Breaker Resources NL : Latest drilling hits extensive high-grade mineralisation at depth

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Latest drilling hits extensive high-grade mineralisation at depth Results of up to 14g/t Au set to underpin further growth; Strike length of high-grade gold below 1Moz open pit Resource# increased to over 2km Key Points Latest drilling intersects new sulphide lodes up to 630m below surface over a 2km strike length at the Bombora deposit within the Lake Roe Project near Kalgoorlie

Strong preliminary results include:

1.85m @ 12.94g/t Au from 442.5m in BBDD0092W1 2.5m @ 11.25g/t Au from 585m in BBDD0092W1 2.46m @ 14.01g/t Au from 479.54m in BBDD0092W2

Assay results are pending for four diamond drill holes with eight strong visual lode intersections

The results extend the known limits of the north-plunging gold lode system by 600m and demonstrate the strong potential to keep growing the 1Moz Bombora Resource #

north-plunging gold lode system by 600m and demonstrate the strong potential to keep growing the 1Moz Bombora Resource The testing of south plunging lode extensions at depth was advanced with a 400m step-out intercept on the Tura lode of 9.7m @ 1.57g/t Au. The width of intersection is encouraging given it is in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite

step-out intercept on the Tura lode of 9.7m @ 1.57g/t Au. The width of intersection is encouraging given it is in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite Diamond drilling ongoing with two rigs operating on 300m-spacedstep-out lines

300m-spacedstep-out lines RC drilling starts next week at Kopai-Crescent zone 3km north of Bombora; This will be the first serious test of a 2km-long zone with several areas of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) is pleased to report the discovery of multiple high-grade lodes which highlight the strong potential for ongoing growth in the 1Moz Resource# at the Bombora deposit at its Lake Roe Project, 100km east of Kalgoorlie. 12 Walker Avenue Telephone: +61 8 9226 3666 West Perth WA 6005 Facsimile: +61 8 9226 3668 PO Box 244 Email: breaker@breakerresources.com.au West Perth WA 6872 Website: www.breakerresources.com.au ASX Code: BRB ACN: 145 011 178 e g a P | 2 Figure 1: Perspective view of new and previous drilling below 200 metres below surface (mbs) in relation to known wire-framed lodes in shallow part of Bombora deposit and new interpreted lodes at depth ANNOUNCEMENT ASX 2020 April 30 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 The latest results extend the known strike length of the high-grade mineralisation and materially enhance the depth potential below the northern part of the 1Moz open pit Resource# to 2km (Figures 1 and 3). Other lodes with similar strong visual characteristics were also intersected belowthe new high- grade lodes andin several other drill holes below the northern part of the open pit Resource (assays pending). Significant results were received from holes testing both the north- and south-plunging elements of the Bombora lode system. These arise from the (respective) intersection of the steep and north- dipping "flat" mineralised faults withthe magnetite-rich parts of the quartz dolerite host rock. A 1,115m-deep stratigraphic diamond drill hole in the southern part of the deposit delivered a Tura lode intercept of 9.7m at 1.57g/t Au in the upper, less prospective part of the quartz dolerite after a 400m down-plungestep-out. This result is encouraging and complements previous high- grade intersections on the Tura, Daisy and newly coined Brigalow Mick steep lodes. Deep drill testing of the steep lodes is embryonic. Other reconnaissance drilling results in this report relate to the Claypan and Bombora South areas south of the Bombora deposit (Figure 2), where wide-spaced drilling returned up to 4m @ 1.49g/t Au. This is significant given the wide-spaced nature of the drilling. Follow-up drilling is planned. Breaker Executive Chairman Tom Sanders said that the results provided more firm evidence of the strong potential to grow the 1Moz Resource# at Bombora. "Drilling outside the 3.2km-long 1Moz Bombora deposit has been limited in scope to date mainly due to an early strategic focus on establishing and de-risking a large, shallow open pit resource," Mr Sanders said. "But given the scale of the greenfields gold system, we are now prioritising resource growth. "We are now applying our hard-won understanding of the shallow gold mineralisation to find more gold at depth and we are getting results. We are also about to drill for more shallow gold at places like the Kopai Prospect, which we are excited about. "Our early objective with the drilling is discovery to lay a solid foundation for ongoing resource growth and to unlock the full potential of the 9km-long gold system." Drilling Overview/Background/Strategy A long term program of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling is underway targeting discovery and expansion below and along strike from the 1Moz open pit Resource# at Bombora. The Inferred component of the Resource (~20%)# remains partially drilled out at its northern, southern and depth extremities. After ~240,000m of drilling, the Resource is open in all directions and extends to a vertical depth of 180m to 300m below surface. 3 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Reconnaissance drilling in late 2019 extended the overall length of the gold system at Lake Roe to 8.5km, identifying several new zones of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au to the north and south of the Bombora deposit, at the Kopai, Crescent and Claypan Prospects. Two diamond drill rigs are currently conducting ongoing drilling on a ~300m-wide drill line spacing to assess the depth potential and to extend the structural framework established in the shallow part of the deposit ahead of further resource delineation drilling (Figure 1). Figure 2: Bombora Deposit and Southern Extensions: Drill location plan highlighting significant intersections at Claypan and Bombora Prospects 4 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Drill Program - Bombora Deeps The Bombora Deeps drilling consists of: one 1,115m-deep, northwest-orientated stratigraphic diamond drill hole (BBDD0091) located in the southern part of the deposit, part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's Exploration Incentive Scheme ( EIS ) co-funded drilling program. Assays are pending from 784m to end-of-hole;

