program, all cups and caps sold at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania will be made exclusively from polypropylene, which facilitates the separation of materials. To engage stadium-goers in the initiative, the program will install waste collection stations with information on the material's recycling process and create a rewards program for fans and employees. To increase visibility of the program's results, a promotional structure made from the recycled materials collected and recycled will be built over the course of the project.

To strengthen relations with the local community, Braskem and Philadelphia Union also will organize an educational project focusing on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the intersection of these fields of knowledge at ten public schools in the counties of Delaware and Gloucester. Students also will receive information on sustainability, conscientious consumerism and recycling, as well as incentives for sports and health.

'The new partnership between Braskem and Philadelphia Union reflects our joint commitment to a more sustainable future and to contributing to social and environmental development in our communities. It will be a great space for people to see firsthand the benefits of the shift to a Circular Economy, while helping young people to discover opportunities in education to carry on our vision of a more sustainable society to future generations,' said Mark Nikolich, CEO of Braskem America.

Last year, Braskem already joined forces with the NFL team Philadelphia Eagles to create a recycling and education program that uses an online platform to support 30 public schools in STEM subjects. Since then, the initiative already has collected over 300,000 bottle caps at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The partnership even garnered the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) first ever Sustainability Leadership Award in the category 'Environmental Protection & Circularity.'

About Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia was awarded Major League Soccer's 16th team on February 28, 2008. Owned and operated by Keystone Sports and Entertainment, LLC, Philadelphia Union played its first ever match on March 25, 2010 and inaugurated Talen Energy Stadium on June 27 of the same year. Over its history, the team has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018 and the knockout round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016 and 2018. In 2019, the Philadelphia Union is celebrating its tenth year of world-class soccer in Talen Energy Stadium, a stadium designed especially for soccer that has hosted internationally renowned teams, such as Celtic, Chivas de Guadalajara, Everton, Schalke 04, Aston Villa, Pumas UNAM, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City AFC and Eintracht Frankfurt. To learn more about Philadelphia Union, visit the website www.philadelphiaunion.com .

For more information related to press, please contact::
CDN Communication
Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Fábio Souza - (55 11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 19:22:09 UTC
