BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC

BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC

(BBSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/26 11:35:03 am
1.35 GBp   +1.89%
12:53pBRAVE BISON : Board Change
PU
11/22BRAVE BISON : Board Change
PU
11/22BRAVE BISON : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
Brave Bison : Board Change

0
11/26/2019 | 12:53pm EST

Social video company Brave Bison (AIM: BBSN) announces that Miriam Mulcahy has informed the Company that due to unforeseen family circumstances, she will need to step down as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Miriam has agreed to remain a director of the Company until 31 January 2020. The Company intends to appoint a new Non-Executive Director as soon as possible.

Disclaimer

Brave Bison Group plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 17:52:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,1 M
EBIT 2019 -1,49 M
Net income 2019 -1,45 M
Finance 2019 4,80 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,52x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 8,11 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kate Maria Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin William Miller Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Alexander Campbell-White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Marshall Independent Non-Executive Director
Miriam Therese Mulcahy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC-39.77%10
OMNICOM GROUP7.74%17 181
WPP GROUP18.12%16 285
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%12 063
DENTSU INC.-11.82%10 607
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.92%10 199