Assays are pending from 784m to end-of-hole; five east-orientated diamond drill holes drilled down-dip within the prospective fractionated dolerite host rock in the northern part of the deposit. This includes BBRD1236 at 592m depth, BBDD0092 at 1,002.7m depth, BBDD0093 at 810.5m depth and two drill holes currently in progress - BBDD0094 and BBDD0096. Assays are pending for most holes including BBDD0092 from 485m to end-of-hole and for BBDD0093, BBDD0094 and BBDD0096 . Results Significant drill intersections are shown in Figures 1 to 3 and are tabled below (Table 1). Intersections with strong visual characteristics are described more fully in Appendix 2 (assays pending; eg. Photo 1). A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1. Hole No. Northing Interval Au (g/t) From (m) BBDD0091 6600300 9.7 1.57 492.3 including 1.1 3.32 492.3 and 0.5 3.04 497 BBDD0092 6601879 10.6 3.77 153.4 including 3.15 12.35 153.4 including 0.75 25.29 153.4 0.8 13.53 155.75 1 30.21 182 including 0.35 85.35 182 10.85 1.04 359 including 2.25 2.44 367.6 BBDD0092W1 6601879 3.35 7.38 441 including 1.85 12.94 442.5 including 0.6 22.08 443.15 2.65 3.23 473.75 including 1 5.76 475.4 1 4.82 547 5 5.97 583.5 including 2.5 11.25 585 BBDD0092W2 6601879 3 2.16 445 including 1.42 4.02 445 including 0.32 13.38 446.1 3 11.51 479 including 2.46 14.01 479.54 including 0.56 51.55 480.5 * BBRD1236 6603040 9 3.26 54 including 4 7.13 54 * including 1 11.56 55 * and 1 11.07 57 * 19 1.05 475 including 4.55 2.25 482.45 and 0.37 9.70 485.63 10.52 0.82 501 including 5 1.38 501 including 3 1.78 502 Table 1: Selected drill results: Bombora Deeps Drilling (* denotes previously reported results) 5 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Assay results are pending or incomplete for all but one of the Bombora Deeps drill holes as detailed in Appendix 1. Further details of the drilling are provided in Annexure 1. Drill holes that are drilled down-dip to the east are designed to stay in the prospective iron-rich quartz dolerite host unit for their duration. This enables cost-effective testing of all three gold lode orientations; flat, steep and west-dipping lodes. Directional "wedging" was used in drill holes BBDD0092 and BBDD0093 to control the dip of the hole in order to keep it in the prospective iron-rich dolerite host rock. This results in W1, W2 or W3 drill hole suffixes. This practice also enables the twinning of parent drill hole intersections in areas of mineralisation. All diamond drill holes are orientated to clarify the mineralisation geometry. Discussion Significant results were received from holes testing the north- and south-plunging elements of the Bombora lode system that arise from the intersection of the respective steep and north-dipping "flat" mineralised faults with the magnetite-rich parts of the quartz dolerite host rock. These are described in detail below. The results materially enhance the potential for underground mining below the established open pit Resource and the Bombora deposit remains open in all directions. Photo 1: Strong new flat lode in diamond drill core BBDD0096 384.7m - 394.7m (assays pending) 6 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Figure 3: Long-section looking west showing selected new and previous drill intersections (all intersections by down-hole length) 7 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 North Lode System The strike length of high-grade gold mineralisation below the 1Moz open pit Resource# at Bombora has increased to over 2km following a 600m-longdown-plunge extension of the gold system to the north (Figure 1). Assay results are pending for many holes. Multiple new sulphide lodes have been discovered up to 630m below surface. The lode geometry evident in the shallow parts of the deposit appears to extend with regularity and at high-grade at depth and over distances along strike of ~1km for individual lode systems (eg. Pancake and North Point). Short-range continuity and orientation of mineralisation is apparent in wedged daughter holes. Diamond drill hole BBDD0092W2, repeated the previous intersection in BBDD0092W1, broadly confirming the short-range continuity and orientation of the gold lode. The shallow parts of BBDD0092 above ~250m intersected several west-dipping lodes in some areas (Appendix 1) that were not "seen" by the predominant west-orientated drill direction used to define the shallow open pit Resource. This is being further evaluated. South Lode System (EIS diamond drill hole) BBDD0091 is a 1,115m-deep,northwest-orientated stratigraphic diamond drill hole in the southern part of the deposit. The hole was designed to intersect the entire mine sequence and footwall units and to test the Tura lode with a 400m down-plungestep-out south of 6600830N (Figure 4). The hole was drilled as part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety's EIS co- funded drilling program. BBDD0091 intersected 9.7m at 1.57g/t Au in the upper part of the quartz dolerite where the magnetism is weak, before the primary magmatic titanomagnetite starts to appear in the sequence which controls the sulphidation and gold precipitation process. The low grade and weak alteration in this intercept is consistent with previous observations on Tura intersects in magnetite-poor units. Assays are pending from 784m. The wide nature of the Tura intercept is encouraging as it demonstrates the strength and continuity of the Tura structure at depth after a 400m step-out. There is a high probability that high-grade mineralisation is present where the steep Tura structure intersects the lower, magnetite-rich part of the prospective quartz dolerite and further drilling is planned to assess this. Drill Program - Claypan The Claypan Prospect is located 1.3km southeast of Bombora (Figure 2). Reconnaissance drilling at the Claypan Prospect was completed in February 2020. The drilling comprised fourteen shallow RC drill holes (2,334m; BBRC1437-1450), and one diamond drill hole (244m; BBDD0089). 