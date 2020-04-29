Breaker Resources NL : Latest drilling hits extensive high-grade mineralisation at depth

Results of up to 14g/t Au set to underpin further growth;
Strike length of high-grade gold below
1Moz open pit Resource# increased to over 2km
Key Points
Latest drilling intersects new sulphide lodes up to 630m below surface over a 2km strike length at the Bombora deposit within the Lake Roe Project near Kalgoorlie
Strong preliminary results include:
1.85m @ 12.94g/t Au from 442.5m in BBDD0092W1
2.5m @ 11.25g/t Au from 585m in BBDD0092W1
2.46m @ 14.01g/t Au from 479.54m in BBDD0092W2
Assay results are pending for four diamond drill holes with eight strong visual lode intersections
The results extend the known limits of the north-plunging gold lode system by 600m and demonstrate the strong potential to keep growing the 1Moz Bombora Resource#
The testing of south plunging lode extensions at depth was advanced with a 400m step-out intercept on the Tura lode of 9.7m @ 1.57g/t Au. The width of intersection is encouraging given it is in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite
Diamond drilling ongoing with two rigs operating on 300m-spacedstep-out lines
RC drilling starts next week at Kopai-Crescent zone 3km north of Bombora; This will be the first serious test of a 2km-long zone with several areas of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is pleased to report the discovery of multiple high-grade lodes which highlight the strong potential for ongoing growth in the 1Moz Resource# at the Bombora deposit at its Lake Roe Project, 100km east of Kalgoorlie.
Figure 1: Perspective view of new and previous drilling below 200 metres below surface (mbs)
in relation to known wire-framed lodes in shallow part of Bombora deposit and new interpreted lodes at depth
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
The latest results extend the known strike length of the high-grade mineralisation and materially enhance the depth potential below the northern part of the 1Moz open pit Resource# to 2km (Figures 1 and 3).
Other lodes with similar strong visual characteristics were also intersected belowthe new high- grade lodes andin several other drill holes below the northern part of the open pit Resource (assays pending).
Significant results were received from holes testing both the north- and south-plunging elements of the Bombora lode system. These arise from the (respective) intersection of the steep and north- dipping "flat" mineralised faults withthe magnetite-rich parts of the quartz dolerite host rock.
A 1,115m-deep stratigraphic diamond drill hole in the southern part of the deposit delivered a Tura lode intercept of 9.7m at 1.57g/t Au in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite after a 400m down-plungestep-out. This result is encouraging and complements previous high- grade intersections on the Tura, Daisy and newly coined Brigalow Mick steep lodes. Deep drill testing of the steep lodes is embryonic.
Other reconnaissance drilling results in this report relate to the Claypan and Bombora South areas south of the Bombora deposit (Figure 2), where wide-spaced drilling returned up to 4m @ 1.49g/t Au. This is significant given the wide-spaced nature of the drilling. Follow-up drilling is planned.
Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said that the results provided more firm evidence of the strong potential to grow the 1Moz Resource# at Bombora.
"Drilling outside the 3.2km-long 1Moz Bombora deposit has been limited in scope to date mainly due to an early strategic focus on establishing and de-risking a large, shallow open pit resource," Mr Sanders said.
"But given the scale of the greenfields gold system, we are now prioritising resource growth.
"We are now applying our hard-won understanding of the shallow gold mineralisation to find more gold at depth and we are getting results. We are also about to drill for more shallow gold at places like the Kopai Prospect, which we are excited about.
"Our early objective with the drilling is discovery to lay a solid foundation for ongoing resource growth and to unlock the full potential of the 9km-long gold system."
Drilling Overview/Background/Strategy
A long term program of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling is underway targeting discovery and expansion below and along strike from the 1Moz open pit Resource# at Bombora. The Inferred component of the Resource (~20%)# remains partially drilled out at its northern, southern and depth extremities.
After ~240,000m of drilling, the Resource is open in all directions and extends to a vertical depth of 180m to 300m below surface.
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Reconnaissance drilling in late 2019 extended the overall length of the gold system at Lake Roe to 8.5km, identifying several new zones of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au to the north and south of the Bombora deposit, at the Kopai, Crescent and Claypan Prospects.
Two diamond drill rigs are currently conducting ongoing drilling on a ~300m-wide drill line spacing to assess the depth potential and to extend the structural framework established in the shallow part of the deposit ahead of further resource delineation drilling (Figure 1).
Figure 2: Bombora Deposit and Southern Extensions:
Drill location plan highlighting significant intersections at Claypan and Bombora Prospects
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Drill Program - Bombora Deeps
The Bombora Deeps drilling consists of:
one1,115m-deep,northwest-orientatedstratigraphic diamond drill hole (BBDD0091) located in the southern part of the deposit, part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS)co-fundeddrilling program. Assays are pending from 784m to end-of-hole;
fiveeast-orientateddiamond drill holes drilleddown-dipwithin the prospective fractionated dolerite host rock in the northern part of the deposit. This includes BBRD1236 at 592m depth, BBDD0092 at 1,002.7m depth, BBDD0093 at 810.5m depth and two drill holes currently in progress - BBDD0094 and BBDD0096. Assays are pending for most holes including BBDD0092 from 485m to end-of-hole and for BBDD0093, BBDD0094 and BBDD0096.
Results
Significant drill intersections are shown in Figures 1 to 3 and are tabled below (Table 1). Intersections with strong visual characteristics are described more fully in Appendix 2 (assays pending; eg. Photo 1). A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.
