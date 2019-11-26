Brave Bison : Board Change

Social video company Brave Bison (AIM: BBSN) announces that Miriam Mulcahy has informed the Company that due to unforeseen family circumstances, she will need to step down as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Miriam has agreed to remain a director of the Company until 31 January 2020. The Company intends to appoint a new Non-Executive Director as soon as possible.

