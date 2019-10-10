Breaker Resources NL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 22 August 2019 and was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors on that date.

Corporate Governance Statement

Introduction

In fulfilling its obligations and responsibilities to various stakeholders, the board of directors (Board) of Breaker Resources NL (Company) advocates the adoption of and adherence to a framework of rules, relationships, systems and processes by which authority is exercised and controlled within the Company. The Board supports a system of corporate governance to ensure that the management of the Company is conducted in a manner which is directed at achieving the Company's objectives in a proper and ethical manner.

The goals of the corporate governance process are to:

maintain and increase shareholder value;

ensure a prudential and ethical basis for the Company's conduct and activities; and

ensure compliance with the Company's legal and regulatory objectives.

The Company's corporate governance manual, incorporating the various charters, policies and procedures which define the Company's corporate governance structure, is reviewed annually by the Board. In addition, the Board considers on an ongoing basis how management information is presented to them and whether such information is sufficient to enable them to discharge their duties as directors. Such information must be sufficient to enable the directors to determine operating and financial strategies from time to time in light of changing circumstances and economic conditions. The directors recognise that gold exploration is an inherently risky business and that operational strategies adopted should, notwithstanding, be directed towards improving or maintaining the net worth of the Company.

ASX Recommendations

The Board has agreed that for so long as it is admitted to the official list of the ASX it shall abide by the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations), where applicable. The Board may from time to time determine to depart from the ASX Recommendations in certain particulars having regard to the circumstances of the Company, including its size, stage of development and other material factors.

The third edition of the ASX Recommendations was released in March 2014. The table overleaf lists each of the ASX Recommendations and whether the Company is in compliance and was so for the 2018/19 reporting period. Where the Company considers that it is divergent from the ASX Recommendations, or that it is not practical to comply, there is an explanation of the Company's reasons provided.

Further Information

This Corporate Governance Statement and further information about the Company's governance practices is set out on its website at http://www.breakerresources.com.au/company/corporate- governance.

3