Assay results are pending or incomplete for all but one of the Bombora Deeps drill holes as detailed in Appendix 1.
Further details of the drilling are provided in Annexure 1. Drill holes that are drilled down-dip to the east are designed to stay in the prospective iron-rich quartz dolerite host unit for their duration. This enables cost-effective testing of all three gold lode orientations; flat, steep and west-dipping lodes.
Directional "wedging" was used in drill holes BBDD0092 and BBDD0093 to control the dip of the hole in order to keep it in the prospective iron-rich dolerite host rock. This results in W1, W2 or W3 drill hole suffixes. This practice also enables the twinning of parent drill hole intersections in areas of mineralisation. All diamond drill holes are orientated to clarify the mineralisation geometry.
Discussion
Significant results were received from holes testing the north- and south-plunging elements of the Bombora lode system that arise from the intersection of the respective steep and north-dipping "flat" mineralised faults with the magnetite-rich parts of the quartz dolerite host rock. These are described in detail below. The results materially enhance the potential for underground mining below the established open pit Resource and the Bombora deposit remains open in all directions.
Photo 1: Strong new flat lode in diamond drill core BBDD0096 384.7m - 394.7m (assays pending)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Figure 3: Long-section looking west showing selected new and previous drill intersections (all intersections by down-hole length)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
North Lode System
The strike length of high-grade gold mineralisation below the 1Moz open pit Resource# at Bombora has increased to over 2km following a 600m-longdown-plunge extension of the gold system to the north (Figure 1). Assay results are pending for many holes.
Multiple new sulphide lodes have been discovered up to 630m below surface.
The lode geometry evident in the shallow parts of the deposit appears to extend with regularity and at high-grade at depth and over distances along strike of ~1km for individual lode systems (eg. Pancake and North Point).
Short-range continuity and orientation of mineralisation is apparent in wedged daughter holes. Diamond drill hole BBDD0092W2, repeated the previous intersection in BBDD0092W1, broadly confirming the short-range continuity and orientation of the gold lode.
The shallow parts of BBDD0092 above ~250m intersected several west-dipping lodes in some areas (Appendix 1) that were not "seen" by the predominant west-orientated drill direction used to define the shallow open pit Resource. This is being further evaluated.
South Lode System (EIS diamond drill hole)
BBDD0091 is a 1,115m-deep,northwest-orientated stratigraphic diamond drill hole in the southern part of the deposit. The hole was designed to intersect the entire mine sequence and footwall units and to test the Tura lode with a 400m down-plungestep-out south of 6600830N (Figure 4). The hole was drilled as part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's EIS co- funded drilling program.
BBDD0091 intersected 9.7m at 1.57g/t Au in the upper part of the quartz dolerite where the magnetism is weak, before the primary magmatic titanomagnetite starts to appear in the sequence which controls the sulphidation and gold precipitation process. The low grade and weak alteration in this intercept is consistent with previous observations on Tura intersects in magnetite-poor units. Assays are pending from 784m.
The wide nature of the Tura intercept is encouraging as it demonstrates the strength and continuity of the Tura structure at depth after a 400m step-out. There is a high probability that high-grade mineralisation is present where the steep Tura structure intersects the lower, magnetite-rich part of the prospective quartz dolerite and further drilling is planned to assess this.
Drill Program - Claypan
The Claypan Prospect is located 1.3km southeast of Bombora (Figure 2).
Reconnaissance drilling at the Claypan Prospect was completed in February 2020. The drilling comprised fourteen shallow RC drill holes (2,334m; BBRC1437-1450), and one diamond drill hole (244m; BBDD0089).
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
The objective of drilling in this area was to locate and assess the bedrock source of a large 2.5km x 500m gold anomaly defined by previous aircore drilling (Figure 2). The targeted gold anomaly is partially coincident with a newly identified, Bombora Sill-like quartz dolerite, and has a gold pathfinder geochemical signature comparable with that associated with primary discoveries at Bombora and Crescent.
The drill holes were completed on an 80m drill hole spacing with a drill line spacing of 100m to 200m, angled -60 degrees to the west with selected step-outs on a wider spacing along quartz dolerite.
Significant drill intersections based on interim 4m composite results only are summarised below in Table 2 and are shown in Figure 2. One metre riffle split samples are pending. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.
The RC drilling returned anomalous results that are potentially significant given the wide-spaced, reconnaissance nature of the drilling. BBRC1449 identified primary mineralisation in quartz dolerite, the southern-most primary gold intersection to date.
Diamond drill hole BBDD0089 intersected a subhorizontal zone of shearing with associated quartz, sulphide and alteration adjacent to a lamprophyre dyke. In other areas at Bombora, flat lode- style mineralisation occurs in proximity to steep controlling faults that are regarded as the gold "feeders".
Multi-element assay data is currently being assessed in conjunction with the gold results to attempt to narrow down the steep controlling shear(s) thought to be associated with the mineralisation encountered. Further drilling will then be planned.
Drill Program - Bombora South
The Bombora South Prospect is located directly south of the Bombora deposit (Figure 2).
Drilling at the Bombora South Prospect consisted of twenty four shallow RC drill holes (2,471m; BBRC1451-1471), three diamond tails on pre-existing RC drill holes (690m; BBRD0016, BBRD0405 and BBRD1069), and two diamond drill holes from surface (501m; BBDD0088 and BBDD0090).
