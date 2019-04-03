Brave Bison : Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Brave Bison Group plc (AIM: BBSN), the social video company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Burns as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with immediate effect. Kate joined the board of Brave Bison in July 2018, as a non-executive director.

Kate Burns succeeds Claire Hungate, who has left the Company. The Board of Brave Bison would like to thank Claire for her valuable contribution to the Company.

Kate has a wealth of experience within the digital content and publishing industry and is currently a Venture Partner at Hambro Perks, an investment firm. Kate also held a range of roles at Google during her 6 years at the company and was their first employee outside the United States, rising to Regional Director for the UK, Ireland and Benelux. Before joining Hambro Perks, Kate was CEO of AOL Europe, following which she joined BuzzFeed as European General Manager.

Kate Burns, Chief Executive of Brave Bison, commented: ' I am delighted to become Chief Executive of Brave Bison. Having held key senior roles at leading digital companies such as AOL and Google, I am well positioned and excited to take Brave Bison to a new level of success, by building on our existing strategy and exploring new areas of innovation.' Sir Robin Miller, Chairman of Brave Bison, commented: ' I am delighted we have secured the services of someone whose experience and track record in this market is second to none and whose business acumen is well proven. The fact that Kate has taken leadership of the Company from a non-executive position demonstrates she is highly confident about the potential of our business.

'I would like to thank Claire Hungate who has turned the Company from a serial loss maker into an EBITDA positive business, generating cash along the way and giving us a solid base for future growth.'