8 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 The objective of drilling in this area was to locate and assess the bedrock source of a large 2.5km x 500m gold anomaly defined by previous aircore drilling (Figure 2). The targeted gold anomaly is partially coincident with a newly identified, Bombora Sill-like quartz dolerite, and has a gold pathfinder geochemical signature comparable with that associated with primary discoveries at Bombora and Crescent. The drill holes were completed on an 80m drill hole spacing with a drill line spacing of 100m to 200m, angled -60 degrees to the west with selected step-outs on a wider spacing along quartz dolerite. Significant drill intersections based on interim 4m composite results only are summarised below in Table 2 and are shown in Figure 2. One metre riffle split samples are pending. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1. Hole No. Northing Interval Au (g/t) From (m) BBRC1439 6599100 4 0.92 128 BBRC1444 6598901 12 0.72 76 including 8 1.02 76 including 4 1.08 80 BBRC1445 6598898 including 8 1.17 80 including 4 1.47 84 BBRC1449 6598396 20 0.41 108 including 4 0.26 112 and 4 1.49 124 BBDD0089 6599104 including 1.9 0.95 113.4 and 2.04 1.09 125.96 Table 2: Selected drill results: Claypan reconnaissance drilling The RC drilling returned anomalous results that are potentially significant given the wide-spaced, reconnaissance nature of the drilling. BBRC1449 identified primary mineralisation in quartz dolerite, the southern-most primary gold intersection to date. Diamond drill hole BBDD0089 intersected a subhorizontal zone of shearing with associated quartz, sulphide and alteration adjacent to a lamprophyre dyke. In other areas at Bombora, flat lode- style mineralisation occurs in proximity to steep controlling faults that are regarded as the gold "feeders". Multi-element assay data is currently being assessed in conjunction with the gold results to attempt to narrow down the steep controlling shear(s) thought to be associated with the mineralisation encountered. Further drilling will then be planned. Drill Program - Bombora South The Bombora South Prospect is located directly south of the Bombora deposit (Figure 2). Drilling at the Bombora South Prospect consisted of twenty four shallow RC drill holes (2,471m; BBRC1451-1471), three diamond tails on pre-existing RC drill holes (690m; BBRD0016, BBRD0405 and BBRD1069), and two diamond drill holes from surface (501m; BBDD0088 and BBDD0090). 9 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 BBDD0090 was drilled specifically to pin down the dip of the Inlet Fault (Figure 2) to assist planning of BBDD0091, the EIS drill hole described in the Bombora Deeps section of this report. The objective of the RC drilling in this area was to test an iron-rich basalt that was thought to be a potentially suitable host rock for gold within the large 2.5km x 500m gold anomaly defined by previous aircore drilling (Figure 2). The RC drill holes were completed on a 40m drill hole spacing with a drill line spacing of 100m, angled -60 degrees to the west. Significant drill intersections based on interim 4m composite results only are summarised below in Table 3 and are shown in Figure 2. One metre riffle split samples are pending. A full list of significant results is provided in Appendix 1. Hole No. Northing Interval Au (g/t) From (m) BBRC1458 6599203 24 0.17 16 BBRC1459 6599200 16 0.80 32 including 12 1.00 32 including 4 1.80 36 BBRC1462 6599302 36 0.16 16 * BBRD0405 6599800 20 1.66 26 including 7 3.40 26 * including 1 15.82 26 * BBDD0088 6598898 7 0.83 39 including 2 1.56 39 Table 3: Selected drill results: Bombora South reconnaissance drilling (* denotes previously reported results) The RC drilling returned anomalous results that are potentially significant given the wide-spaced, reconnaissance nature of the drilling. Multi-element assay data is pending. BBDD0088 intersected oxidised sulphide-bearing dolerite associated with a steep shear ~3m away from BAC1061, an early aircore drill hole that intersected 2m @ 5.55g/t Au. Follow-up drilling is planned. BBRD0405 was an east-angled (down the quartz dolerite) diamond drill hole which "tailed" (extended) BBRC0405 with the primary aim of testing for the source of significant mineralisation previously encountered in that hole (Table 3). No significant mineralisation was intersected. The Tura and Daisy steep lodes are believed to be located further east and were not tested by this hole. Kopai Prospect/Regional Aircore Drilling RC drilling is scheduled to commence in the coming week at the Kopai-Crescent area located ~3km north of Bombora. This drilling will provide the first meaningful test of a 2km-long zone containing multiple areas of shallow bedrock gold grading >1g/t Au with associated alteration identified in shallow reconnaissance drilling in late 2019 (ASX Releases 24 October 2019 and 31 January 2020). 10 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Figure 4: Crescent-Kopai plan showing significant drill results and interpreted geology over aeromagnetics Tom Sanders Executive Chairman Breaker Resources NL 30 April 2020 For further information on Breaker Resources NL please visit the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au, or contact: Investors/Shareholders Media Tom Sanders Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read Tel: +61 8 9226 3666 Read Corporate Email: breaker@breakerresources.com.au Tel: +61 8 9388 1474 11 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Michael Outhwaite and Tom Sanders, Competent Persons, who are Members of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy respectively. Mr Outhwaite is a consultant to Breaker Resources NL, and Mr Sanders is an executive of Breaker Resources NL that is engaged on an 80% of full time basis; they are also shareholders in the Company. Mr Outhwaite and Mr Sanders have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Outhwaite and Mr Sanders consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. #The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource is based on material announced to the ASX on 2 September 2019. Breaker confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate in the market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Tonnes Grade Ounces Indicated oxide 141,000 1.3 6,000 transitional 1,842,000 1.4 83,000 fresh 16,373,000 1.4 714,000 Total 18,356,000 1.4 803,000 Inferred oxide 214,000 1.0 7,000 transitional 922,000 0.9 27,000 fresh 3,717,000 1.2 144,000 Total 4,853,000 1.1 178,000 Grand Total 23,210,000 1.3 981,000 Notes: Reported at 0.50g/t Au cut-off

