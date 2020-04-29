Log in
BREAKER RESOURCES NL

(BRB)
Breaker Resources NL : Latest drilling hits extensive high-grade mineralisation at depth

04/29/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Latest drilling hits extensive high-grade

mineralisation at depth

Results of up to 14g/t Au set to underpin further growth;

Strike length of high-grade gold below

1Moz open pit Resource# increased to over 2km

Key Points

  • Latest drilling intersects new sulphide lodes up to 630m below surface over a 2km strike length at the Bombora deposit within the Lake Roe Project near Kalgoorlie
  • Strong preliminary results include:
    • 1.85m @ 12.94g/t Au from 442.5m in BBDD0092W1
    • 2.5m @ 11.25g/t Au from 585m in BBDD0092W1
    • 2.46m @ 14.01g/t Au from 479.54m in BBDD0092W2
  • Assay results are pending for four diamond drill holes with eight strong visual lode intersections
  • The results extend the known limits of the north-plunging gold lode system by 600m and demonstrate the strong potential to keep growing the 1Moz Bombora Resource#
  • The testing of south plunging lode extensions at depth was advanced with a 400m step-out intercept on the Tura lode of 9.7m @ 1.57g/t Au. The width of intersection is encouraging given it is in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite
  • Diamond drilling ongoing with two rigs operating on 300m-spacedstep-out lines
  • RC drilling starts next week at Kopai-Crescent zone 3km north of Bombora; This will be the first serious test of a 2km-long zone with several areas of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is pleased to report the discovery of multiple high-grade lodes which highlight the strong potential for ongoing growth in the 1Moz Resource# at the Bombora deposit at its Lake Roe Project, 100km east of Kalgoorlie.

12 Walker Avenue

Telephone: +61

8 9226 3666

West Perth WA 6005

Facsimile: +61

8 9226 3668

PO Box 244

Email: breaker@breakerresources.com.au

West Perth WA 6872

Website: www.breakerresources.com.au

ASX Code: BRB

ACN: 145 011 178

e g a P | 2

Figure 1: Perspective view of new and previous drilling below 200 metres below surface (mbs)

in relation to known wire-framed lodes in shallow part of Bombora deposit and new interpreted lodes at depth

ANNOUNCEMENT ASX 2020 April 30

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

The latest results extend the known strike length of the high-grade mineralisation and materially enhance the depth potential below the northern part of the 1Moz open pit Resource# to 2km (Figures 1 and 3).

Other lodes with similar strong visual characteristics were also intersected belowthe new high- grade lodes andin several other drill holes below the northern part of the open pit Resource (assays pending).

Significant results were received from holes testing both the north- and south-plunging elements of the Bombora lode system. These arise from the (respective) intersection of the steep and north- dipping "flat" mineralised faults withthe magnetite-rich parts of the quartz dolerite host rock.

A 1,115m-deep stratigraphic diamond drill hole in the southern part of the deposit delivered a Tura lode intercept of 9.7m at 1.57g/t Au in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite after a 400m down-plungestep-out. This result is encouraging and complements previous high- grade intersections on the Tura, Daisy and newly coined Brigalow Mick steep lodes. Deep drill testing of the steep lodes is embryonic.

Other reconnaissance drilling results in this report relate to the Claypan and Bombora South areas south of the Bombora deposit (Figure 2), where wide-spaced drilling returned up to 4m @ 1.49g/t Au. This is significant given the wide-spaced nature of the drilling. Follow-up drilling is planned.

Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said that the results provided more firm evidence of the strong potential to grow the 1Moz Resource# at Bombora.

"Drilling outside the 3.2km-long 1Moz Bombora deposit has been limited in scope to date mainly due to an early strategic focus on establishing and de-risking a large, shallow open pit resource," Mr Sanders said.

"But given the scale of the greenfields gold system, we are now prioritising resource growth.

"We are now applying our hard-won understanding of the shallow gold mineralisation to find more gold at depth and we are getting results. We are also about to drill for more shallow gold at places like the Kopai Prospect, which we are excited about.

"Our early objective with the drilling is discovery to lay a solid foundation for ongoing resource growth and to unlock the full potential of the 9km-long gold system."

Drilling Overview/Background/Strategy

A long term program of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling is underway targeting discovery and expansion below and along strike from the 1Moz open pit Resource# at Bombora. The Inferred component of the Resource (~20%)# remains partially drilled out at its northern, southern and depth extremities.

After ~240,000m of drilling, the Resource is open in all directions and extends to a vertical depth of 180m to 300m below surface.

3 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Reconnaissance drilling in late 2019 extended the overall length of the gold system at Lake Roe to 8.5km, identifying several new zones of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au to the north and south of the Bombora deposit, at the Kopai, Crescent and Claypan Prospects.

Two diamond drill rigs are currently conducting ongoing drilling on a ~300m-wide drill line spacing to assess the depth potential and to extend the structural framework established in the shallow part of the deposit ahead of further resource delineation drilling (Figure 1).

Figure 2: Bombora Deposit and Southern Extensions:

Drill location plan highlighting significant intersections at Claypan and Bombora Prospects

4 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Drill Program - Bombora Deeps

The Bombora Deeps drilling consists of:

  • one 1,115m-deep, northwest-orientatedstratigraphic diamond drill hole (BBDD0091) located in the southern part of the deposit, part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) co-fundeddrilling program. Assays are pending from 784m to end-of-hole;
  • five east-orientateddiamond drill holes drilled down-dipwithin the prospective fractionated dolerite host rock in the northern part of the deposit. This includes BBRD1236 at 592m depth, BBDD0092 at 1,002.7m depth, BBDD0093 at 810.5m depth and two drill holes currently in progress - BBDD0094 and BBDD0096. Assays are pending for most holes including BBDD0092 from 485m to end-of-hole and for BBDD0093, BBDD0094 and BBDD0096.

Results

Significant drill intersections are shown in Figures 1 to 3 and are tabled below (Table 1). Intersections with strong visual characteristics are described more fully in Appendix 2 (assays pending; eg. Photo 1). A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.

Hole No.

