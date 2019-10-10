Breaker Resources NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form

ABN: 87 145 011 178 Notice of Annual General Meeting incorporating Explanatory Memorandum & Proxy Form Date of Meeting: 21 November 2019 Time of Meeting: 1.00pm WST Place of Meeting: The Celtic Club 48 Ord Street WEST PERTH WA 6005 This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary Michelle Simson on (+61 8) 9226 3666.

Notice of Annual General Meeting BREAKER RESOURCES NL ACN: 145 011 178 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Breaker Resources NL will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 1.00pm WST for the purpose of transacting the business outlined below. The business at the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice. Terms used in this Notice will, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning given to them in the glossary contained in the Explanatory Memorandum. 2019 FINANCIAL REPORT To receive and consider the Financial Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 consisting of the Financial Statements and Notes, the Directors' Report, the Directors' Declaration and the Independent Audit Report. The reports referred to above are included in the 2019 Breaker Resources NL Annual Report which has been released to ASX and may be viewed on the Company's website at www.breakerresources.com.au. Short Explanation: Section 317 of the Corporations Act requires a listed company to lay before the shareholders at each annual general meeting the financial report, the directors' report and the auditor's report for the last financial year that ended before the annual general meeting. There is no associated resolution. A reasonable opportunity will be provided to Shareholders for discussion of the 2019 Financial Report at the AGM. RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following advisory only resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report forming part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report be and is hereby adopted." Short Explanation: Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act requires a listed company to put to shareholders at each annual general meeting a resolution adopting the report on the remuneration of the company's directors, executives and senior managers included in the annual report. The above Resolution is being proposed to comply with this requirement. The vote on this Resolution is advisory and binds neither the Directors nor the Company. A reasonable opportunity will be provided to Shareholders for discussion of the Remuneration Report at the AGM. 2

Notice of Annual General Meeting Voting Prohibition Statement: The Company will, in accordance with the Corporations Act, disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) on Resolution 1 by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel (KMP) details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on Resolution 1 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF MR MICHAEL KITNEY AS A DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 6.3 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Mr Michael Kitney, a director who retires by rotation, and being eligible, is reelected as a director of the Company." Short Explanation: Pursuant to the Constitution, one-third of the Directors of the Company (other than the managing director) must retire at each annual general meeting and, being eligible, may offer themselves for re-election at that annual general meeting. RESOLUTION 3: RATIFICATION OF ISSUE OF 15% PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 21,000,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue, or an Associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. RESOLUTION 4: APPROVAL FOR FUTURE SHARE PLACEMENT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 30,500,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." 3

Notice of Annual General Meeting Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an Associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. RESOLUTION 5: ADOPTION OF INCENTIVE OPTION SCHEME 2015 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt an employee incentive scheme titled Breaker Resources NL Incentive Option Scheme 2015 and for the issue of securities under that Plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusions: In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf of a Director (except a Director who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company), or an Associate of a Director (or Directors). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. In accordance with the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on Resolution 5 if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though Resolution 5 is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. RESOLUTION 6: APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." 4

Notice of Annual General Meeting Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 6 by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an Associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company will not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. By order of the Board. Michelle Simson Company Secretary Date: 11 October 2019 5