cut-off All figures rounded to reflect the appropriate level of confidence (apparent differences may occur due to rounding) 12 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 APPENDIX 1: Significant Drilling Results Hole No. Prospect North East Depth RL Dip Azim From To Length Gold g/t Sample BBDD0091 Bombora 6600300 459301 1115.9 313 -54 300 131 132 1 0.75 Half Core Assays pending below 784m 177.5 178.1 0.6 0.79 Half Core 491 515 24 0.88 Half Core including 492.3 514 21.7 0.96 Half Core including 492.3 502 9.7 1.57 Half Core including 492.3 493.4 1.1 3.32 Half Core and 497 497.5 0.5 3.04 Half Core and 506.7 514 7.3 0.69 Half Core including 506.7 509 2.3 1.44 Half Core including 507.25 509 1.75 1.65 Half Core 513 514 1 0.68 Half Core 662.5 663.4 0.9 0.94 Half Core 675.5 677 1.5 0.44 Half Core 688 689 1 0.43 Half Core 693.9 694.4 0.5 0.41 Half Core 730 731 1 0.38 Half Core 764.5 765.2 0.7 0.23 Half Core BBDD0092 Bombora 6601888 458545 380.6 315 -58 90 33 64 31 0.63 Half Core including 34.2 64 29.8 0.66 Half Core including 35 36 1 0.87 Half Core and 38.2 64 25.8 0.71 Half Core including 38.2 52 13.8 0.98 Half Core including 38.2 39 0.8 5.81 Half Core and 50 52 2 3.05 Half Core including 50.8 52 1.2 3.88 Half Core and 53 54 1 0.57 Half Core and 61 63 2 1.71 Half Core 71 72 1 0.11 Half Core 76 97.7 21.7 0.75 Half Core including 76 77 1 0.47 Half Core including 76 77 1 0.47 Half Core and 83 89 6 1.40 Half Core including 83 88 5 1.61 Half Core including 83 85 2 3.21 Half Core including 83.95 85 1.05 4.73 Half Core including 83.95 84.47 0.52 6.19 Half Core 94 97.7 3.7 1.81 Half Core and 97.3 97.7 0.4 14.19 Half Core 127 137.1 10.1 0.30 Half Core including 127 129 2 0.45 Half Core including 127 128 1 0.68 Half Core and 135.7 136.1 0.4 3.76 Half Core 153.4 164 10.6 3.77 Half Core including 153.4 156.55 3.15 12.35 Half Core including 153.4 154.15 0.75 25.29 Half Core and 155.75 156.55 0.8 13.53 Half Core 182 183 1 30.21 Half Core including 182 182.35 0.35 85.35 Half Core 191 218 27 0.55 Half Core including 191 198.9 7.9 0.72 Half Core including 191 194 3 1.47 Half Core including 191 192 1 2.73 Half Core and 193.65 194 0.35 4.82 Half Core and 198 198.9 0.9 0.66 Half Core and 206 218 12 0.71 Half Core including 207 207.5 0.5 1.27 Half Core 212 218 6 1.17 Half Core including 212 213 1 2.66 Half Core and 214.6 214.9 0.3 1.09 Half Core and 216.8 218 1.2 1.96 Half Core 13 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Hole No. Prospect North East Depth RL Dip Azim From To Length Gold g/t Sample BBDD0092 225 236 11 0.75 Half Core (continued) including 225 235.3 10.3 0.80 Half Core 234.4 235.3 0.9 6.76 Half Core 249.1 250.1 1 3.80 Half Core 260.5 260.75 0.25 6.57 Half Core 269 270.7 1.7 0.46 Half Core including 269 269.7 0.7 0.54 Half Core 281 291 10 0.69 Half Core including 284.5 291 6.5 1.01 Half Core including 284.5 289.1 4.6 1.24 Half Core including 284.5 285.3 0.8 2.33 Half Core and 288.65 289.1 0.45 7.87 Half Core 306.75 314 7.25 0.45 Half Core including 312.2 314 1.8 1.33 Half Core 321.5 327.3 5.8 1.62 Half Core including 321.5 324.3 2.8 2.95 Half Core including 321.5 321.85 0.35 19.68 Half Core and 323.9 324.3 0.4 2.94 Half Core 339.5 370.7 31.2 0.59 Half Core including 339.5 341.6 2.1 1.63 Half Core including 339.5 340.55 1.05 2.37 Half Core and 354 355 1 0.99 Half Core and 359 369.85 10.85 1.04 Half Core including 360.7 369.85 9.15 1.16 Half Core and 367.6 369.85 2.25 2.44 Half Core including 368.6 369.85 1.25 3.22 Half Core and 379 380.56 1.56 1.40 Half Core including 379 380.1 1.1 1.89 Half Core including 379.7 380.1 0.4 4.45 Half Core BBDD0092W1 Bombora 6601888 458545 600.7 315 -58 90 379.1 389 9.9 0.44 Half Core Downhole wedge off BBDD0092 from 379.1m including 379.1 382 2.9 1.05 Half Core including 379.9 380.2 0.3 1.34 Half Core and 381 382 1 2.21 Half Core 394 417 23 0.35 Half Core including 394 396 2 0.52 Half Core including 394 395 1 0.70 Half Core 403.5 406.75 3.25 1.03 Half Core including 403.5 404.5 1 1.61 Half Core and 406 406.75 0.75 2.25 Half Core 410.8 413 2.2 0.98 Half Core including 410.8 411.5 0.7 2.47 Half Core 426.1 428.2 2.1 0.42 Half Core including 426.1 426.7 0.6 0.99 Half Core 441 445 4 6.20 Half Core including 441 444.35 3.35 7.38 Half Core including 442.5 444.35 1.85 12.94 Half Core including 443.15 443.75 0.6 22.08 Half Core 473.75 476.4 2.65 3.23 Half Core including 473.75 474.5 0.75 3.67 Half Core and 475.4 476.4 1 5.76 Half Core 500 501 1 2.17 Half Core 500 503 3 0.87 Half Core 514 515 1 2.58 Half Core 526.8 528.85 2.05 1.21 Half Core including 527.8 528.85 1.05 1.92 Half Core 537 538 1 0.70 Half Core 547 548 1 4.82 Half Core 583.5 588.5 5 5.97 Half Core including 585 586 1 19.21 Half Core 585 586.6 1.6 15.37 Half Core 585 587.5 2.5 11.25 Half Core 14 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Hole No. Prospect North East Depth RL Dip Azim From To Length Gold g/t Sample BBDD0092W2 Bombora 6601888 458545 1002.7 315 -58 90 445 448 3 2.16 Half Core Downhole wedge off BBDD0092W1 from 443m including 445 446.42 1.42 4.02 Half Core Assays pending below 485m including 446.1 446.42 0.32 13.38 Half Core 479 482 3 11.51 Half Core including 479.54 482 2.46 14.01 Half Core including 480.5 481.06 0.56 51.55 Half Core BBDD0093 Bombora 6602520 458540 309.0 314 -65 337 Assays pending BBDD0094 Bombora 6602160 458590 IP ~314 -58 90 In Progress BBDD0096 Bombora 6602800 458546 IP ~314 -56 90 In Progress BBDD0089 Claypan 6599104 459720 244.0 316 -61 270 113 115.3 2.3 0.81 Half Core including 113.4 115.3 1.9 0.95 Half Core including 113.4 114.3 0.9 1.70 Half Core and 114.95 115.3 0.35 0.75 Half Core 120 121 1 0.39 Half