Northing

Interval

Au (g/t)

From (m)

BBDD0091

6600300

9.7

1.57

492.3

including

1.1

3.32

492.3

and

0.5

3.04

497

BBDD0092

6601879

10.6

3.77

153.4

including

3.15

12.35

153.4

including

0.75

25.29

153.4

0.8

13.53

155.75

1

30.21

182

including

0.35

85.35

182

10.85

1.04

359

including

2.25

2.44

367.6

BBDD0092W1

6601879

3.35

7.38

441

including

1.85

12.94

442.5

including

0.6

22.08

443.15

2.65

3.23

473.75

including

1

5.76

475.4

1

4.82

547

5

5.97

583.5

including

2.5

11.25

585

BBDD0092W2

6601879

3

2.16

445

including

1.42

4.02

445

including

0.32

13.38

446.1

3

11.51

479

including

2.46

14.01

479.54

including

0.56

51.55

480.5

*

BBRD1236

6603040

9

3.26

54

including

4

7.13

54

*

including

1

11.56

55

*

and

1

11.07

57

*

19

1.05

475

including

4.55

2.25

482.45

and

0.37

9.70

485.63

10.52

0.82

501

including

5

1.38

501

including

3

1.78

502

Table 1: Selected drill results: Bombora Deeps Drilling

(* denotes previously reported results)

5 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Assay results are pending or incomplete for all but one of the Bombora Deeps drill holes as detailed in Appendix 1.

Further details of the drilling are provided in Annexure 1. Drill holes that are drilled down-dip to the east are designed to stay in the prospective iron-rich quartz dolerite host unit for their duration. This enables cost-effective testing of all three gold lode orientations; flat, steep and west-dipping lodes.

Directional "wedging" was used in drill holes BBDD0092 and BBDD0093 to control the dip of the hole in order to keep it in the prospective iron-rich dolerite host rock. This results in W1, W2 or W3 drill hole suffixes. This practice also enables the twinning of parent drill hole intersections in areas of mineralisation. All diamond drill holes are orientated to clarify the mineralisation geometry.

Discussion

Significant results were received from holes testing the north- and south-plunging elements of the Bombora lode system that arise from the intersection of the respective steep and north-dipping "flat" mineralised faults with the magnetite-rich parts of the quartz dolerite host rock. These are described in detail below. The results materially enhance the potential for underground mining below the established open pit Resource and the Bombora deposit remains open in all directions.

Photo 1: Strong new flat lode in diamond drill core BBDD0096 384.7m - 394.7m (assays pending)

6 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Figure 3: Long-section looking west showing selected new and previous drill intersections (all intersections by down-hole length)

7 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

North Lode System

The strike length of high-grade gold mineralisation below the 1Moz open pit Resource# at Bombora has increased to over 2km following a 600m-longdown-plunge extension of the gold system to the north (Figure 1). Assay results are pending for many holes.

Multiple new sulphide lodes have been discovered up to 630m below surface.

The lode geometry evident in the shallow parts of the deposit appears to extend with regularity and at high-grade at depth and over distances along strike of ~1km for individual lode systems (eg. Pancake and North Point).

Short-range continuity and orientation of mineralisation is apparent in wedged daughter holes. Diamond drill hole BBDD0092W2, repeated the previous intersection in BBDD0092W1, broadly confirming the short-range continuity and orientation of the gold lode.

The shallow parts of BBDD0092 above ~250m intersected several west-dipping lodes in some areas (Appendix 1) that were not "seen" by the predominant west-orientated drill direction used to define the shallow open pit Resource. This is being further evaluated.

South Lode System (EIS diamond drill hole)

BBDD0091 is a 1,115m-deep,northwest-orientated stratigraphic diamond drill hole in the southern part of the deposit. The hole was designed to intersect the entire mine sequence and footwall units and to test the Tura lode with a 400m down-plungestep-out south of 6600830N (Figure 4). The hole was drilled as part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's EIS co- funded drilling program.

BBDD0091 intersected 9.7m at 1.57g/t Au in the upper part of the quartz dolerite where the magnetism is weak, before the primary magmatic titanomagnetite starts to appear in the sequence which controls the sulphidation and gold precipitation process. The low grade and weak alteration in this intercept is consistent with previous observations on Tura intersects in magnetite-poor units. Assays are pending from 784m.

The wide nature of the Tura intercept is encouraging as it demonstrates the strength and continuity of the Tura structure at depth after a 400m step-out. There is a high probability that high-grade mineralisation is present where the steep Tura structure intersects the lower, magnetite-rich part of the prospective quartz dolerite and further drilling is planned to assess this.

Drill Program - Claypan

The Claypan Prospect is located 1.3km southeast of Bombora (Figure 2).

Reconnaissance drilling at the Claypan Prospect was completed in February 2020. The drilling comprised fourteen shallow RC drill holes (2,334m; BBRC1437-1450), and one diamond drill hole (244m; BBDD0089).

8 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

The objective of drilling in this area was to locate and assess the bedrock source of a large 2.5km x 500m gold anomaly defined by previous aircore drilling (Figure 2). The targeted gold anomaly is partially coincident with a newly identified, Bombora Sill-like quartz dolerite, and has a gold pathfinder geochemical signature comparable with that associated with primary discoveries at Bombora and Crescent.

The drill holes were completed on an 80m drill hole spacing with a drill line spacing of 100m to 200m, angled -60 degrees to the west with selected step-outs on a wider spacing along quartz dolerite.

Significant drill intersections based on interim 4m composite results only are summarised below in Table 2 and are shown in Figure 2. One metre riffle split samples are pending. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.

Hole No.

Northing

Interval

Au (g/t)

From (m)

BBRC1439

6599100

4

0.92

128

BBRC1444

6598901

12

0.72

76

including

8

1.02

76

including

4

1.08

80

BBRC1445

6598898

including

8

1.17

80

including

4

1.47

84

BBRC1449

6598396

20

0.41

108

including

4

0.26

112

and

4

1.49

124

BBDD0089

6599104

including

1.9

0.95

113.4

and

2.04

1.09

125.96

Table 2: Selected drill results: Claypan reconnaissance drilling

The RC drilling returned anomalous results that are potentially significant given the wide-spaced, reconnaissance nature of the drilling. BBRC1449 identified primary mineralisation in quartz dolerite, the southern-most primary gold intersection to date.

Diamond drill hole BBDD0089 intersected a subhorizontal zone of shearing with associated quartz, sulphide and alteration adjacent to a lamprophyre dyke. In other areas at Bombora, flat lode- style mineralisation occurs in proximity to steep controlling faults that are regarded as the gold "feeders".

Multi-element assay data is currently being assessed in conjunction with the gold results to attempt to narrow down the steep controlling shear(s) thought to be associated with the mineralisation encountered. Further drilling will then be planned.

Drill Program - Bombora South

The Bombora South Prospect is located directly south of the Bombora deposit (Figure 2).

Drilling at the Bombora South Prospect consisted of twenty four shallow RC drill holes (2,471m; BBRC1451-1471), three diamond tails on pre-existing RC drill holes (690m; BBRD0016, BBRD0405 and BBRD1069), and two diamond drill holes from surface (501m; BBDD0088 and BBDD0090).