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
BBDD0090 was drilled specifically to pin down the dip of the Inlet Fault (Figure 2) to assist planning of BBDD0091, the EIS drill hole described in the Bombora Deeps section of this report.
The objective of the RC drilling in this area was to test an iron-rich basalt that was thought to be a potentially suitable host rock for gold within the large 2.5km x 500m gold anomaly defined by previous aircore drilling (Figure 2).
The RC drill holes were completed on a 40m drill hole spacing with a drill line spacing of 100m, angled -60 degrees to the west.
Significant drill intersections based on interim 4m composite results only are summarised below in Table 3 and are shown in Figure 2. One metre riffle split samples are pending. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.
Hole No.
Northing
Interval
Au (g/t)
From (m)
BBRC1458
6599203
24
0.17
16
BBRC1459
6599200
16
0.80
32
including
12
1.00
32
including
4
1.80
36
BBRC1462
6599302
36
0.16
16
*
BBRD0405
6599800
20
1.66
26
including
7
3.40
26
*
including
1
15.82
26
*
BBDD0088
6598898
7
0.83
39
including
2
1.56
39
Table 3: Selected drill results: Bombora South reconnaissance drilling
(* denotes previously reported results)
The RC drilling returned anomalous results that are potentially significant given the wide-spaced, reconnaissance nature of the drilling. Multi-element assay data is pending.
BBDD0088 intersected oxidised sulphide-bearing dolerite associated with a steep shear ~3m away from BAC1061, an early aircore drill hole that intersected 2m @ 5.55g/t Au. Follow-up drilling is planned.
BBRD0405 was an east-angled (down the quartz dolerite) diamond drill hole which "tailed" (extended) BBRC0405 with the primary aim of testing for the source of significant mineralisation previously encountered in that hole (Table 3). No significant mineralisation was intersected. The Tura and Daisy steep lodes are believed to be located further east and were not tested by this hole.
Kopai Prospect/Regional Aircore Drilling
RC drilling is scheduled to commence in the coming week at the Kopai-Crescent area located ~3km north of Bombora. This drilling will provide the first meaningful test of a 2km-long zone containing multiple areas of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au with associated alteration identified in shallow reconnaissance drilling in late 2019 (ASX Releases 24 October 2019 and 31 January 2020).
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Figure 4: Crescent-Kopai plan showing significant drill results and interpreted geology over aeromagnetics
Tom Sanders
Executive Chairman
Breaker Resources NL
30 April 2020
For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au, or contact:
Investors/Shareholders
Media
Tom Sanders
Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read
Tel:
+61 8 9226 3666
Read Corporate
Email:
breaker@breakerresources.com.au
Tel: +61 8 9388 1474
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Michael Outhwaite and Tom Sanders, Competent Persons, who are Members of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy respectively. Mr Outhwaite is a consultant to Breaker Resources NL, and Mr Sanders is an executive of Breaker Resources NL that is engaged on an 80% of full time basis; they are also shareholders in the Company. Mr Outhwaite and Mr Sanders have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Outhwaite and Mr Sanders consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
#The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource is based on material announced to the ASX on 2 September 2019. Breaker confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Indicated
oxide
141,000
1.3
6,000
transitional
1,842,000
1.4
83,000
fresh
16,373,000
1.4
714,000
Total
18,356,000
1.4
803,000
Inferred
oxide
214,000
1.0
7,000
transitional
922,000
0.9
27,000
fresh
3,717,000
1.2
144,000
Total
4,853,000
1.1
178,000
Grand Total
23,210,000
1.3
981,000
Notes:
Reported at 0.50g/t Au cut-off
All figures rounded to reflect the appropriate level of confidence (apparent differences may occur due to rounding)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
APPENDIX 1: Significant Drilling Results
Hole No.
Prospect
North
East
Depth
RL
Dip
Azim
From
To
Length
Gold g/t
Sample
BBDD0091
Bombora
6600300
459301
1115.9
313
-54
300
131
132
1
0.75
Half Core
Assays pending below 784m
177.5
178.1
0.6
0.79
Half Core
491
515
24
0.88
Half Core
including
492.3
514
21.7
0.96
Half Core
including
492.3
502
9.7
1.57
Half Core
including
492.3
493.4
1.1
3.32
Half Core
and
497
497.5
0.5
3.04
Half Core
and
506.7
514
7.3
0.69
Half Core
including
506.7
509
2.3
1.44
Half Core
including
507.25
509
1.75
1.65
Half Core
513
514
1
0.68
Half Core
662.5
663.4
0.9
0.94
Half Core
675.5
677
1.5
0.44
Half Core
688
689
1
0.43
Half Core
693.9
694.4
0.5
0.41
Half Core
730
731
1
0.38
Half Core
764.5
765.2
0.7
0.23
Half Core
BBDD0092
Bombora
6601888
458545
380.6
315
-58
90
33
64
31
0.63
Half Core
including
34.2
64
29.8
0.66
Half Core
including
35
36
1
0.87
Half Core
and
38.2
64
25.8
0.71
Half Core
including
38.2
52
13.8
0.98
Half Core
including
38.2
39
0.8
5.81
Half Core
and
50
52
2
3.05
Half Core
including
50.8
52
1.2
3.88
Half Core
and
53
54
1
0.57
Half Core
and
61
63
2
1.71
Half Core
71
72
1
0.11
Half Core
76
97.7
21.7
0.75
Half Core
including
76
77
1
0.47
Half Core
including
76
77
1
0.47
Half Core
and
83
89
6
1.40
Half Core
including
83
88
5
1.61
Half Core
including
83
85
2
3.21
Half Core
including
83.95
85
1.05
4.73
Half Core
including
83.95
84.47
0.52
6.19
Half Core
94
97.7
3.7
1.81
Half Core
and
97.3
97.7
0.4
14.19
Half Core
127
137.1
10.1
0.30
Half Core
including
127
129
2
0.45
Half Core
including
127
128
1
0.68
Half Core
and
135.7
136.1
0.4
3.76
Half Core
153.4
164
10.6
3.77
Half Core
including
153.4
156.55
3.15
12.35
Half Core
including
153.4
154.15
0.75
25.29
Half Core
and
155.75
156.55
0.8
13.53
Half Core
182
183
1
30.21
Half Core
including
182
182.35
0.35
85.35
Half Core
191
218
27
0.55
Half Core
including
191
198.9
7.9
0.72
Half Core
including
191
194
3
1.47
Half Core
including
191
192
1
2.73
Half Core
and
193.65
194
0.35
4.82
Half Core
and
198
198.9
0.9
0.66
Half Core
and
206
218
12
0.71
Half Core
including
207
207.5
0.5
1.27
Half Core
212
218
6
1.17
Half Core
including
212
213
1
2.66
Half Core
and
214.6
214.9
0.3
1.09
Half Core
and
216.8
218
1.2
1.96
Half Core
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Hole No.