Core 125.96 128 2.04 1.09 Half Core including 125.96 127 1.04 1.57 Half Core BBRC1437 Claypan 6599100 459480 198.0 316 -60 271 108 112 4 0.27 Composite BBRC1438 Claypan 6599100 459560 198.0 316 -60 270 BBRC1439 Claypan 6599100 459640 150.0 316 -61 270 128 132 4 0.92 Composite BBRC1440 Claypan 6598700 459400 198.0 319 -60 276 BBRC1441 Claypan 6598701 459475 198.0 319 -60 270 BBRC1442 Claypan 6599102 459488 102.0 316 -89 131 BBRC1443 Claypan 6598897 459443 102.0 318 -88 119 BBRC1444 Claypan 6598901 459901 150.0 317 -61 267 36 40 4 0.12 Composite 76 88 12 0.72 Composite including 76 84 8 1.02 Composite including 80 84 4 1.08 Composite BBRC1445 Claypan 6598898 459982 150.0 317 -61 263 80 92 12 0.87 Composite including 80 88 8 1.17 Composite including 84 88 4 1.47 Composite BBRC1446 Claypan 6598697 459560 198.0 319 -60 273 BBRC1447 Claypan 6598699 459639 198.0 318 -59 275 BBRC1448 Claypan 6598601 459897 198.0 318 -60 270 44 48 4 0.12 Composite BBRC1449 Claypan 6598396 459898 150.0 319 -59 272 108 128 20 0.41 Composite including 112 116 4 0.26 Composite 124 128 4 1.49 Composite BBRC1450 Claypan 6597999 459878 144.0 321 -59 273 BBDD0088 Bombora South 6598898 459157 198.6 318 -60 268 39 46 7 0.83 Half Core including 39 45 6 0.92 Half Core including 39 41 2 1.56 Half Core BBDD0090 Bombora South 6600214 458835 302.7 314 -60 149 47 48 1 0.72 Half Core BBRC1451 Bombora South 6599103 459058 97.0 316 -59 271 BBRC1452 Bombora South 6599098 459093 100.0 316 -60 270 12 20 8 0.17 Composite 28 40 12 0.12 Composite 44 52 8 0.22 Composite including 48 52 4 0.34 Composite BBRC1453 Bombora South 6599101 459142 96.0 317 -59 269 16 20 4 0.17 Composite 52 56 4 0.19 Composite BBRC1454 Bombora South 6599103 459175 90.0 317 -58 269 BBRC1455 Bombora South 6599103 459219 96.0 317 -60 275 32 40 8 0.31 Composite including 32 36 4 0.38 Composite BBRC1456 Bombora South 6599104 459256 96.0 317 -59 256 48 52 4 0.11 Composite BBRC1457 Bombora South 6599203 459076 96.0 316 -60 273 20 24 4 0.20 Composite BBRC1458 Bombora South 6599203 459196 120.0 317 -59 261 16 40 24 0.17 Composite including 16 20 4 0.21 Composite and 28 36 8 0.22 Composite 15 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Hole No. Prospect North East Depth RL Dip Azim From To Length Gold g/t Sample BBRC1459 Bombora South 6599200 459280 102.0 317 -59 264 32 48 16 0.80 Composite including 32 44 12 1.00 Composite including 32 40 8 1.28 Composite including 36 40 4 1.80 Composite BBRC1460 Bombora South 6599203 459317 96.0 316 -59 271 40 44 4 0.14 Composite BBRC1461 Bombora South 6599301 459175 102.0 316 -59 273 24 28 4 0.17 Composite BBRC1462 Bombora South 6599302 459221 114.0 316 -59 270 16 52 36 0.16 Composite including 20 24 4 0.43 Composite BBRC1463 Bombora South 6599300 459259 120.0 316 -60 273 BBRC1464 Bombora South 6599301 459298 102.0 316 -59 272 44 52 8 0.23 Composite including 44 48 4 0.35 Composite BBRC1465 Bombora South 6599298 459339 102.0 316 -59 276 BBRC1466 Bombora South 6599202 459241 108.0 317 -59 265 BBRC1467 Bombora South 6599403 459217 114.0 315 -57 261 20 24 4 0.11 Composite 40 48 8 0.11 Composite 56 60 4 0.25 Composite BBRC1468 Bombora South 6599397 459257 108.0 315 -60 271 20 28 8 0.12 Composite BBRC1469 Bombora South 6599402 459301 96.0 315 -60 262 BBRC1470 Bombora South 6599398 459339 102.0 315 -59 265 48 52 4 0.26 Composite BBRC1471 Bombora South 6599501 459238 102.0 314 -59 252 BBRC1472 Bombora South 6599499 459278 108.0 314 -59 257 BBRC1473 Bombora South 6599504 459317 102.0 314 -60 271 BBRC1474 Bombora South 6599501 459359 102.0 315 -59 274 80 84 4 0.35 Composite BBRD0016 Bombora South 6599799 459348 348.6 314 -60 277 45 51 6 0.24 Riffle Split* Diamond tail from 126.3m including 45 50 5 0.25 Riffle Split* including 45 46 1 0.34 Riffle Split* 56 60 4 0.18 Riffle Split* including 56 57 1 0.20 Riffle Split* BBRD0405 Bombora South 6599800 459032 516.7 313 -59 89 26 47 21 1.59 Riffle Split* Diamond tail from 168.8m including 26 46 20 1.66 Riffle Split* including 26 33 7 3.40 Riffle Split* including 26 27 1 15.82 Riffle Split* 31 32 1 3.34 Riffle Split* 34 35 1 1.25 Riffle Split* 36 37 1 1.23 Riffle Split* 39 40 1 1.11 Riffle Split* 503 503.5 0.5 0.34 Half Core BBRD1069 Bombora South 6599655 458939 156.7 315 -60 90 54 55 1 0.19 Half Core Diamond tail from 35.6m 67.13 67.8 0.67 0.26 Half Core BBRD1236 Bombora North 6603040 458514 592.0 314 -60 91 54 63 9 3.26 Riffle Split* Diamond tail from 197.1m including 54 59 5 5.78 Riffle Split* including 54 58 4 7.13 Riffle Split* including 55 58 3 7.93 Riffle Split* including 55 56 1 11.56 Riffle Split* 57 58 1 11.07 Riffle Split* 212 214 2 0.63 Half Core including 213 214 1 0.87 Half Core 352 354 2 1.02 Half Core including 352 353 1 1.73 Half Core including 352 353 1 1.73 Half Core 368.5 370 1.5 2.77 Half Core including 368.5 369.42 0.92 4.43 Half Core 405 406 1 0.57 Half Core 433.5 435 1.5 0.63 Half Core including 433.5 434 0.5 1.01 Half Core 449.18 450.92 1.74 1.01 Half Core including 449.18 450 0.82 1.32 Half Core 460.72 461 0.28 0.51 Half Core 464 494 30 0.74 Half Core including 464 465 1 0.51 Half Core 16 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Hole No. Prospect North East Depth RL Dip Azim From To Length Gold g/t Sample BBRD1236 468 494 26 0.83 Half Core (continued) including 475 494 19 1.05 Half Core including 475 487 12 1.39 Half Core and 482.45 487 4.55 2.25 Half Core including 485.63 486 0.37 9.70 Half Core 501 511.52 10.52 0.82 Half Core including 501 506 5 1.38 Half Core including 502 505 3 1.78 Half Core and 511 511.52 0.52 1.16 Half Core Appendix 1 Notes One metre assay results are pending for all composite samples.