9 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

BBDD0090 was drilled specifically to pin down the dip of the Inlet Fault (Figure 2) to assist planning of BBDD0091, the EIS drill hole described in the Bombora Deeps section of this report.

The objective of the RC drilling in this area was to test an iron-rich basalt that was thought to be a potentially suitable host rock for gold within the large 2.5km x 500m gold anomaly defined by previous aircore drilling (Figure 2).

The RC drill holes were completed on a 40m drill hole spacing with a drill line spacing of 100m, angled -60 degrees to the west.

Significant drill intersections based on interim 4m composite results only are summarised below in Table 3 and are shown in Figure 2. One metre riffle split samples are pending. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1.

Hole No.

Northing

Interval

Au (g/t)

From (m)

BBRC1458

6599203

24

0.17

16

BBRC1459

6599200

16

0.80

32

including

12

1.00

32

including

4

1.80

36

BBRC1462

6599302

36

0.16

16

*

BBRD0405

6599800

20

1.66

26

including

7

3.40

26

*

including

1

15.82

26

*

BBDD0088

6598898

7

0.83

39

including

2

1.56

39

Table 3: Selected drill results: Bombora South reconnaissance drilling

(* denotes previously reported results)

The RC drilling returned anomalous results that are potentially significant given the wide-spaced, reconnaissance nature of the drilling. Multi-element assay data is pending.

BBDD0088 intersected oxidised sulphide-bearing dolerite associated with a steep shear ~3m away from BAC1061, an early aircore drill hole that intersected 2m @ 5.55g/t Au. Follow-up drilling is planned.

BBRD0405 was an east-angled (down the quartz dolerite) diamond drill hole which "tailed" (extended) BBRC0405 with the primary aim of testing for the source of significant mineralisation previously encountered in that hole (Table 3). No significant mineralisation was intersected. The Tura and Daisy steep lodes are believed to be located further east and were not tested by this hole.

Kopai Prospect/Regional Aircore Drilling

RC drilling is scheduled to commence in the coming week at the Kopai-Crescent area located ~3km north of Bombora. This drilling will provide the first meaningful test of a 2km-long zone containing multiple areas of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au with associated alteration identified in shallow reconnaissance drilling in late 2019 (ASX Releases 24 October 2019 and 31 January 2020).

10 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Figure 4: Crescent-Kopai plan showing significant drill results and interpreted geology over aeromagnetics

Tom Sanders

Executive Chairman

Breaker Resources NL

30 April 2020

For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au, or contact:

Investors/Shareholders

Media

Tom Sanders

Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read

Tel:

+61 8 9226 3666

Read Corporate

Email:

breaker@breakerresources.com.au

Tel: +61 8 9388 1474

11 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Michael Outhwaite and Tom Sanders, Competent Persons, who are Members of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy respectively. Mr Outhwaite is a consultant to Breaker Resources NL, and Mr Sanders is an executive of Breaker Resources NL that is engaged on an 80% of full time basis; they are also shareholders in the Company. Mr Outhwaite and Mr Sanders have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Outhwaite and Mr Sanders consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

#The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource is based on material announced to the ASX on 2 September 2019. Breaker confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Indicated

oxide

141,000

1.3

6,000

transitional

1,842,000

1.4

83,000

fresh

16,373,000

1.4

714,000

Total

18,356,000

1.4

803,000

Inferred

oxide

214,000

1.0

7,000

transitional

922,000

0.9

27,000

fresh

3,717,000

1.2

144,000

Total

4,853,000

1.1

178,000

Grand Total

23,210,000

1.3

981,000

Notes:

  • Reported at 0.50g/t Au cut-off
  • All figures rounded to reflect the appropriate level of confidence (apparent differences may occur due to rounding)

12 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

APPENDIX 1: Significant Drilling Results

Hole No.

Prospect

North

East

Depth

RL

Dip

Azim

From

To

Length

Gold g/t

Sample

BBDD0091

Bombora

6600300

459301

1115.9

313

-54

300

131

132

1

0.75

Half Core

Assays pending below 784m

177.5

178.1

0.6

0.79

Half Core

491

515

24

0.88

Half Core

including

492.3

514

21.7

0.96

Half Core

including

492.3

502

9.7

1.57

Half Core

including

492.3

493.4

1.1

3.32

Half Core

and

497

497.5

0.5

3.04

Half Core

and

506.7

514

7.3

0.69

Half Core

including

506.7

509

2.3

1.44

Half Core

including

507.25

509

1.75

1.65

Half Core

513

514

1

0.68

Half Core

662.5

663.4

0.9

0.94

Half Core

675.5

677

1.5

0.44

Half Core

688

689

1

0.43

Half Core

693.9

694.4

0.5

0.41

Half Core

730

731

1

0.38

Half Core

764.5

765.2

0.7

0.23

Half Core

BBDD0092

Bombora

6601888

458545

380.6

315

-58

90

33

64

31

0.63

Half Core

including

34.2

64

29.8

0.66

Half Core

including

35

36

1

0.87

Half Core

and

38.2

64

25.8

0.71

Half Core

including

38.2

52

13.8

0.98

Half Core

including

38.2

39

0.8

5.81

Half Core

and

50

52

2

3.05

Half Core

including

50.8

52

1.2

3.88

Half Core

and

53

54

1

0.57

Half Core

and

61

63

2

1.71

Half Core

71

72

1

0.11

Half Core

76

97.7

21.7

0.75

Half Core

including

76

77

1

0.47

Half Core

including

76

77

1

0.47

Half Core

and

83

89

6

1.40

Half Core

including

83

88

5

1.61

Half Core

including

83

85

2

3.21

Half Core

including

83.95

85

1.05

4.73

Half Core

including

83.95

84.47

0.52

6.19

Half Core

94

97.7

3.7

1.81

Half Core

and

97.3

97.7

0.4

14.19

Half Core

127

137.1

10.1

0.30

Half Core

including

127

129

2

0.45

Half Core

including

127

128

1

0.68

Half Core

and

135.7

136.1

0.4

3.76

Half Core

153.4

164

10.6

3.77

Half Core

including

153.4

156.55

3.15

12.35

Half Core

including

153.4

154.15

0.75

25.29

Half Core

and

155.75

156.55

0.8

13.53

Half Core

182

183

1

30.21

Half Core

including

182

182.35

0.35

85.35

Half Core

191

218

27

0.55

Half Core

including

191

198.9

7.9

0.72

Half Core

including

191

194

3

1.47

Half Core

including

191

192

1

2.73

Half Core

and

193.65

194

0.35

4.82

Half Core

and

198

198.9

0.9

0.66

Half Core

and

206

218

12

0.71

Half Core

including

207

207.5

0.5

1.27

Half Core

212

218

6

1.17

Half Core

including

212

213

1

2.66

Half Core

and

214.6

214.9

0.3

1.09

Half Core

and

216.8

218

1.2

1.96

Half Core

13 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Hole No.

