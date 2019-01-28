Braveheart Resources Inc. Evaluating Potential for Cobaltite Recovery at Newly Acquired Gallowai Bul River Mine

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2019) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") is evaluating the potential for recovery of cobaltite at its newly acquired Gallowai Bul River Mine ("Bul River") near Cranbrook, British Columbia. Mineralization at Bul River consists of pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite with minor local galena, sphalerite, arsenopyrite, cobaltite, and traces of tetrahedrite and native gold. There is no estimate of cobaltite in the current mineral resource.

In 2015 metallurgical work was carried out by ALS Metallurgy in Kamloops, British Columbia on 25 kg composite samples from underground and surface to test for copper and gold recovery through flotation. Both composites had copper head grade values of 1.27% Cu. For the surface composite approximately 95% of the copper and 92% of the gold was recovered to a copper concentrate grading about 26% copper and 24.1 g/t gold. For the underground composite approximately 90% of the copper and 60% of the gold was recovered to a concentrate grading 30% copper and 11.4 g/t gold. A multi-element analysis of the copper concentrates indicated cobalt recovery of 906 g/t and 964 g/t in the surface and underground composites respectively. Typically, smelters do not pay for cobalt that is captured with the copper concentrate while gold and silver credits will be paid.

As part of its due diligence on the acquisition of Purcell Basin Minerals in June 2018 Braveheart collected chip samples from the walls of the underground workings in areas where cobaltite was visibly present under the supervision of Ian Berzins, P.Eng. of Braveheart. Chain of custody was maintained by Braveheart and a 9 kg sample was shipped to SGS Mineral Services ("SGS") in Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The head analysis for the sample was 0.13% Cu, 1.4 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au and 0.05% Co.

The purpose of the recent testing at SGS was to determine whether cobalt could be recovered to a pyrite concentrate through a secondary flotation process, thereby creating potential by-product credits. A bulk chalcopyrite flotation test was first conducted on the sample to produce a copper rich concentrate and tailings for cobaltite testing. Flotation testing was completed on the combined tailings of the rougher tailings and the 1st cleaner tailings to evaluate the floatability of cobaltite with pyrite. The head grade of the rougher and cleaner tailings was 0.04% cobalt indicating that approximately 80% of the cobaltite was reporting to tailings. Flotation testing produced a cleaner concentrate with a recovery of 74.8% cobalt at a grade of 0.66% Co.

The initial test work indicates that cobalt can be recovered to a pyrite concentrate but further test work is required to determine whether a pyrite concentrate can be produced with sufficiently high cobalt content to support cobalt extraction and purification. Further cobaltite testing will be conducted on mineralized material from the surface stockpile within the next two months to determine whether a separate cobaltite and pyrite flotation circuit is warranted as an addition to the current mill circuit design.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favorable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins, P.Eng., Braveheart's CEO, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42489