Grades estimated above a lower cut-off grade of 0.1g/t Au at Claypan and Bombora South areas given the reconnaissance nature of the drilling, or 0.5g/t Au at Bombora/Bombora North. No top assay cut has been used.

cut-off grade of 0.1g/t Au at Claypan and Bombora South areas given the reconnaissance nature of the drilling, or 0.5g/t Au at Bombora/Bombora North. No top assay cut has been used. Mineralised widths shown are downhole distances. The estimated true width is unclear in most cases. Drilling in some areas does not adequately "see" mineralisation that is angled sub-parallel to the drill direction.

sub-parallel to the drill direction. Further details are provided in Annexure 1. 17 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 APPENDIX 2: Significant Visual Results HoleID Northing From To Interval Host Rock Lode Type Description BBDD0092W2 6601888 530.77 531.44 0.67 MQD New flat lode Weakly deformed quartz dolerite spotty with shallow north dip incl. 0.35m quartz vein; ~5% sulphides, dominated by pyrrhotite in strong silica-albite ± carbonates alteration 592.3 594.6 2.3 MQD New flat lode Silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak to moderate deformation and 1% disseminated sulphides. Multiple flat veining 594.6 602.9 8.3 New major flat lode Silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak to moderate deformation and 7% disseminated sulphides. Multiple flat veining. Interpreted as a new flat lode previously intersected in BBDD0092W1 605.75 608.2 2.45 MQD New flat lode Moderate silica albite altered quartz dolerite with weak deformation, 5% disseminated sulphides and centimetric flat quartz vein. This intersect is part of the new flat lode described above 734.25 735.7 1.45 MQD New flat lode Weakly to moderately deformed quartz dolerite with 5-7% sulphides, strong silica-albite ± carbonate alteration and centimetric quartz veins, small new flat lode Weakly deformed quartz dolerite showing discrete foliation, moderate to strong biotite-albite-carbonate alteration and 1% to 5% disseminated pyrite throughout. The intersect includes one major 1.3m true width BBDD0093W2 6602520 249.5 280 30.5 MQD New major flat lode flat quartz vein and one 20cm quartz calcite breccia, both mineralised with sulphides. At 261m and 277m, the deformation becomes locally strong with 15-20cm mineralised flat shears, confirming the orientation of this new major flat lode. This lode was also intersected in BBDD0093 from 256m to 290m, with similar deformation, alteration and mineralisation, but less veining. Weakly deformed quartz dolerite with foliation, proximal silica-albite-biotite and distal biotite-albite- 319.4 322.6 3.2 MQD West lode carbonate alterations. The mineralisation is marked either by pyrrhotite and pyrite, disseminated or in centimetric quartz veins. One speck of visible gold was observe in a quartz veinlet. This flat lode could potentially be related to the Pancake lode West-dipping structure intersected at the bottom of the prospective magnetite-rich quartz dolerite, BBDD0093W3 6602520 493.35 495.45 2.1 MQD West lode showing biotite-albite-carbonate alteration, weak to moderate deformation marked by S-C fabric. Includes ~15% quartz and quartz-calcite tension veins and up to 5% disseminated pyrrhotite and pyrite. This structure is interpreted to be part of the Quarries corridor 1.8 85cm quartz vein in moderately deformed quartz dolerite indicating a west dipping structure. This interval 516.2 518 MQD West lode consists of a strong biotite-albite-carbonate alteration and ~3% disseminated sulphides. This structure is interpreted to be part of the Quarries corridor BBDD0094 6602160 441.2 442.02 0.82 MQD Flat lode Weak-moderately magnetic with weak-moderatelysilica-albite altered, with 1.5% py/po quartz-chlorite In Progress laminated veins. Oriented NW with a shallow dip. 442.77 443.5 0.73 MQD Flat lode Weak foliated, moderately magnetic; moderate biotite-carbonate-silica alteration; 5% po/py, 5% quartz- sulphide veining 445.44 446.24 0.8 MQD Flat lode Weak-moderate foliation, moderate magnetic, biotite-carbonate-silica alteration; 15% quartz-sulphide veins (445.64-446.89m flat orientation). 7.5% po/py BBDD0096 6602800 378.4 388.5 10.1 MQD New major flat lode Moderately deformed selvedge zone, weak-moderate foliation E dipping, weak-moderate pervasive In Progress alteration with silica-albite, disseminated sulphides consistent with foliation py-po5-10% 388.5 389.9 1.4 MQD Flat lode Stacked flat quartz veins, W dipping structure, 2-3%py-po within grey-white zone, secondary zone (white) with sharp contact, 389.9 390.48 0.58 MQD Flat lode Moderately deformed selvedge zone, weak-moderate foliation E dipping, weak-moderate pervasive alteration with sial+bicb disseminated sulphides consistent with foliation py-po5-10% 390.48 392.1 1.62 MQD Flat lode Stacked flat quartz veins, W dipping structure, 1% py-po within grey-white zone, secondary zone (white) with sharp contact 392.1 394.3 2.2 MQD Flat lode Moderate deformation zone with sial-bicb transitioning into strong chlorite alteration, cm scale quartz veins dipping E, localized pumpellyite/clinozoisite? 2% py-po with trace cpy 1.06 Weak-moderate deformation zone, disseminated py-po5-10%,weak-moderate E dipping foliation and 415.7 416.76 MQD Flat lode local C plane is indicating a flat structure, moderate silica-albite alteration, distal coarse biotite, trace chalcopyrite and secondary copper (azurite)? 416.76 417.05 0.29 QVN West lode Stacked flat quartz veins, W dipping structure, 3% py-po 418.91 419.6 0.69 MQD Minor flat lode Weak- moderate deformation zone, disseminated py-po3-6%,weak-moderate foliation E dipping, moderate silica-biotite alteration, distal coarse biotite Appendix 2 Notes Mineralised widths shown are downhole distances. The estimated true width is unclear in most cases. Drilling in some areas does not adequately "see" mineralisation that is angled sub-parallel to the drill direction.

sub-parallel to the drill direction. Key to abbreviations: py - pyrite; po - pyrrhotite; cpy - charcopyrite.

