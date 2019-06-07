Log in
BRASKEM SA    BRKM5

BRASKEM SA

(BRKM5)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
32.76 BRL   -1.62%
04:28pBRASKEM : recognized for Sustainability Leadership in USA
PU
06/06BRASKEM : Answer to CVM/B3 letter - O Globo 05/31/2019
PU
06/04LyondellBasell Ends Talks to Buy Brazil's Braskem -- Update
DJ
News 
Braskem : recognized for Sustainability Leadership in USA

Braskem : recognized for Sustainability Leadership in USA

06/07/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Braskem, the Americas' largest thermoplastic resin producer and the world's leading biopolymer producer, was recognized by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) with the first ever award for 'Environmental Protection & Circularity.' The company's efforts to advance the Circular Economy were recognized for its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles football team, which was announced in 2018.

Created by the ACC, the award recognizes achievements and contributions in three areas: Transparency & Collaboration; Environmental Protection & Circularity; and Societal Contributions. The category in which Braskem was recognized considers initiatives such as measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants in manufacture processes; contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals ; efforts to enhance conservation of materials and resources; and initiatives that have enabled reduction of waste through recovery, reuse and/or recycling. The jury evaluating the projects submitted is independent and composed of five experts in sustainability.

Braskem and the Philadelphia Eagles joined forces to develop and foster eco-friendly solutions for communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. Together, they launched a program to recycle bottle caps and other plastic products collected at Lincoln Financial Field and at the team's practice facility. So far, the partnership has collected over 300,000 bottle caps for circular recycling.

The cooperation also includes an online education platform serving 30 public schools in the Greater Philadelphia area to develop leaders in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

'We're delighted and honored to have been recognized by the American Chemistry Council. We're extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles - not only to advance the Circular Economy agenda, but also to inspire students throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. We strive to support initiatives that advance sustainable development in our communities, and recognitions like this show that we're on the right path,' said Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO.

With global operations, Braskem has 41 plants in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico. The company carries out actions to foster the Circular Economy in all countries where it operates.

For more information related to press, please contact::
CDN Communication
Fernando Rubino (55 11) 3643-2991 - fernando.rubino@cdn.com.br
Jessyca Trovão - (55 11) 3643-2769 - jessyca.trovao@cdn.com.br
Fábio Souza - (55 11) 3643-2813 - fabio.souza@cdn.com.br

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 20:27:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