Prospect
North
East
Depth
RL
Dip
Azim
From
To
Length
Gold g/t
Sample
BBDD0092
225
236
11
0.75
Half Core
(continued)
including
225
235.3
10.3
0.80
Half Core
234.4
235.3
0.9
6.76
Half Core
249.1
250.1
1
3.80
Half Core
260.5
260.75
0.25
6.57
Half Core
269
270.7
1.7
0.46
Half Core
including
269
269.7
0.7
0.54
Half Core
281
291
10
0.69
Half Core
including
284.5
291
6.5
1.01
Half Core
including
284.5
289.1
4.6
1.24
Half Core
including
284.5
285.3
0.8
2.33
Half Core
and
288.65
289.1
0.45
7.87
Half Core
306.75
314
7.25
0.45
Half Core
including
312.2
314
1.8
1.33
Half Core
321.5
327.3
5.8
1.62
Half Core
including
321.5
324.3
2.8
2.95
Half Core
including
321.5
321.85
0.35
19.68
Half Core
and
323.9
324.3
0.4
2.94
Half Core
339.5
370.7
31.2
0.59
Half Core
including
339.5
341.6
2.1
1.63
Half Core
including
339.5
340.55
1.05
2.37
Half Core
and
354
355
1
0.99
Half Core
and
359
369.85
10.85
1.04
Half Core
including
360.7
369.85
9.15
1.16
Half Core
and
367.6
369.85
2.25
2.44
Half Core
including
368.6
369.85
1.25
3.22
Half Core
and
379
380.56
1.56
1.40
Half Core
including
379
380.1
1.1
1.89
Half Core
including
379.7
380.1
0.4
4.45
Half Core
BBDD0092W1
Bombora
6601888
458545
600.7
315
-58
90
379.1
389
9.9
0.44
Half Core
Downhole wedge off BBDD0092
from 379.1m
including
379.1
382
2.9
1.05
Half Core
including
379.9
380.2
0.3
1.34
Half Core
and
381
382
1
2.21
Half Core
394
417
23
0.35
Half Core
including
394
396
2
0.52
Half Core
including
394
395
1
0.70
Half Core
403.5
406.75
3.25
1.03
Half Core
including
403.5
404.5
1
1.61
Half Core
and
406
406.75
0.75
2.25
Half Core
410.8
413
2.2
0.98
Half Core
including
410.8
411.5
0.7
2.47
Half Core
426.1
428.2
2.1
0.42
Half Core
including
426.1
426.7
0.6
0.99
Half Core
441
445
4
6.20
Half Core
including
441
444.35
3.35
7.38
Half Core
including
442.5
444.35
1.85
12.94
Half Core
including
443.15
443.75
0.6
22.08
Half Core
473.75
476.4
2.65
3.23
Half Core
including
473.75
474.5
0.75
3.67
Half Core
and
475.4
476.4
1
5.76
Half Core
500
501
1
2.17
Half Core
500
503
3
0.87
Half Core
514
515
1
2.58
Half Core
526.8
528.85
2.05
1.21
Half Core
including
527.8
528.85
1.05
1.92
Half Core
537
538
1
0.70
Half Core
547
548
1
4.82
Half Core
583.5
588.5
5
5.97
Half Core
including
585
586
1
19.21
Half Core
585
586.6
1.6
15.37
Half Core
585
587.5
2.5
11.25
Half Core
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Hole No.