Further details are provided in Annexure 1. 18 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 ANNEXURE 1: JORC Code (2012 Edition) Table 1 SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg. cut Holes were drilled to variable depth techniques channels, random chips, or specific dependent upon observation from the specialised industry standard measurement supervising geologist. tools appropriate to the minerals under RC samples were collected from a trailer investigation, such as down hole gamma or rig mounted cyclone by a green sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). plastic bag in 1m intervals and the dry These examples should not be taken as sample riffle split to produce a 3kg limiting the broad meaning of sampling. representative sample which was placed on the ground with the remaining bulk sample in rows of 20. Any damp or wet samples were kept in the green plastic bag, placed in the rows of samples and a representative spear or scoop sample taken. Diamond core is drilled HQ3, HQ or NQ2 dependent upon ground conditions. Core is cut in half by a diamond saw on site and half core is submitted for analysis except duplicate samples which are submitted as quarter core. Include reference to measures taken to Sampling was undertaken using Breaker ensure sample representivity and the Resources' (BRB) sampling protocols and appropriate calibration of any QAQC procedures in line with industry measurement tools or systems used. best practice, including standard and duplicate samples. Aspects of the determination of RC samples were composited at 4m to mineralisation that are Material to the produce a bulk 3kg sample. Public Report. Half core samples were taken with a In cases where 'industry standard' work has diamond saw generally on 1m intervals been done this would be relatively simple or on geological boundaries where (eg. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to appropriate (minimum 0.4m to maximum obtain 1m samples from which 3kg was of 1.2m). pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire The 3kg composite samples were sent to assay'). In other cases more explanation MinAnalytical in Perth. Samples were may be required, such as where there is sorted, dried, crushed to 10mm, coarse gold that has inherent sampling pulverised to -75µm and split to produce problems. Unusual commodities or a 50g charge for fire assay analysis for mineralisation types (eg. submarine gold. nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling Drill type (eg. core, reverse circulation, RC drilling was undertaken using a face- techniques open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, sampling percussion hammer with 5½" bits. Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg. core Diamond core is HQ3, HQ or NQ2. Core is diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of orientated using Reflex orientation tools, diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other with core initially cleaned and pieced type, whether core is oriented and if so, by together at the drill site, and fully what method, etc.). orientated by BRB field staff at Lake Roe. Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core RC drilling recoveries were visually recovery and chip sample recoveries and results estimated as a semi-qualitative range assessed. and recorded on the drill log along with moisture content. 19 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diamond drillers measure core recoveries for every drill run completed using either three or six metre core barrels. The core recovered is physically measured by tape measure and the length is recorded for every "run". Core recovery is calculated as a percentage recovery. Core recovery is confirmed by BRB staff during core orientation activities on site and recorded into the database. Measures taken to maximise sample RC holes were collared with a well-fitting recovery and ensure representative nature stuff box to ensure material to the outside of the samples. return was minimised. Drilling was undertaken using auxiliary compressors and boosters to keep the hole dry and lift the sample to the sampling equipment. Drill cyclone and splitter were cleaned regularly between rod-changes if required and after each hole to minimise down hole or cross-hole contamination. Various diamond drilling additives (including muds and foams) have been used to condition the drill holes to maximise recoveries and sample quality. Diamond drilling by nature collects relatively uncontaminated core samples. These are cleaned at the drill site to remove drilling fluids and cuttings to present clean core for logging and sampling. Whether a relationship exists between There is no observable relationship sample recovery and grade and whether between recovery and grade, or sample bias may have occurred due to preferential bias in the RC drilling at this preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse stage. material. There is no significant loss of material reported in the mineralised parts of the diamond core to date. Logging Whether core and chip samples have Drill holes were logged for lithology, been geologically and geotechnically alteration, mineralisation, structure, logged to a level of detail to support weathering, wetness and obvious appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, contamination by a geologist. Data is mining studies and metallurgical studies. then captured in a database appropriate for mineral resource estimation. Whether logging is qualitative or RC and diamond core logging is both quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, qualitative and quantitative in nature channel, etc.) photography. and captures downhole depth, colour, lithology, texture, mineralogy, mineralisation, alteration and other features of the samples. All cores are photographed in the core tray, with individual photographs taken of each tray both dry and wet. The total length and percentage of the All drill holes were logged in full. relevant intersections logged. 20 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn and whether Core samples were cut in half using a sampling quarter, half or all core taken. conventional diamond core saw. Half techniques core samples were collected for assay and sample except duplicate samples which are preparation quarter cut. An entire half core sample is retained and stored in core trays. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, RC samples were split 87.5%-12.5% by a rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet stand-alonemulti-tiered riffle splitter. The or dry. majority of the samples were recorded as dry and minimal wet samples were encountered. Sample duplicates were obtained by re-splitting the remaining bulk sample contained in a plastic bag in the field using the multi-tier riffle splitter. RC composite samples were collected via spear sampling of the riffle split bulk sample contained in green plastic bags. For all sample types, the nature, quality The samples were sent to an accredited and appropriateness of the sample laboratory for sample preparation and preparation technique. analysis. All samples were sorted, dried pulverised to -75μm to produce a homogenous representative 50g sub- sample for analysis. A grind quality target of 85% passing -75μm has been established. Quality control procedures adopted for all RC samples were collected at 1m sub-sampling stages to maximise intervals and composited into 4m representivity of samples. samples using a spear to sample individual metre bagged samples. Diamond core sample intervals are based on geological intervals typically less than a nominal 1m. Quality control procedures involved the use of Certified Reference Materials (CRM) along with sample duplicates (submitted as quarter core). Selected samples are also re-analysed to confirm anomalous results. MinAnalytical's QAQC included insertion of certified standards, blanks, check replicates and fineness checks to ensure grind size of 85% passing -75µm as part of their own internal procedures. Measures taken to ensure that the Sample duplicates for RC and diamond sampling is representative of the in situ drilling (quarter core) are taken at least material collected, including for instance three times in every 100 samples. results for field duplicate/second-half All samples submitted were selected to sampling. weigh less than 3kg to ensure total preparation at the pulverisation stage. Duplicate sample results are reviewed regularly for both internal and external reporting purposes. 21 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether sample sizes are appropriate to The sample sizes are considered to be the grain size of the material being appropriate to correctly give an sampled. accurate indication of mineralisation given the qualitative nature of the technique and the style of gold mineralisation sought. Quality of The nature, quality and appropriateness of The analytical technique used a 50g fire assay data the assaying and laboratory procedures assay and is appropriate to detect gold and used and whether the technique is mineralisation. The use of fire assay is laboratory considered partial or total. considered a total assay. tests For geophysical tools, spectrometers, No geophysical tools were used to handheld XRF instruments, etc., the determine any reported element parameters used in determining the concentrations. analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures BRB inserted CRMs and duplicates into adopted (eg. standards, blanks, the sample sequence, which were used duplicates, external laboratory checks) at the frequency of three CRMs and and whether acceptable levels of three duplicates per 100 samples. accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision Sample preparation checks for fineness have been established. were carried out by the laboratory as part of their internal procedures to ensure the grind size of 85% passing -75µm was being attained. Laboratory QAQC involved the use of internal lab standards using CRMs, blanks, splits and replicates. Verification The verification of significant intersections Alternative BRB personnel have verified of sampling by either independent or alternative the significant results outlined in this and company personnel. report. It is considered that the Company assaying is using industry standard techniques for sampling and using independent laboratories with the inclusion of Company standards on a routine basis. The use of twinned holes. As discussed in text. Documentation of primary data, data Primary geological and sampling data entry procedures, data verification, data were recorded digitally and on hard storage (physical and electronic) copy respectively, and are subsequently protocols. transferred to a digital database where it is validated by experienced database personnel assisted by the geological staff. Assay results are merged with the primary data using established database protocols run in house by BRB. