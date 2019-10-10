Log in
Breaker Resources NL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

10/10/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

Corporate

Governance

Statement

Corporate Governance Statement

Corporate Governance Statement

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 22 August 2019 and was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors on that date.

On behalf of the directors

TOM SANDERS

Executive Chairman

Perth, 22 August 2019

2

Corporate Governance Statement

Introduction

In fulfilling its obligations and responsibilities to various stakeholders, the board of directors (Board) of Breaker Resources NL (Company) advocates the adoption of and adherence to a framework of rules, relationships, systems and processes by which authority is exercised and controlled within the Company. The Board supports a system of corporate governance to ensure that the management of the Company is conducted in a manner which is directed at achieving the Company's objectives in a proper and ethical manner.

The goals of the corporate governance process are to:

  • maintain and increase shareholder value;
  • ensure a prudential and ethical basis for the Company's conduct and activities; and
  • ensure compliance with the Company's legal and regulatory objectives.

The Company's corporate governance manual, incorporating the various charters, policies and procedures which define the Company's corporate governance structure, is reviewed annually by the Board. In addition, the Board considers on an ongoing basis how management information is presented to them and whether such information is sufficient to enable them to discharge their duties as directors. Such information must be sufficient to enable the directors to determine operating and financial strategies from time to time in light of changing circumstances and economic conditions. The directors recognise that gold exploration is an inherently risky business and that operational strategies adopted should, notwithstanding, be directed towards improving or maintaining the net worth of the Company.

ASX Recommendations

The Board has agreed that for so long as it is admitted to the official list of the ASX it shall abide by the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations), where applicable. The Board may from time to time determine to depart from the ASX Recommendations in certain particulars having regard to the circumstances of the Company, including its size, stage of development and other material factors.

The third edition of the ASX Recommendations was released in March 2014. The table overleaf lists each of the ASX Recommendations and whether the Company is in compliance and was so for the 2018/19 reporting period. Where the Company considers that it is divergent from the ASX Recommendations, or that it is not practical to comply, there is an explanation of the Company's reasons provided.

Further Information

This Corporate Governance Statement and further information about the Company's governance practices is set out on its website at http://www.breakerresources.com.au/company/corporate- governance.

3

Corporate Governance Statement

Principle

Comment

1. Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

1.1 A listed entity should disclose:

The Company's Corporate Governance Manual (CGM) includes a

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

board charter (disclosed on the website) which outlines the specific

management; and

responsibilities of the directors. The Board delegates responsibility for the

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

day-to-day operations and administration of the Company to the

delegated to management.

Managing Director (or equivalent - ie. Executive Chairman).

1.2 A listed entity should:

Three directors were appointed before the Company listed on the ASX

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in 2012, prior to which time thorough checks were completed. Linton

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a

Putland commenced as a director in August 2018 and appropriate

director; and

checks were undertaken before he was appointed to the Board.

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

A profile of each director is included in the Annual Report and in any

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-

notice of meeting where a director is standing for re-election.

elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

The Company has a written agreement in place with each director and

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

senior executive which sets out the term of their appointment. Any

material variations to written agreements with directors are disclosed to

the ASX.

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

The company secretary reports directly to the Executive Chairman and

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

communicates with all directors on a regular basis.

proper functioning of the board.

1.5 A listed entity should:

The Company's CGM includes a diversity policy (disclosed on the

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board

website) which has the objective of providing a fair and equitable

or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable

workplace, free from discrimination related to age, gender, ethnic,

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually

cultural or other personal factors, in which diversity enhances the

both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;

Company's performance and shareholder value.

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

The establishment of measurable diversity objectives is considered

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable

annually by the Board. Given the Company's small size, the Board does

objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a

not think it is yet appropriate to include measurable objectives in

relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's

relation to gender. As the Company grows and requires more

diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and

either:

4

Corporate Governance Statement

Principle

Comment

(i) the respective proportions of men and women on the board,

employees, the Company will continue to review this policy and amend

in senior executive positions and across the whole

as appropriate.

organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior

The nomination committee annually reviews and reports to the Board as

executive" for these purposes); or

to the proportion of female employees in the Company. As at 30 June

(ii) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

2019, 17.6% of all employees and 33% of senior executives were female.

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

There are no female directors on the Board.

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that

Note: Senior executives are defined as the company's key management

Act.

personnel, excluding the non-executive directors.

1.6 A listed entity should:

Both the board and nomination committee charters (disclosed on the

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

website) include a section on performance evaluation practices

performance of the board, its committees and individual

adopted by the Company. The chairman and/or nomination

directors; and

committee may review the performance of the Board, its committees

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

and individual directors to ensure that the Company continues to have

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period

the mix of skills and experience necessary for the conduct of its activities.

in accordance with that process.

No formal performance evaluation of the Board, its committees and

individual directors has taken place to date however an informal

discussion was undertaken by the nomination committee.

1.7 A listed entity should:

The Company does not currently have in place a formal process for

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives. It is

performance of its senior executives; and

intended that once the scale and scope of the Company's operations

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

increases, such a process will be implemented.

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period

No formal performance evaluation of the senior executives has taken

in accordance with that process.

place to date.

2. Structure the Board to add value

2.1 The board of a listed entity should:

A nomination committee is in place and currently comprises Linton

(a) have a nomination committee which:

Putland, Mark Edwards and Tom Sanders, the majority of whom are

(i)

has at least three members, a majority of whom are

independent directors. The chairman of the committee is Linton Putland

independent directors; and

(an independent non-executive director). A copy of the committee

(ii)

is chaired by an independent director;

charter is available on the website, together with the policy for the

and disclose:

selection of directors.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Breaker Resources NL published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 02:30:02 UTC
