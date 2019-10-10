Breaker Resources NL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principle
|
|
Comment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
|
|
|
|
|
1.1 A listed entity should disclose:
|
|
The Company's Corporate Governance Manual (CGM) includes a
|
|
|
(a)
|
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and
|
|
board charter (disclosed on the website) which outlines the specific
|
|
|
|
management; and
|
|
responsibilities of the directors. The Board delegates responsibility for the
|
|
|
(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those
|
|
day-to-day operations and administration of the Company to the
|
|
|
|
delegated to management.
|
|
Managing Director (or equivalent - ie. Executive Chairman).
|
|
1.2 A listed entity should:
|
|
Three directors were appointed before the Company listed on the ASX
|
|
|
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or
|
|
in 2012, prior to which time thorough checks were completed. Linton
|
|
|
|
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a
|
|
Putland commenced as a director in August 2018 and appropriate
|
|
|
|
director; and
|
|
checks were undertaken before he was appointed to the Board.
|
|
|
(b)
|
provide security holders with all material information in its
|
|
A profile of each director is included in the Annual Report and in any
|
|
|
|
possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-
|
|
notice of meeting where a director is standing for re-election.
|
|
|
|
elect a director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director
|
|
The Company has a written agreement in place with each director and
|
|
|
and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
|
|
senior executive which sets out the term of their appointment. Any
|
|
|
|
|
|
material variations to written agreements with directors are disclosed to
|
|
|
|
|
|
the ASX.
|
1.4
|
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
|
|
The company secretary reports directly to the Executive Chairman and
|
|
|
directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the
|
|
communicates with all directors on a regular basis.
|
|
|
proper functioning of the board.
|
|
|
|
|
1.5 A listed entity should:
|
|
The Company's CGM includes a diversity policy (disclosed on the
|
|
|
(a)
|
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board
|
|
website) which has the objective of providing a fair and equitable
|
|
|
|
or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable
|
|
workplace, free from discrimination related to age, gender, ethnic,
|
|
|
|
objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually
|
|
cultural or other personal factors, in which diversity enhances the
|
|
|
|
both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;
|
|
Company's performance and shareholder value.
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
|
The establishment of measurable diversity objectives is considered
|
|
|
(c)
|
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable
|
|
annually by the Board. Given the Company's small size, the Board does
|
|
|
|
objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a
|
|
not think it is yet appropriate to include measurable objectives in
|
|
|
|
relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's
|
|
|
|
|
|
relation to gender. As the Company grows and requires more
|
|
|
|
diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
either:
|
|
|