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No adjustments or calibrations were undertaken other than to average any repeated analysis for each individual sample. Location of Accuracy and quality of surveys used to Drill hole collars are initially located by data points locate drill holes (collar and down-hole handheld GPS and then picked up by an surveys), trenches, mine workings and other accredited surveyor. GPS elevation locations used in Mineral Resource values are corrected where necessary estimation. using a digital elevation model from a LIDAR survey. Expected accuracy is +/- 4m for easting, northing and RL (GPS) 22 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary and +/- 0.1m or less for surveyed and LIDAR elevation point data. All RC and diamond holes are gyro surveyed for rig alignment and downhole at the completion of the hole. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system is GDA94 MGA, Zone 51. Quality and adequacy of topographic As detailed above. control. Data Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Drill holes are variable spacings. spacing and Results. Diamond drill holes are drilled selectively, distribution mainly to clarify structure or to assess the depth potential. Whether the data spacing and distribution The reported drilling is reconnaissance in is sufficient to establish the degree of nature at this stage. geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been Four metre composite samples were applied. taken for all RC holes via spearing. One metre samples were riffle split when dry or by a representative spear or scoop sample when wet/damp. No sample compositing has been applied to diamond drill core. Orientation Whether the orientation of sampling Angled RC drilling and diamond drilling of data in achieves unbiased sampling of possible has so far confirmed three mineralisation relation to structures and the extent to which this is orientations. The extent, geometry and geological known, considering the deposit type. plunge of the various structural structure "domains" and how they interact is still being resolved. Further detailed drilling is needed to confidently quantify the degree of sample bias arising from drill orientation (positive or negative). If the relationship between the drilling Sample bias arising from orientation is orientation and the orientation of key discussed above. mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample RC and diamond drill samples submitted security security. were systematically numbered and recorded, bagged in labelled polyweave sacks and dispatched in batches to the laboratory's Kalgoorlie facility by BRB personnel. The laboratory confirms receipt of all samples on the submission form on arrival. All assay pulps are retained and stored in a Company facility for future reference if required. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of No formal audits/reviews have been reviews sampling techniques and data. conducted on sampling technique or data to date. However a scanning of sample quality (recovery, wetness and 23 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary contamination) as recorded by the geologist on the drill rig against assay results occurs with no obvious issues identified to date. SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location The RC and diamond drill holes are tenement and ownership including agreements or located on tenement M28/388, which is and land material issues with third parties such as held 100% by BRB. tenure status joint ventures, partnerships, overriding There are no material interests or issues royalties, native title interests, historical sites, associated with the tenement. wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time The tenement is in good standing and no of reporting along with any known known impediments exist. impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of Historical holders of the Project area done by exploration by other parties. include Poseidon Gold, WMC, Mt Kersey other parties Mining and Great Gold Mines. Vertical rotary air blast and aircore drilling undertaken in the period 1991 to 1998 identified a zone of strong gold anomalism that extends over a potential distance of 4km under thin (5-10m) cover (maximum grade of 4m at 0.71g/t Au). Although the prospectivity of the trend was recognised by previous explorers, rigorous anomaly definition and appropriate follow-up of encouraging results did not occur, apparently due to "non-geological" factors, including inconvenient tenement boundaries at the time of exploration and changes in company priorities and market conditions. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style BRB is targeting Archean orogenic gold of mineralisation. mineralisation near major faults. Gold is associated with subsidiary faults of the Claypan Shear Zone and occurs preferentially in the Fe-rich part of a fractionated dolerite in an area of shallow (5m to 20m) transported cover. The dolerite is folded into a domal geometry between two major shear zones ("domain" boundaries) that converge and bend in the vicinity of the project. The main exploration target is high-grade lode, stockwork, disseminated and quartz vein gold mineralisation hosted by 24 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary different phases of the fractionated dolerite. Drill hole A summary of all information material to Refer to Appendix 1 for significant results Information the understanding of the exploration results from the RC and diamond drilling. including a tabulation of the following Drill hole locations are described in the information for all Material drill holes: body of the text, in Appendix 1 and on ∙ easting and northing of the drill hole related Figures. collar; ∙ elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar; ∙ dip and azimuth of the hole; ∙ down hole length and interception depth; ∙ hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting Grades are reported above a lower cut- aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or off grade of 0.1g/t Au in areas of methods minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of reconnaissance drilling. In known high grades) and cut-off grades are usually mineralisaed areas grades are reported Material and should be stated. above a nominal lower cut-off grade of 0.5g/t Au. No top-cuts have been applied. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate All reported RC and diamond drill assay short lengths of high grade results and results have been length weighted longer lengths of low grade results, the (arithmetic length weighting). procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal None undertaken. equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship These relationships are particularly important All drill hole intercepts are measured in between in the reporting of Exploration Results. downhole metres (criteria for detailed mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with estimate of true width not yet at hand widths and unless otherwise stated). At this stage respect to the drill hole angle is known, its intercept the main primary mineralised structural nature should be reported. lengths orientation(s) are still being ascertained If it is not known and only the down hole and are inconclusive. lengths are reported, there should be a The orientation of the drilling may clear statement to this effect (eg. 'down introduce some sampling bias (positive or hole length, true width not known'). negative). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with Refer to Figures and Tables in the body of scales) and tabulations of intercepts should the text. be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. 25 | P a g e ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 30 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Grades are reported above a lower cut- reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, off grade of 0.1g/t Au in areas of representative reporting of both low and reconnaissance drilling. In known high grades and/or widths should be mineralisaed areas grades are reported practiced to avoid misleading reporting of above a nominal lower cut-off grade of Exploration Results. 0.5g/t Au. No top-cuts have been applied. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and There is no other substantive exploration substantive material, should be reported including (but data. exploration not limited to): geological observations; data geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further Further work is planned as stated in this work (eg. tests for lateral extensions or announcement. depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 26 | P a g e Attachments Original document