Prospect
North
East
Depth
RL
Dip
Azim
From
To
Length
Gold g/t
Sample
BBDD0092W2
Bombora
6601888
458545
1002.7
315
-58
90
445
448
3
2.16
Half Core
Downhole wedge off
BBDD0092W1 from 443m
including
445
446.42
1.42
4.02
Half Core
Assays pending below 485m
including
446.1
446.42
0.32
13.38
Half Core
479
482
3
11.51
Half Core
including
479.54
482
2.46
14.01
Half Core
including
480.5
481.06
0.56
51.55
Half Core
BBDD0093
Bombora
6602520
458540
309.0
314
-65
337
Assays pending
BBDD0094
Bombora
6602160
458590
IP
~314
-58
90
In Progress
BBDD0096
Bombora
6602800
458546
IP
~314
-56
90
In Progress
BBDD0089
Claypan
6599104
459720
244.0
316
-61
270
113
115.3
2.3
0.81
Half Core
including
113.4
115.3
1.9
0.95
Half Core
including
113.4
114.3
0.9
1.70
Half Core
and
114.95
115.3
0.35
0.75
Half Core
120
121
1
0.39
Half Core
125.96
128
2.04
1.09
Half Core
including
125.96
127
1.04
1.57
Half Core
BBRC1437
Claypan
6599100
459480
198.0
316
-60
271
108
112
4
0.27
Composite
BBRC1438
Claypan
6599100
459560
198.0
316
-60
270
BBRC1439
Claypan
6599100
459640
150.0
316
-61
270
128
132
4
0.92
Composite
BBRC1440
Claypan
6598700
459400
198.0
319
-60
276
BBRC1441
Claypan
6598701
459475
198.0
319
-60
270
BBRC1442
Claypan
6599102
459488
102.0
316
-89
131
BBRC1443
Claypan
6598897
459443
102.0
318
-88
119
BBRC1444
Claypan
6598901
459901
150.0
317
-61
267
36
40
4
0.12
Composite
76
88
12
0.72
Composite
including
76
84
8
1.02
Composite
including
80
84
4
1.08
Composite
BBRC1445
Claypan
6598898
459982
150.0
317
-61
263
80
92
12
0.87
Composite
including
80
88
8
1.17
Composite
including
84
88
4
1.47
Composite
BBRC1446
Claypan
6598697
459560
198.0
319
-60
273
BBRC1447
Claypan
6598699
459639
198.0
318
-59
275
BBRC1448
Claypan
6598601
459897
198.0
318
-60
270
44
48
4
0.12
Composite
BBRC1449
Claypan
6598396
459898
150.0
319
-59
272
108
128
20
0.41
Composite
including
112
116
4
0.26
Composite
124
128
4
1.49
Composite
BBRC1450
Claypan
6597999
459878
144.0
321
-59
273
BBDD0088
Bombora South
6598898
459157
198.6
318
-60
268
39
46
7
0.83
Half Core
including
39
45
6
0.92
Half Core
including
39
41
2
1.56
Half Core
BBDD0090
Bombora South
6600214
458835
302.7
314
-60
149
47
48
1
0.72
Half Core
BBRC1451
Bombora South
6599103
459058
97.0
316
-59
271
BBRC1452
Bombora South
6599098
459093
100.0
316
-60
270
12
20
8
0.17
Composite
28
40
12
0.12
Composite
44
52
8
0.22
Composite
including
48
52
4
0.34
Composite
BBRC1453
Bombora South
6599101
459142
96.0
317
-59
269
16
20
4
0.17
Composite
52
56
4
0.19
Composite
BBRC1454
Bombora South
6599103
459175
90.0
317
-58
269
BBRC1455
Bombora South
6599103
459219
96.0
317
-60
275
32
40
8
0.31
Composite
including
32
36
4
0.38
Composite
BBRC1456
Bombora South
6599104
459256
96.0
317
-59
256
48
52
4
0.11
Composite
BBRC1457
Bombora South
6599203
459076
96.0
316
-60
273
20
24
4
0.20
Composite
BBRC1458
Bombora South
6599203
459196
120.0
317
-59
261
16
40
24
0.17
Composite
including
16
20
4
0.21
Composite
and
28
36
8
0.22
Composite
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Hole No.
Prospect
North
East
Depth
RL
Dip
Azim
From
To
Length
Gold g/t
Sample
BBRC1459
Bombora South
6599200
459280
102.0
317
-59
264
32
48
16
0.80
Composite
including
32
44
12
1.00
Composite
including
32
40
8
1.28
Composite
including
36
40
4
1.80
Composite
BBRC1460
Bombora South
6599203
459317
96.0
316
-59
271
40
44
4
0.14
Composite
BBRC1461
Bombora South
6599301
459175
102.0
316
-59
273
24
28
4
0.17
Composite
BBRC1462
Bombora South
6599302
459221
114.0
316
-59
270
16
52
36
0.16
Composite
including
20
24
4
0.43
Composite
BBRC1463
Bombora South
6599300
459259
120.0
316
-60
273
BBRC1464
Bombora South
6599301
459298
102.0
316
-59
272
44
52
8
0.23
Composite
including
44
48
4
0.35
Composite
BBRC1465
Bombora South
6599298
459339
102.0
316
-59
276
BBRC1466
Bombora South
6599202
459241
108.0
317
-59
265
BBRC1467
Bombora South
6599403
459217
114.0
315
-57
261
20
24
4
0.11
Composite
40
48
8
0.11
Composite
56
60
4
0.25
Composite
BBRC1468
Bombora South
6599397
459257
108.0
315
-60
271
20
28
8
0.12
Composite
BBRC1469
Bombora South
6599402
459301
96.0
315
-60
262
BBRC1470
Bombora South
6599398
459339
102.0
315
-59
265
48
52
4
0.26
Composite
BBRC1471
Bombora South
6599501
459238
102.0
314
-59
252
BBRC1472
Bombora South
6599499
459278
108.0
314
-59
257
BBRC1473
Bombora South
6599504
459317
102.0
314
-60
271
BBRC1474
Bombora South
6599501
459359
102.0
315
-59
274
80
84
4
0.35
Composite
BBRD0016
Bombora South
6599799
459348
348.6
314
-60
277
45
51
6
0.24
Riffle Split*
Diamond tail from 126.3m
including
45
50
5
0.25
Riffle Split*
including
45
46
1
0.34
Riffle Split*
56
60
4
0.18
Riffle Split*
including
56
57
1
0.20
Riffle Split*
BBRD0405
Bombora South
6599800
459032
516.7
313
-59
89
26
47
21
1.59
Riffle Split*