Prospect

North

East

Depth

RL

Dip

Azim

From

To

Length

Gold g/t

Sample

BBDD0092

225

236

11

0.75

Half Core

(continued)

including

225

235.3

10.3

0.80

Half Core

234.4

235.3

0.9

6.76

Half Core

249.1

250.1

1

3.80

Half Core

260.5

260.75

0.25

6.57

Half Core

269

270.7

1.7

0.46

Half Core

including

269

269.7

0.7

0.54

Half Core

281

291

10

0.69

Half Core

including

284.5

291

6.5

1.01

Half Core

including

284.5

289.1

4.6

1.24

Half Core

including

284.5

285.3

0.8

2.33

Half Core

and

288.65

289.1

0.45

7.87

Half Core

306.75

314

7.25

0.45

Half Core

including

312.2

314

1.8

1.33

Half Core

321.5

327.3

5.8

1.62

Half Core

including

321.5

324.3

2.8

2.95

Half Core

including

321.5

321.85

0.35

19.68

Half Core

and

323.9

324.3

0.4

2.94

Half Core

339.5

370.7

31.2

0.59

Half Core

including

339.5

341.6

2.1

1.63

Half Core

including

339.5

340.55

1.05

2.37

Half Core

and

354

355

1

0.99

Half Core

and

359

369.85

10.85

1.04

Half Core

including

360.7

369.85

9.15

1.16

Half Core

and

367.6

369.85

2.25

2.44

Half Core

including

368.6

369.85

1.25

3.22

Half Core

and

379

380.56

1.56

1.40

Half Core

including

379

380.1

1.1

1.89

Half Core

including

379.7

380.1

0.4

4.45

Half Core

BBDD0092W1

Bombora

6601888

458545

600.7

315

-58

90

379.1

389

9.9

0.44

Half Core

Downhole wedge off BBDD0092

from 379.1m

including

379.1

382

2.9

1.05

Half Core

including

379.9

380.2

0.3

1.34

Half Core

and

381

382

1

2.21

Half Core

394

417

23

0.35

Half Core

including

394

396

2

0.52

Half Core

including

394

395

1

0.70

Half Core

403.5

406.75

3.25

1.03

Half Core

including

403.5

404.5

1

1.61

Half Core

and

406

406.75

0.75

2.25

Half Core

410.8

413

2.2

0.98

Half Core

including

410.8

411.5

0.7

2.47

Half Core

426.1

428.2

2.1

0.42

Half Core

including

426.1

426.7

0.6

0.99

Half Core

441

445

4

6.20

Half Core

including

441

444.35

3.35

7.38

Half Core

including

442.5

444.35

1.85

12.94

Half Core

including

443.15

443.75

0.6

22.08

Half Core

473.75

476.4

2.65

3.23

Half Core

including

473.75

474.5

0.75

3.67

Half Core

and

475.4

476.4

1

5.76

Half Core

500

501

1

2.17

Half Core

500

503

3

0.87

Half Core

514

515

1

2.58

Half Core

526.8

528.85

2.05

1.21

Half Core

including

527.8

528.85

1.05

1.92

Half Core

537

538

1

0.70

Half Core

547

548

1

4.82

Half Core

583.5

588.5

5

5.97

Half Core

including

585

586

1

19.21

Half Core

585

586.6

1.6

15.37

Half Core

585

587.5

2.5

11.25

Half Core

14 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Hole No.

