Breaker Resources NL : Auction of Forfeited Partly Paid Shares

AUCTION OF FORFEITED PARTLY PAID SHARES

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) advises that the auction of the Company's forfeited partly paid shares will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2019

Time: 10.00am (AWST)

Venue: Theatrette, Conference Centre, Central Park, 152-158 St George's Terrace, Perth

Details of the proposed auction have been advertised in The Australian newspaper today, in accordance with section 254Q(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The terms and conditions of the auction are as follows:

Shares to be auctioned: Up to 23,036 partly paid ordinary shares, to be sold as fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The number of forfeited partly paid shares to be auctioned is provisional, as the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) provides that shareholders may redeem their partly paid shares up to or on the last business day before the proposed auction by paying the outstanding call on the shares.

Sale procedure: Offers are to be made in cents per share or fractions thereof. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.39.2, the shares will be offered in parcels no larger than 10% of the total number to be offered.

Payment: In accordance with ASX Listing 7.39.1, settlement must be effected on the day of the auction, or if the purchaser chooses, the next day on which banks are open for business.

Settlement procedure: At settlement the purchaser shall execute a standard transfer form in the amount of shares acquired.

Reserve price: The Board of Breaker Resources NL will set a reserve price. In accordance with section 254Q(7) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the reserve price must not exceed the sum of the amount of the call due and unpaid on the share at the time of forfeiture and the amount of any other calls that become payable on or before the due date of the sale.

Michelle Simson

Company Secretary