Diamond tail from 168.8m
including
26
46
20
1.66
Riffle Split*
including
26
33
7
3.40
Riffle Split*
including
26
27
1
15.82
Riffle Split*
31
32
1
3.34
Riffle Split*
34
35
1
1.25
Riffle Split*
36
37
1
1.23
Riffle Split*
39
40
1
1.11
Riffle Split*
503
503.5
0.5
0.34
Half Core
BBRD1069
Bombora South
6599655
458939
156.7
315
-60
90
54
55
1
0.19
Half Core
Diamond tail from 35.6m
67.13
67.8
0.67
0.26
Half Core
BBRD1236
Bombora North
6603040
458514
592.0
314
-60
91
54
63
9
3.26
Riffle Split*
Diamond tail from 197.1m
including
54
59
5
5.78
Riffle Split*
including
54
58
4
7.13
Riffle Split*
including
55
58
3
7.93
Riffle Split*
including
55
56
1
11.56
Riffle Split*
57
58
1
11.07
Riffle Split*
212
214
2
0.63
Half Core
including
213
214
1
0.87
Half Core
352
354
2
1.02
Half Core
including
352
353
1
1.73
Half Core
including
352
353
1
1.73
Half Core
368.5
370
1.5
2.77
Half Core
including
368.5
369.42
0.92
4.43
Half Core
405
406
1
0.57
Half Core
433.5
435
1.5
0.63
Half Core
including
433.5
434
0.5
1.01
Half Core
449.18
450.92
1.74
1.01
Half Core
including
449.18
450
0.82
1.32
Half Core
460.72
461
0.28
0.51
Half Core
464
494
30
0.74
Half Core
including
464
465
1
0.51
Half Core
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
Hole No.
Prospect
North
East
Depth
RL
Dip
Azim
From
To
Length
Gold g/t
Sample
BBRD1236
468
494
26
0.83
Half Core
(continued)
including
475
494
19
1.05
Half Core
including
475
487
12
1.39
Half Core
and
482.45
487
4.55
2.25
Half Core
including
485.63
486
0.37
9.70
Half Core
501
511.52
10.52
0.82
Half Core
including
501
506
5
1.38
Half Core
including
502
505
3
1.78
Half Core
and
511
511.52
0.52
1.16
Half Core
Appendix 1 Notes
One metre assay results are pending for all composite samples.
Grades estimated above a lower cut-off grade of 0.1g/t Au at Claypan and Bombora South areas given the reconnaissance nature of the drilling, or 0.5g/t Au at Bombora/Bombora North. No top assay cut has been used.
Mineralised widths shown are downhole distances. The estimated true width is unclear in most cases. Drilling in some areas does not adequately "see" mineralisation that is angled sub-parallel to the drill direction.
Further details are provided in Annexure 1.
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
APPENDIX 2: Significant Visual Results
HoleID
Northing
From
To
Interval
Host Rock
Lode Type
Description
BBDD0092W2
6601888
530.77
531.44
0.67
MQD
New flat lode
Weakly deformed quartz dolerite spotty with shallow north dip incl. 0.35m quartz vein; ~5% sulphides,
dominated by pyrrhotite in strong silica-albite ± carbonates alteration
592.3
594.6
2.3
MQD
New flat lode
Silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak to moderate deformation and 1% disseminated sulphides.
Multiple flat veining
594.6
602.9
8.3
New major flat lode
Silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak to moderate deformation and 7% disseminated sulphides.
Multiple flat veining. Interpreted as a new flat lode previously intersected in BBDD0092W1
605.75
608.2
2.45
MQD
New flat lode
Moderate silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak deformation, 5% disseminated sulphides and
centimetric flat quartz vein. This intersect is part of the new flat lode described above
734.25
735.7
1.45
MQD
New flat lode
Weakly to moderately deformed quartz dolerite with 5-7% sulphides, strong silica-albite ± carbonate
alteration and centimetric quartz veins, small new flat lode
Mineralised widths shown are downhole distances. The estimated true width is unclear in most cases. Drilling in some areas does not adequately "see" mineralisation that is angled sub-parallel to the drill direction.
Key to abbreviations: py - pyrite; po - pyrrhotite; cpy - charcopyrite.
Further details are provided in Annexure 1.
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020
ANNEXURE 1: JORC Code (2012 Edition) Table 1
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (eg. cut
Holes were drilled to variable depth
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
dependent upon observation from the
specialised industry standard measurement
supervising geologist.
tools appropriate to the minerals under
RC samples were collected from a trailer
investigation, such as down hole gamma
or rig mounted cyclone by a green
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).
plastic bag in 1m intervals and the dry
These examples should not be taken as
sample riffle split to produce a 3kg
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
representative sample which was placed
on the ground with the remaining bulk
sample in rows of 20. Any damp or wet
samples were kept in the green plastic
bag, placed in the rows of samples and
a representative spear or scoop sample
taken.