Prospect

North

East

Depth

RL

Dip

Azim

From

To

Length

Gold g/t

Sample

BBDD0092W2

Bombora

6601888

458545

1002.7

315

-58

90

445

448

3

2.16

Half Core

Downhole wedge off

BBDD0092W1 from 443m

including

445

446.42

1.42

4.02

Half Core

Assays pending below 485m

including

446.1

446.42

0.32

13.38

Half Core

479

482

3

11.51

Half Core

including

479.54

482

2.46

14.01

Half Core

including

480.5

481.06

0.56

51.55

Half Core

BBDD0093

Bombora

6602520

458540

309.0

314

-65

337

Assays pending

BBDD0094

Bombora

6602160

458590

IP

~314

-58

90

In Progress

BBDD0096

Bombora

6602800

458546

IP

~314

-56

90

In Progress

BBDD0089

Claypan

6599104

459720

244.0

316

-61

270

113

115.3

2.3

0.81

Half Core

including

113.4

115.3

1.9

0.95

Half Core

including

113.4

114.3

0.9

1.70

Half Core

and

114.95

115.3

0.35

0.75

Half Core

120

121

1

0.39

Half Core

125.96

128

2.04

1.09

Half Core

including

125.96

127

1.04

1.57

Half Core

BBRC1437

Claypan

6599100

459480

198.0

316

-60

271

108

112

4

0.27

Composite

BBRC1438

Claypan

6599100

459560

198.0

316

-60

270

BBRC1439

Claypan

6599100

459640

150.0

316

-61

270

128

132

4

0.92

Composite

BBRC1440

Claypan

6598700

459400

198.0

319

-60

276

BBRC1441

Claypan

6598701

459475

198.0

319

-60

270

BBRC1442

Claypan

6599102

459488

102.0

316

-89

131

BBRC1443

Claypan

6598897

459443

102.0

318

-88

119

BBRC1444

Claypan

6598901

459901

150.0

317

-61

267

36

40

4

0.12

Composite

76

88

12

0.72

Composite

including

76

84

8

1.02

Composite

including

80

84

4

1.08

Composite

BBRC1445

Claypan

6598898

459982

150.0

317

-61

263

80

92

12

0.87

Composite

including

80

88

8

1.17

Composite

including

84

88

4

1.47

Composite

BBRC1446

Claypan

6598697

459560

198.0

319

-60

273

BBRC1447

Claypan

6598699

459639

198.0

318

-59

275

BBRC1448

Claypan

6598601

459897

198.0

318

-60

270

44

48

4

0.12

Composite

BBRC1449

Claypan

6598396

459898

150.0

319

-59

272

108

128

20

0.41

Composite

including

112

116

4

0.26

Composite

124

128

4

1.49

Composite

BBRC1450

Claypan

6597999

459878

144.0

321

-59

273

BBDD0088

Bombora South

6598898

459157

198.6

318

-60

268

39

46

7

0.83

Half Core

including

39

45

6

0.92

Half Core

including

39

41

2

1.56

Half Core

BBDD0090

Bombora South

6600214

458835

302.7

314

-60

149

47

48

1

0.72

Half Core

BBRC1451

Bombora South

6599103

459058

97.0

316

-59

271

BBRC1452

Bombora South

6599098

459093

100.0

316

-60

270

12

20

8

0.17

Composite

28

40

12

0.12

Composite

44

52

8

0.22

Composite

including

48

52

4

0.34

Composite

BBRC1453

Bombora South

6599101

459142

96.0

317

-59

269

16

20

4

0.17

Composite

52

56

4

0.19

Composite

BBRC1454

Bombora South

6599103

459175

90.0

317

-58

269

BBRC1455

Bombora South

6599103

459219

96.0

317

-60

275

32

40

8

0.31

Composite

including

32

36

4

0.38

Composite

BBRC1456

Bombora South

6599104

459256

96.0

317

-59

256

48

52

4

0.11

Composite

BBRC1457

Bombora South

6599203

459076

96.0

316

-60

273

20

24

4

0.20

Composite

BBRC1458

Bombora South

6599203

459196

120.0

317

-59

261

16

40

24

0.17

Composite

including

16

20

4

0.21

Composite

and

28

36

8

0.22

Composite

15 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Hole No.

Prospect

North

East

Depth

RL

Dip

Azim

From

To

Length

Gold g/t

Sample

BBRC1459

Bombora South

6599200

459280

102.0

317

-59

264

32

48

16

0.80

Composite

including

32

44

12

1.00

Composite

including

32

40

8

1.28

Composite

including

36

40

4

1.80

Composite

BBRC1460

Bombora South

6599203

459317

96.0

316

-59

271

40

44

4

0.14

Composite

BBRC1461

Bombora South

6599301

459175

102.0

316

-59

273

24

28

4

0.17

Composite

BBRC1462

Bombora South

6599302

459221

114.0

316

-59

270

16

52

36

0.16

Composite

including

20

24

4

0.43

Composite

BBRC1463

Bombora South

6599300

459259

120.0

316

-60

273

BBRC1464

Bombora South

6599301

459298

102.0

316

-59

272

44

52

8

0.23

Composite

including

44

48

4

0.35

Composite

BBRC1465

Bombora South

6599298

459339

102.0

316

-59

276

BBRC1466

Bombora South

6599202

459241

108.0

317

-59

265

BBRC1467

Bombora South

6599403

459217

114.0

315

-57

261

20

24

4

0.11

Composite

40

48

8

0.11

Composite

56

60

4

0.25

Composite

BBRC1468

Bombora South

6599397

459257

108.0

315

-60

271

20

28

8

0.12

Composite

BBRC1469

Bombora South

6599402

459301

96.0

315

-60

262

BBRC1470

Bombora South

6599398

459339

102.0

315

-59

265

48

52

4

0.26

Composite

BBRC1471

Bombora South

6599501

459238

102.0

314

-59

252

BBRC1472

Bombora South

6599499

459278

108.0

314

-59

257

BBRC1473

Bombora South

6599504

459317

102.0

314

-60

271

BBRC1474

Bombora South

6599501

459359

102.0

315

-59

274

80

84

4

0.35

Composite

BBRD0016

Bombora South

6599799

459348

348.6

314

-60

277

45

51

6

0.24

Riffle Split*

Diamond tail from 126.3m

including

45

50

5

0.25

Riffle Split*

including

45

46

1

0.34

Riffle Split*

56

60

4

0.18

Riffle Split*

including

56

57

1

0.20

Riffle Split*

BBRD0405

Bombora South

6599800

459032

516.7

313

-59

89

26

47

21

1.59

Riffle Split*

Diamond tail from 168.8m

including

26

46

20

1.66

Riffle Split*

including

26

33

7

3.40

Riffle Split*

including

26

27

1

15.82

Riffle Split*

31

32

1

3.34

Riffle Split*

34

35

1

1.25

Riffle Split*

36

37

1

1.23

Riffle Split*

39

40

1

1.11

Riffle Split*

503

503.5

0.5

0.34

Half Core

BBRD1069

Bombora South

6599655

458939

156.7

315

-60

90

54

55

1

0.19

Half Core

Diamond tail from 35.6m

67.13

67.8

0.67

0.26

Half Core

BBRD1236

Bombora North

6603040

458514

592.0

314

-60

91

54

63

9

3.26

Riffle Split*

Diamond tail from 197.1m

including

54

59

5

5.78

Riffle Split*

including

54

58

4

7.13

Riffle Split*

including

55

58

3

7.93

Riffle Split*

including

55

56

1

11.56

Riffle Split*

57

58

1

11.07

Riffle Split*

212

214

2

0.63

Half Core

including

213

214

1

0.87

Half Core

352

354

2

1.02

Half Core

including

352

353

1

1.73

Half Core

including

352

353

1

1.73

Half Core

368.5

370

1.5

2.77

Half Core

including

368.5

369.42

0.92

4.43

Half Core

405

406

1

0.57

Half Core

433.5

435

1.5

0.63

Half Core

including

433.5

434

0.5

1.01

Half Core

449.18

450.92

1.74

1.01

Half Core

including

449.18

450

0.82

1.32

Half Core

460.72

461

0.28

0.51

Half Core

464

494

30

0.74

Half Core

including

464

465

1

0.51

Half Core

16 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

Hole No.

Prospect

North

East

Depth

RL

Dip

Azim

From

To

Length

Gold g/t

Sample

BBRD1236

468

494

26

0.83

Half Core

(continued)

including

475

494

19

1.05

Half Core

including

475

487

12

1.39

Half Core

and

482.45

487

4.55

2.25

Half Core

including

485.63

486

0.37

9.70

Half Core

501

511.52

10.52

0.82

Half Core

including

501

506

5

1.38

Half Core

including

502

505

3

1.78

Half Core

and

511

511.52

0.52

1.16

Half Core

Appendix 1 Notes

  • One metre assay results are pending for all composite samples.
  • Grades estimated above a lower cut-off grade of 0.1g/t Au at Claypan and Bombora South areas given the reconnaissance nature of the drilling, or 0.5g/t Au at Bombora/Bombora North. No top assay cut has been used.
  • Mineralised widths shown are downhole distances. The estimated true width is unclear in most cases. Drilling in some areas does not adequately "see" mineralisation that is angled sub-parallel to the drill direction.
  • Further details are provided in Annexure 1.

