Braveheart Investment : Posting of annual accounts

5 August 2019

Braveheart Investment Group plc

('Braveheart' or the 'Group')

Posting of annual accounts

Braveheart (AIM: BRH), the fund management and strategic investor group, announces that the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 were posted to shareholders on Friday 2 August.It has also posted the notice of its annual general meeting ('Notice of AGM'), to be held at the offices of PKF Littlejohn LLP, 1 Westferry Circus, London, E14 4HD on 29 August 2019 at 11.00 a.m. Copies of the report and accounts and the Notice of AGM will also be available to view on the Company's website shortly, at http://www.braveheartgroup.co.uk/.