Diamond core is drilled HQ3, HQ or NQ2
dependent upon ground conditions.
Core is cut in half by a diamond saw on
site and half core is submitted for analysis
except duplicate samples which are
submitted as quarter core.
Include reference to measures taken to
Sampling was undertaken using Breaker
ensure sample representivity and the
Resources' (BRB) sampling protocols and
appropriate calibration of any
QAQC procedures in line with industry
measurement tools or systems used.
best practice, including standard and
duplicate samples.
Aspects of the determination of
RC samples were composited at 4m to
mineralisation that are Material to the
produce a bulk 3kg sample.
Public Report.
Half core samples were taken with a
In cases where 'industry standard' work has
diamond saw generally on 1m intervals
been done this would be relatively simple
or on geological boundaries where
(eg. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to
appropriate (minimum 0.4m to maximum
obtain 1m samples from which 3kg was
of 1.2m).
pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire
The 3kg composite samples were sent to
assay'). In other cases more explanation
MinAnalytical in Perth. Samples were
may be required, such as where there is
sorted, dried, crushed to 10mm,
coarse gold that has inherent sampling
pulverised to -75µm and split to produce
problems. Unusual commodities or
a 50g charge for fire assay analysis for
mineralisation types (eg. submarine
gold.
nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Drilling
Drill type (eg. core, reverse circulation,
RC drilling was undertaken using a face-
techniques
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
sampling percussion hammer with 5½" bits.
Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg. core
Diamond core is HQ3, HQ or NQ2. Core is
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
orientated using Reflex orientation tools,
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
with core initially cleaned and pieced
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
together at the drill site, and fully
what method, etc.).
orientated by BRB field staff at Lake Roe.
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core
RC drilling recoveries were visually
recovery
and chip sample recoveries and results
estimated as a semi-qualitative range
assessed.
and recorded on the drill log along with
moisture content.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Diamond drillers measure core recoveries
for every drill run completed using either
three or six metre core barrels. The core
recovered is physically measured by
tape measure and the length is recorded
for every "run". Core recovery is
calculated as a percentage recovery.
Core recovery is confirmed by BRB staff
during core orientation activities on site
and recorded into the database.
Measures taken to maximise sample
RC holes were collared with a well-fitting
recovery and ensure representative nature
stuff box to ensure material to the outside
of the samples.
return was minimised. Drilling was
undertaken using auxiliary compressors
and boosters to keep the hole dry and lift
the sample to the sampling equipment.
Drill cyclone and splitter were cleaned
regularly between rod-changes if
required and after each hole to minimise
down hole or cross-hole contamination.
Various diamond drilling additives
(including muds and foams) have been
used to condition the drill holes to
maximise recoveries and sample quality.
Diamond drilling by nature collects
relatively uncontaminated core samples.
These are cleaned at the drill site to
remove drilling fluids and cuttings to
present clean core for logging and
sampling.
Whether a relationship exists between
There is no observable relationship
sample recovery and grade and whether
between recovery and grade, or
sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential bias in the RC drilling at this
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
stage.
material.
There is no significant loss of material
reported in the mineralised parts of the
diamond core to date.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have
Drill holes were logged for lithology,
been geologically and geotechnically
alteration, mineralisation, structure,
logged to a level of detail to support
weathering, wetness and obvious
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,
contamination by a geologist. Data is
mining studies and metallurgical studies.
then captured in a database
appropriate for mineral resource
estimation.
Whether logging is qualitative or
RC and diamond core logging is both
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
qualitative and quantitative in nature
channel, etc.) photography.
and captures downhole depth, colour,
lithology, texture, mineralogy,
mineralisation, alteration and other
features of the samples.
All cores are photographed in the core
tray, with individual photographs taken
of each tray both dry and wet.
The total length and percentage of the
All drill holes were logged in full.
relevant intersections logged.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sub-
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether
Core samples were cut in half using a
sampling
quarter, half or all core taken.
conventional diamond core saw. Half
techniques
core samples were collected for assay
and sample
except duplicate samples which are
preparation
quarter cut. An entire half core sample is
retained and stored in core trays.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,
RC samples were split 87.5%-12.5% by a
rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet
stand-alonemulti-tiered riffle splitter. The
or dry.
majority of the samples were recorded
as dry and minimal wet samples were
encountered. Sample duplicates were
obtained by re-splitting the remaining
bulk sample contained in a plastic bag in
the field using the multi-tier riffle splitter.
RC composite samples were collected
via spear sampling of the riffle split bulk
sample contained in green plastic bags.
For all sample types, the nature, quality
The samples were sent to an accredited
and appropriateness of the sample
laboratory for sample preparation and
preparation technique.
analysis. All samples were sorted, dried
pulverised to -75μm to produce a
homogenous representative 50g sub-
sample for analysis. A grind quality target
of 85% passing -75μm has been
established.
Quality control procedures adopted for all
RC samples were collected at 1m
sub-sampling stages to maximise
intervals and composited into 4m
representivity of samples.
samples using a spear to sample
individual metre bagged samples.
Diamond core sample intervals are
based on geological intervals typically
less than a nominal 1m.
Quality control procedures involved the
use of Certified Reference Materials
(CRM) along with sample duplicates
(submitted as quarter core). Selected
samples are also re-analysed to confirm
anomalous results.