17 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

APPENDIX 2: Significant Visual Results

HoleID

Northing

From

To

Interval

Host Rock

Lode Type

Description

BBDD0092W2

6601888

530.77

531.44

0.67

MQD

New flat lode

Weakly deformed quartz dolerite spotty with shallow north dip incl. 0.35m quartz vein; ~5% sulphides,

dominated by pyrrhotite in strong silica-albite ± carbonates alteration

592.3

594.6

2.3

MQD

New flat lode

Silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak to moderate deformation and 1% disseminated sulphides.

Multiple flat veining

594.6

602.9

8.3

New major flat lode

Silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak to moderate deformation and 7% disseminated sulphides.

Multiple flat veining. Interpreted as a new flat lode previously intersected in BBDD0092W1

605.75

608.2

2.45

MQD

New flat lode

Moderate silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak deformation, 5% disseminated sulphides and

centimetric flat quartz vein. This intersect is part of the new flat lode described above

734.25

735.7

1.45

MQD

New flat lode

Weakly to moderately deformed quartz dolerite with 5-7% sulphides, strong silica-albite ± carbonate

alteration and centimetric quartz veins, small new flat lode

Weakly deformed quartz dolerite showing discrete foliation, moderate to strong biotite-albite-carbonate

alteration and 1% to 5% disseminated pyrite throughout. The intersect includes one major 1.3m true width

BBDD0093W2

6602520

249.5

280

30.5

MQD

New major flat lode

flat quartz vein and one 20cm quartz calcite breccia, both mineralised with sulphides. At 261m and

277m, the deformation becomes locally strong with 15-20cm mineralised flat shears, confirming the

orientation of this new major flat lode. This lode was also intersected in BBDD0093 from 256m to 290m, with

similar deformation, alteration and mineralisation, but less veining.

Weakly deformed quartz dolerite with foliation, proximal silica-albite-biotite and distal biotite-albite-

319.4

322.6

3.2

MQD

West lode

carbonate alterations. The mineralisation is marked either by pyrrhotite and pyrite, disseminated or in

centimetric quartz veins. One speck of visible gold was observe in a quartz veinlet. This flat lode could

potentially be related to the Pancake lode

West-dipping structure intersected at the bottom of the prospective magnetite-rich quartz dolerite,

BBDD0093W3

6602520

493.35

495.45

2.1

MQD

West lode

showing biotite-albite-carbonate alteration, weak to moderate deformation marked by S-C fabric.

Includes ~15% quartz and quartz-calcite tension veins and up to 5% disseminated pyrrhotite and pyrite. This

structure is interpreted to be part of the Quarries corridor

1.8

85cm quartz vein in moderately deformed quartz dolerite indicating a west dipping structure. This interval

516.2

518

MQD

West lode

consists of a strong biotite-albite-carbonate alteration and ~3% disseminated sulphides. This structure is

interpreted to be part of the Quarries corridor

BBDD0094

6602160

441.2

442.02

0.82

MQD

Flat lode

Weak-moderately magnetic with weak-moderatelysilica-albite altered, with 1.5% py/po quartz-chlorite

In Progress

laminated veins. Oriented NW with a shallow dip.

442.77

443.5

0.73

MQD

Flat lode

Weak foliated, moderately magnetic; moderate biotite-carbonate-silica alteration; 5% po/py, 5% quartz-

sulphide veining

445.44

446.24

0.8

MQD

Flat lode

Weak-moderate foliation, moderate magnetic, biotite-carbonate-silica alteration; 15% quartz-sulphide

veins (445.64-446.89m flat orientation). 7.5% po/py

BBDD0096

6602800

378.4

388.5

10.1

MQD

New major flat lode

Moderately deformed selvedge zone, weak-moderate foliation E dipping, weak-moderate pervasive

In Progress

alteration with silica-albite, disseminated sulphides consistent with foliation py-po5-10%

388.5

389.9

1.4

MQD

Flat lode

Stacked flat quartz veins, W dipping structure, 2-3%py-po within grey-white zone, secondary zone (white)

with sharp contact,

389.9

390.48

0.58

MQD

Flat lode

Moderately deformed selvedge zone, weak-moderate foliation E dipping, weak-moderate pervasive

alteration with sial+bicb disseminated sulphides consistent with foliation py-po5-10%

390.48

392.1

1.62

MQD

Flat lode

Stacked flat quartz veins, W dipping structure, 1% py-po within grey-white zone, secondary zone (white)

with sharp contact

392.1

394.3

2.2

MQD

Flat lode

Moderate deformation zone with sial-bicb transitioning into strong chlorite alteration, cm scale quartz veins

dipping E, localized pumpellyite/clinozoisite? 2% py-po with trace cpy

1.06

Weak-moderate deformation zone, disseminated py-po5-10%,weak-moderate E dipping foliation and

415.7

416.76

MQD

Flat lode

local C plane is indicating a flat structure, moderate silica-albite alteration, distal coarse biotite, trace

chalcopyrite and secondary copper (azurite)?

416.76

417.05

0.29

QVN

West lode

Stacked flat quartz veins, W dipping structure, 3% py-po

418.91

419.6

0.69

MQD

Minor flat lode

Weak- moderate deformation zone, disseminated py-po3-6%,weak-moderate foliation E dipping,

moderate silica-biotite alteration, distal coarse biotite

Appendix 2 Notes

  • Mineralised widths shown are downhole distances. The estimated true width is unclear in most cases. Drilling in some areas does not adequately "see" mineralisation that is angled sub-parallel to the drill direction.
  • Key to abbreviations: py - pyrite; po - pyrrhotite; cpy - charcopyrite.
  • Further details are provided in Annexure 1.

18 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020

ANNEXURE 1: JORC Code (2012 Edition) Table 1

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg. cut

Holes were drilled to variable depth

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

dependent upon observation from the

specialised industry standard measurement

supervising geologist.

tools appropriate to the minerals under

RC samples were collected from a trailer

investigation, such as down hole gamma

or rig mounted cyclone by a green

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

plastic bag in 1m intervals and the dry

These examples should not be taken as

sample riffle split to produce a 3kg

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

representative sample which was placed

on the ground with the remaining bulk

sample in rows of 20. Any damp or wet

samples were kept in the green plastic

bag, placed in the rows of samples and

a representative spear or scoop sample

taken.

Diamond core is drilled HQ3, HQ or NQ2

dependent upon ground conditions.

Core is cut in half by a diamond saw on

site and half core is submitted for analysis

except duplicate samples which are

submitted as quarter core.

Include reference to measures taken to

Sampling was undertaken using Breaker

ensure sample representivity and the

Resources' (BRB) sampling protocols and

appropriate calibration of any

QAQC procedures in line with industry

measurement tools or systems used.

best practice, including standard and

duplicate samples.

