BRD Groupe Societe Generale : MYBRD NET allows the online signing of the contract for transactioning mutual fund units

The new functionality allows, for the first time in Romania, to sign online, directly into the application, and without having to come in a bank branch, the contract for receiving and performing orders between the customer and the bank.

This evolution complements the framework offered to customers who want to become investors. Thus, starting this month, BRD customers can have a complete online flow (profiling questionnaires, signing the contract, submitting subscription / redemption orders) via MyBRD Net internet banking application.

With over 2.81 billion lei under management, BRD Asset Management S.A.I. SA is the fourth mutual fund manager in Romania. BRD Asset Management S.A.I. SA manages seven mutual funds. Among these, four are fixed income - FDI BRD Simfonia, FDI BRD Euro Fond, FDI BRD USD Fond and FDI BRD Obligatiuni, a diversified one - FDI BRD Diverso with two classes of units, A, denominated in RON and E, denominated in EUR and two other equity funds - FDI BRD Actiuni, with two fund units, Class A, denominated in RON and Class E, denominated in EUR, as well as FDI BRD Index.

The online signing of the trading contract is the third feature launched by BRD's Digital Hub, ContAll aggregator of accounts launched in November 2018, and the Instant Top Up Money Launch service launched in early March.

'It is yet another step towards offering a digitalized customer journey for the widest possible range of services,' said Bogdan Brăslaşu, Digital & Omnichannel Director.

The number of BRD digital services customers increased by 20% in January 2019 vs the same period of 2018. The bank is the author of several firsts for the Romanian banking system. BRD is one of the initiators of contactless technology in Romania, has launched the first NFC technology pilot in the Romanian banking system, offered innovative functionalities for its mobile banking app (Split the bill, money transfers to a phone number, money transfers between two mobile phones by touch, Romania's first account aggregator). In 2018, the bank's customers made more than 7 million mobile and online transactions.