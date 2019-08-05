Braveheart Investment : Posting of annual accounts

5 August 2019
Braveheart Investment Group plc
('Braveheart' or the 'Group')
Posting of annual accounts
Braveheart (AIM: BRH), the fund management and strategic investor group, announces that the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 were posted to shareholders on Friday 2 August.It has also posted the notice of its annual general meeting ('Notice of AGM'), to be held at the offices of PKF Littlejohn LLP, 1 Westferry Circus, London, E14 4HD on 29 August 2019 at 11.00 a.m. Copies of the report and accounts and the Notice of AGM will also be available to view on the Company's website shortly, at http://www.braveheartgroup.co.uk/.
For further information:
|
Braveheart Investment Group plc
Trevor Brown, Chief Executive Officer
|
Tel: 01738 587555
|
Allenby Capital Limited(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) David Worlidge / Nicholas Chambers
|
Tel: 020 3328 5656
|
Peterhouse Capital Limited(Joint Broker) Heena Karani / Lucy Williams
|
Tel: 020 7469 0936