Aspects of the determination of

RC samples were composited at 4m to

mineralisation that are Material to the

produce a bulk 3kg sample.

Public Report.

Half core samples were taken with a

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

diamond saw generally on 1m intervals

been done this would be relatively simple

or on geological boundaries where

(eg. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to

appropriate (minimum 0.4m to maximum

obtain 1m samples from which 3kg was

of 1.2m).

pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire

The 3kg composite samples were sent to

assay'). In other cases more explanation

MinAnalytical in Perth. Samples were

may be required, such as where there is

sorted, dried, crushed to 10mm,

coarse gold that has inherent sampling

pulverised to -75µm and split to produce

problems. Unusual commodities or

a 50g charge for fire assay analysis for

mineralisation types (eg. submarine

gold.

nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg. core, reverse circulation,

RC drilling was undertaken using a face-

techniques

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

sampling percussion hammer with 5½" bits.

Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg. core

Diamond core is HQ3, HQ or NQ2. Core is

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

orientated using Reflex orientation tools,

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

with core initially cleaned and pieced

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

together at the drill site, and fully

what method, etc.).

orientated by BRB field staff at Lake Roe.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core

RC drilling recoveries were visually

recovery

and chip sample recoveries and results

estimated as a semi-qualitative range

assessed.

and recorded on the drill log along with

moisture content.

19 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Diamond drillers measure core recoveries

for every drill run completed using either

three or six metre core barrels. The core

recovered is physically measured by

tape measure and the length is recorded

for every "run". Core recovery is

calculated as a percentage recovery.

Core recovery is confirmed by BRB staff

during core orientation activities on site

and recorded into the database.

Measures taken to maximise sample

RC holes were collared with a well-fitting

recovery and ensure representative nature

stuff box to ensure material to the outside

of the samples.

return was minimised. Drilling was

undertaken using auxiliary compressors

and boosters to keep the hole dry and lift

the sample to the sampling equipment.

Drill cyclone and splitter were cleaned

regularly between rod-changes if

required and after each hole to minimise

down hole or cross-hole contamination.

Various diamond drilling additives

(including muds and foams) have been

used to condition the drill holes to

maximise recoveries and sample quality.

Diamond drilling by nature collects

relatively uncontaminated core samples.

These are cleaned at the drill site to

remove drilling fluids and cuttings to

present clean core for logging and

sampling.

Whether a relationship exists between

There is no observable relationship

sample recovery and grade and whether

between recovery and grade, or

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential bias in the RC drilling at this

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

stage.

material.

There is no significant loss of material

reported in the mineralised parts of the

diamond core to date.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have

Drill holes were logged for lithology,

been geologically and geotechnically

alteration, mineralisation, structure,

logged to a level of detail to support

weathering, wetness and obvious

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

contamination by a geologist. Data is

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

then captured in a database

appropriate for mineral resource

estimation.

Whether logging is qualitative or

RC and diamond core logging is both

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

qualitative and quantitative in nature

channel, etc.) photography.

and captures downhole depth, colour,

lithology, texture, mineralogy,

mineralisation, alteration and other

features of the samples.

All cores are photographed in the core

tray, with individual photographs taken

of each tray both dry and wet.

The total length and percentage of the

All drill holes were logged in full.

relevant intersections logged.

20 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Core samples were cut in half using a

sampling

quarter, half or all core taken.

conventional diamond core saw. Half

techniques

core samples were collected for assay

and sample

except duplicate samples which are

preparation

quarter cut. An entire half core sample is

retained and stored in core trays.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

RC samples were split 87.5%-12.5% by a

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet

stand-alonemulti-tiered riffle splitter. The

or dry.

majority of the samples were recorded

as dry and minimal wet samples were

encountered. Sample duplicates were

obtained by re-splitting the remaining

bulk sample contained in a plastic bag in

the field using the multi-tier riffle splitter.

RC composite samples were collected

via spear sampling of the riffle split bulk

sample contained in green plastic bags.

For all sample types, the nature, quality

The samples were sent to an accredited

and appropriateness of the sample

laboratory for sample preparation and

preparation technique.

analysis. All samples were sorted, dried

pulverised to -75μm to produce a

homogenous representative 50g sub-

sample for analysis. A grind quality target

of 85% passing -75μm has been

established.

Quality control procedures adopted for all

RC samples were collected at 1m

sub-sampling stages to maximise

intervals and composited into 4m

representivity of samples.

samples using a spear to sample

individual metre bagged samples.

Diamond core sample intervals are

based on geological intervals typically

less than a nominal 1m.

Quality control procedures involved the

use of Certified Reference Materials

(CRM) along with sample duplicates

(submitted as quarter core). Selected

samples are also re-analysed to confirm

anomalous results.

MinAnalytical's QAQC included insertion

of certified standards, blanks, check

replicates and fineness checks to ensure

grind size of 85% passing -75µm as part of

their own internal procedures.

Measures taken to ensure that the

Sample duplicates for RC and diamond

sampling is representative of the in situ

drilling (quarter core) are taken at least

material collected, including for instance

three times in every 100 samples.

results for field duplicate/second-half

All samples submitted were selected to

sampling.

weigh less than 3kg to ensure total

preparation at the pulverisation stage.

Duplicate sample results are reviewed

regularly for both internal and external

reporting purposes.

21 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

The sample sizes are considered to be

the grain size of the material being

appropriate to correctly give an

sampled.

accurate indication of mineralisation

given the qualitative nature of the

technique and the style of gold

mineralisation sought.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

The analytical technique used a 50g fire

assay data

the assaying and laboratory procedures

assay and is appropriate to detect gold

and

used and whether the technique is

mineralisation. The use of fire assay is

laboratory

considered partial or total.

considered a total assay.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

No geophysical tools were used to

handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

determine any reported element

parameters used in determining the

concentrations.

analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations factors

applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

BRB inserted CRMs and duplicates into

adopted (eg. standards, blanks,

the sample sequence, which were used

duplicates, external laboratory checks)

at the frequency of three CRMs and

and whether acceptable levels of

three duplicates per 100 samples.

accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision

Sample preparation checks for fineness

have been established.

were carried out by the laboratory as

part of their internal procedures to

ensure the grind size of 85% passing

-75µm was being attained. Laboratory

QAQC involved the use of internal lab

standards using CRMs, blanks, splits and

replicates.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections

Alternative BRB personnel have verified

of sampling

by either independent or alternative

the significant results outlined in this

and

company personnel.

report. It is considered that the Company

assaying

is using industry standard techniques for

sampling and using independent

laboratories with the inclusion of

Company standards on a routine basis.