MinAnalytical's QAQC included insertion
of certified standards, blanks, check
replicates and fineness checks to ensure
grind size of 85% passing -75µm as part of
their own internal procedures.
Measures taken to ensure that the
Sample duplicates for RC and diamond
sampling is representative of the in situ
drilling (quarter core) are taken at least
material collected, including for instance
three times in every 100 samples.
results for field duplicate/second-half
All samples submitted were selected to
sampling.
weigh less than 3kg to ensure total
preparation at the pulverisation stage.
Duplicate sample results are reviewed
regularly for both internal and external
reporting purposes.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
The sample sizes are considered to be
the grain size of the material being
appropriate to correctly give an
sampled.
accurate indication of mineralisation
given the qualitative nature of the
technique and the style of gold
mineralisation sought.
Quality of
The nature, quality and appropriateness of
The analytical technique used a 50g fire
assay data
the assaying and laboratory procedures
assay and is appropriate to detect gold
and
used and whether the technique is
mineralisation. The use of fire assay is
laboratory
considered partial or total.
considered a total assay.
tests
For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
No geophysical tools were used to
handheld XRF instruments, etc., the
determine any reported element
parameters used in determining the
concentrations.
analysis including instrument make and
model, reading times, calibrations factors
applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures
BRB inserted CRMs and duplicates into
adopted (eg. standards, blanks,
the sample sequence, which were used
duplicates, external laboratory checks)
at the frequency of three CRMs and
and whether acceptable levels of
three duplicates per 100 samples.
accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision
Sample preparation checks for fineness
have been established.
were carried out by the laboratory as
part of their internal procedures to
ensure the grind size of 85% passing
-75µm was being attained. Laboratory
QAQC involved the use of internal lab
standards using CRMs, blanks, splits and
replicates.
Verification
The verification of significant intersections
Alternative BRB personnel have verified
of sampling
by either independent or alternative
the significant results outlined in this
and
company personnel.
report. It is considered that the Company
assaying
is using industry standard techniques for
sampling and using independent
laboratories with the inclusion of
Company standards on a routine basis.
The use of twinned holes.
As discussed in text.
Documentation of primary data, data
Primary geological and sampling data
entry procedures, data verification, data
were recorded digitally and on hard
storage (physical and electronic)
copy respectively, and are subsequently
protocols.
transferred to a digital database where it
is validated by experienced database
personnel assisted by the geological
staff. Assay results are merged with the
primary data using established database
protocols run in house by BRB.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No adjustments or calibrations were
undertaken other than to average any
repeated analysis for each individual
sample.
Location of
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to
Drill hole collars are initially located by
data points
locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
handheld GPS and then picked up by an
surveys), trenches, mine workings and other
accredited surveyor. GPS elevation
locations used in Mineral Resource
values are corrected where necessary
estimation.
using a digital elevation model from a
LIDAR survey. Expected accuracy is +/-
4m for easting, northing and RL (GPS)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
and +/- 0.1m or less for surveyed and
LIDAR elevation point data.
All RC and diamond holes are gyro
surveyed for rig alignment and downhole
at the completion of the hole.
Specification of the grid system used.
The grid system is GDA94 MGA, Zone 51.
Quality and adequacy of topographic
As detailed above.
control.
Data
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
Drill holes are variable spacings.
spacing and
Results.
Diamond drill holes are drilled selectively,
distribution
mainly to clarify structure or to assess the
depth potential.
Whether the data spacing and distribution
The reported drilling is reconnaissance in
is sufficient to establish the degree of
nature at this stage.
geological and grade continuity
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been
Four metre composite samples were
applied.
taken for all RC holes via spearing. One
metre samples were riffle split when dry
or by a representative spear or scoop
sample when wet/damp.
No sample compositing has been
applied to diamond drill core.
Orientation
Whether the orientation of sampling
Angled RC drilling and diamond drilling
of data in
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
has so far confirmed three mineralisation
relation to
structures and the extent to which this is
orientations. The extent, geometry and
geological
known, considering the deposit type.
plunge of the various structural
structure
"domains" and how they interact is still
being resolved. Further detailed drilling is
needed to confidently quantify the
degree of sample bias arising from drill
orientation (positive or negative).
If the relationship between the drilling
Sample bias arising from orientation is
orientation and the orientation of key
discussed above.
mineralised structures is considered to have
introduced a sampling bias, this should be
assessed and reported if material.
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample
RC and diamond drill samples submitted
security
security.
were systematically numbered and
recorded, bagged in labelled
polyweave sacks and dispatched in
batches to the laboratory's Kalgoorlie
facility by BRB personnel. The laboratory
confirms receipt of all samples on the
submission form on arrival.
All assay pulps are retained and stored in
a Company facility for future reference if
required.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of
No formal audits/reviews have been
reviews
sampling techniques and data.
conducted on sampling technique or
data to date. However a scanning of
sample quality (recovery, wetness and
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
contamination) as recorded by the
geologist on the drill rig against assay
results occurs with no obvious issues
identified to date.
SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
Type, reference name/number, location
The RC and diamond drill holes are
tenement
and ownership including agreements or
located on tenement M28/388, which is
and land
material issues with third parties such as
held 100% by BRB.
tenure status
joint ventures, partnerships, overriding
There are no material interests or issues
royalties, native title interests, historical sites,
Breaker Resources NL published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 00:42:05 UTC