The use of twinned holes.

As discussed in text.

Documentation of primary data, data

Primary geological and sampling data

entry procedures, data verification, data

were recorded digitally and on hard

storage (physical and electronic)

copy respectively, and are subsequently

protocols.

transferred to a digital database where it

is validated by experienced database

personnel assisted by the geological

staff. Assay results are merged with the

primary data using established database

protocols run in house by BRB.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments or calibrations were

undertaken other than to average any

repeated analysis for each individual

sample.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Drill hole collars are initially located by

data points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

handheld GPS and then picked up by an

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

accredited surveyor. GPS elevation

locations used in Mineral Resource

values are corrected where necessary

estimation.

using a digital elevation model from a

LIDAR survey. Expected accuracy is +/-

4m for easting, northing and RL (GPS)

22 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

and +/- 0.1m or less for surveyed and

LIDAR elevation point data.

All RC and diamond holes are gyro

surveyed for rig alignment and downhole

at the completion of the hole.

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system is GDA94 MGA, Zone 51.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

As detailed above.

control.

Data

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Drill holes are variable spacings.

spacing and

Results.

Diamond drill holes are drilled selectively,

distribution

mainly to clarify structure or to assess the

depth potential.

Whether the data spacing and distribution

The reported drilling is reconnaissance in

is sufficient to establish the degree of

nature at this stage.

geological and grade continuity

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

Four metre composite samples were

applied.

taken for all RC holes via spearing. One

metre samples were riffle split when dry

or by a representative spear or scoop

sample when wet/damp.

No sample compositing has been

applied to diamond drill core.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling

Angled RC drilling and diamond drilling

of data in

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

has so far confirmed three mineralisation

relation to

structures and the extent to which this is

orientations. The extent, geometry and

geological

known, considering the deposit type.

plunge of the various structural

structure

"domains" and how they interact is still

being resolved. Further detailed drilling is

needed to confidently quantify the

degree of sample bias arising from drill

orientation (positive or negative).

If the relationship between the drilling

Sample bias arising from orientation is

orientation and the orientation of key

discussed above.

mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

RC and diamond drill samples submitted

security

security.

were systematically numbered and

recorded, bagged in labelled

polyweave sacks and dispatched in

batches to the laboratory's Kalgoorlie

facility by BRB personnel. The laboratory

confirms receipt of all samples on the

submission form on arrival.

All assay pulps are retained and stored in

a Company facility for future reference if

required.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No formal audits/reviews have been

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

conducted on sampling technique or

data to date. However a scanning of

sample quality (recovery, wetness and

23 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

contamination) as recorded by the

geologist on the drill rig against assay

results occurs with no obvious issues

identified to date.

SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location

The RC and diamond drill holes are

tenement

and ownership including agreements or

located on tenement M28/388, which is

and land

material issues with third parties such as

held 100% by BRB.

tenure status

joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

There are no material interests or issues

royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

associated with the tenement.

wilderness or national park and

environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time

The tenement is in good standing and no

of reporting along with any known

known impediments exist.

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Historical holders of the Project area

done by

exploration by other parties.

include Poseidon Gold, WMC, Mt Kersey

other parties

Mining and Great Gold Mines.

Vertical rotary air blast and aircore

drilling undertaken in the period 1991 to

1998 identified a zone of strong gold

anomalism that extends over a potential

distance of 4km under thin (5-10m) cover

(maximum grade of 4m at 0.71g/t Au).

Although the prospectivity of the trend

was recognised by previous explorers,

rigorous anomaly definition and

appropriate follow-up of encouraging

results did not occur, apparently due to

"non-geological" factors, including

inconvenient tenement boundaries at the

time of exploration and changes in

company priorities and market conditions.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style

BRB is targeting Archean orogenic gold

of mineralisation.

mineralisation near major faults.

Gold is associated with subsidiary faults of

the Claypan Shear Zone and occurs

preferentially in the Fe-rich part of a

fractionated dolerite in an area of shallow

(5m to 20m) transported cover. The

dolerite is folded into a domal geometry

between two major shear zones

("domain" boundaries) that converge

and bend in the vicinity of the project.

The main exploration target is high-grade

lode, stockwork, disseminated and

quartz vein gold mineralisation hosted by

24 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

different phases of the fractionated

dolerite.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to

Refer to Appendix 1 for significant results

Information

the understanding of the exploration results

from the RC and diamond drilling.

including a tabulation of the following

Drill hole locations are described in the

information for all Material drill holes:

body of the text, in Appendix 1 and on

easting and northing of the drill hole

related Figures.

collar;

elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in metres) of

the drill hole collar;

dip and azimuth of the hole;

down hole length and interception

depth;

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not

Material and this exclusion does not

detract from the understanding of the

report, the Competent Person should

clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

Grades are reported above a lower cut-

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

off grade of 0.1g/t Au in areas of

methods

minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of

reconnaissance drilling. In known

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

mineralisaed areas grades are reported

Material and should be stated.

above a nominal lower cut-off grade of

0.5g/t Au. No top-cuts have been

applied.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

All reported RC and diamond drill assay

short lengths of high grade results and

results have been length weighted

longer lengths of low grade results, the

(arithmetic length weighting).

procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be

shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

None undertaken.

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important

All drill hole intercepts are measured in

between

in the reporting of Exploration Results.

downhole metres (criteria for detailed

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

estimate of true width not yet at hand

widths and

unless otherwise stated). At this stage

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

intercept

the main primary mineralised structural

nature should be reported.

lengths

orientation(s) are still being ascertained

If it is not known and only the down hole

and are inconclusive.

lengths are reported, there should be a

The orientation of the drilling may

clear statement to this effect (eg. 'down

introduce some sampling bias (positive or

hole length, true width not known').

negative).

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with

Refer to Figures and Tables in the body of

scales) and tabulations of intercepts should

the text.

be included for any significant discovery

being reported These should include, but

not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional

views.

25 | P a g e

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Grades are reported above a lower cut-

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

off grade of 0.1g/t Au in areas of

representative reporting of both low and

reconnaissance drilling. In known

high grades and/or widths should be

mineralisaed areas grades are reported

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

above a nominal lower cut-off grade of

Exploration Results.

0.5g/t Au. No top-cuts have been

applied.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

There is no other substantive exploration

substantive

material, should be reported including (but

data.

exploration

not limited to): geological observations;

data

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further

Further work is planned as stated in this

work (eg. tests for lateral extensions or

announcement.

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future

drilling areas, provided this information is

not commercially sensitive.

26 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Breaker Resources NL published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 00:42:05 UTC
